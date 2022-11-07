Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza

Uptowne Deli and Pizzeria

315 Reviews

$

1007 N Easton Rd

Doylestown, PA 18901

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Black Forest Turkey Reuben
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

Uptowne Salads

Uptowne House Salad

$9.45

Carrot, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Croutons on a bed of Romaine.

Caesar Salad

$9.45

Romaine, Grated Parm, Caesar Dressing and Homemade Croutons.

Caesar Salad W/Chicken

$11.45

Romaine, Grated Parm, Caesar Dressing with Grilled or Crispy Chicken.

Chef Salad

$12.45

Tossed Salad with Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef and American Cheese.

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.45

Tossed Salad with Homemade Chicken Salad On Top.

Tuna Salad Salad

$10.45

Tossed Salad with Homemade Tuna Salad On Top.

Grilled Chix Pesto Salad

$12.45

Romaine, Salad Veggies, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olive, Mozzarella and Grilled Chicken Tossed in our Housemade Pesto.

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Tossed Salad with Grilled Chicken, Egg, Bacon and Blue Cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$12.45

Tossed Salad with Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Cappicola, Genoa, Pepperoni, Provolone.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.95

Tossed Salad, Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon.

Wedge Salad

$11.45

Iceberg Wedges, Pickled Red Onion, Bacon, Tomatoes with Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Tossed Salad with Either Grilled or Crispy Chicken, House Hot Sauce and Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Cajun Chicken Salad

$12.95

Tossed Salad with Black Bean Salad, Blackened Cajun Chicken and Pepper Jack Cheese

Small Salad

$6.95

Uptowne Hoagies & Sandwiches

Deluxe Italian

$11.75

Genoa, Cappicola, Pepperoni, Cooked Salami

Italian

$9.75

Genoa and Cappicola

Uptowne Original

$9.75

Ham, Genoa and Cooked Salami

American

$9.75

Ham and Bologna

Ham

$9.75

Dietz and Watson Tavern Ham

Turkey

$9.75

Dietz and Watson Oven Roasted

Smoked Turkey

$9.75

Dietz and Watson Smoked Black Forest Turkey

Santa Fe Turkey

$9.75

Dietz and Watson Roasted Pepper Santa Fe Turkey

Roast Beef

$9.75

Dietz and Watson Roast Beef

Corned Beef

$9.75

Dietz and Watson Corned Beef

Tuna Salad

$9.75

Homemade Tuna Salad. Salt, White Pepper, Celery

Chicken Salad

$9.75

Homemade Chicken Salad. Salt, White Pepper, Celery.

Egg Salad

$9.75

Homemade Egg Salad. Salt, Black Pepper, Celery.

Mixed Cheese

$9.75

Provolone, Swiss, American and Cheddar.

B.L.T.

$8.75

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Club

$9.95

3 Slices of Toast Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Bacon. Served with Potato Chips.

$5 Blt

$5.00

Uptowne Specialty Sandwiches

Turkey Special w/ Chips

$10.45

Turkey, Swiss, Russian and Cole Slaw on Rye Bread. Served with Chips

Corned Beef Special w/ Chips

$10.45

Corned Beef, Swiss, Russian and Cole Slaw on Rye. Served with Chips

Uptowne Triple Decker w/ Chips

$10.95

Roast Beef, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato on 3 Slices of Toast

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.45

Homemade Meatballs, House Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese, Toasted in the Oven. Finished with Oregano and Parmesan.

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.45

Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlets, House Marinara and Mozzarella, Toasted in the Oven. Finished with Oregano and Parmesan.

Hot Sausage Parmigiana

$10.45

Hot Italian Sausage, House Marinara and Mozzarella, Toasted in the Oven. Finished with Oregano and Parmesan.

Roast Beef Dip

$9.95

Roast Beef, Fried Onion, Mushroom, Horseradish Mayo and Provolone on Hoagie Roll.

Beef N Cheddar

$9.45

Hot Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, House Hot Sauce on Brioche.

Hot Roast Beef Bacon Melt

$9.95

Sliced Roast Beef, Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese in a Hoagie Roll. Toasted in the Oven.

Grilled Reuben

$9.95

Hot Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing and Saurkraut Served on Grilled Rye.

Black Forest Turkey Reuben

$9.95

Hot Smoked Turkey, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese and Coleslaw on Grilled Rye.

Santa Fe Turkey Grinder

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Ranch, Bacon, Santa Fe Turkey and Pepper Jack Cheese Toasted in the Oven.

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

2 Hot Dogs

$4.95

Tuna Melt

$9.45

Homemade Tuna Salad, Swiss and Tomato on Grilled Rye.

Montecristo

$9.45

Grilled Smoked Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Russian and Swiss on Toasted Hoagie Roll

$5 MB Parm

$5.00

$5 Saus Parm

$5.00

$5 Chix Parm

$5.00

Uptowne Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Supreme

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Provolone on a Brioche.

Chicken Mediterranean

$9.45

Grilled Chicken with Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions and Pesto on Brioche.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.45

Grilled Chicken, Ham Swiss and Honey Mustard on Brioche.

Grilled Chicken Reuben

$9.45

Grilled Chicken with Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese and Coleslaw on Brioche.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.45

Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Pepper Jack Cheese and Bacon on a Brioche.

Chicken Tender Hoagie

$9.45

Crispy Chicken with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Provolone on a Hoagie Roll.

Italian Chicken Cutlet Supreme

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Mushroom, Spinach and Mozzarella on Toasted Hoagie Roll.

Build Your Own Chix Sandwich

$9.45

Uptowne Cheese Steaks

Steak NO CHZ

$10.45

8oz Philly Steak on a Hoagie Roll.

Cheesesteak

$10.45

8oz Philly Cheese Steak on Hoagie Roll.

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$10.95

8oz Philly Cheese Steak with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Hoagie Roll.

Pizza Steak

$10.95

8oz Philly Steak with Marinara and Mozzarella, Toasted in the Oven.

Deluxe Cheesesteak

$11.45

8oz Philly Cheese Steak with Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Provolone and Sauce.

Lonestar Cheesesteak

$11.95

8oz Philly Cheese Steak with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Fried Onions and Peppers.

Hermano Mejor Cheesesteak

$11.95

8oz Cheese Steak with American, Tomato, Russian, Cooked Salami and Fried Onions.

Wild Bill Cheesesteak

$11.95

8oz Cheese Steak with Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings, Bacon and BBQ Sauce.

Bacon Blue Chz Stk

$11.45

8oz Steak with Bacon and Blue Cheese Dressing

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.45

8oz Chopped Grilled Chicken in a Hoagie Roll

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$10.95

8oz Grilled Chopped Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo in a Hoagie Roll

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.45

8oz Grilled Chopped Chicken with Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing and American Cheese in a Hoagie Roll

Chicken Steak Cordon Bleu

$11.45

8oz Grilled Chopped Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Ham and Honey Mustard in a Hoagie Roll

Tuscan Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.45

8oz Chopped Grilled Chicken with Provolone, Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes and Roasted Red Peppers in a Hoagie Roll.

Baltimore Chix Chz Stk

$11.45

8oz Chopped Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese Sauce and Old Bay in a Hoagie Roll.

Uptowne Hot Wraps

Chicken Cheddar Melt Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, Fried Onions, Dijonaisse and Cheddar Cheese

Cajun Chicken Fajitas Wrap

$9.95

Fried Onions, Grilled Peppers, Cajun Seasoning and Cheddar Cheese.

Monterey Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Ranch and Cheddar Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Crispy Chicken, House Hot Sauce and Homemade Blue Cheese.

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Roasted Red Peppers, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Pepper Jack Cheese.

Italian Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Romaine, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Caesar Dressing.

Original Crispy Roasted Garlic Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.95

8oz Cheesesteak, Roasted Garlic Butter, Fried Onions, Mushrooms and Provolone Cheese wrapped in a tortilla and deep fried.

Italian Portobello Mushroom Wrap

$9.95

Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach and Mozzarella.

Wild Bill Prime Rib Wrap

$10.45

Prime Rib, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Onion Rings and Cheddar Cheese.

Tuscan Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Sauteed Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes and Provolone Cheese.

Talin Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese.

Crispy Veggie Wrap Supreme

$10.45

Broccoli, Spinach, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Pepper Jack Cheese Wrapped in a Tortilla and Fried.

Cobb Salad Wrap

$10.45

Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon and Hard Boiled Egg.

OKC Wrap

$9.95

Crispy Chicken, Horseradish Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Fried Onion and Mushrooms.

Zach Wrap

$9.95

Crispy Chicken, Honey Mustard, Bacon and American Cheese Wrapped. Celebrate the Champ 2019!

Cali Club Wrap

$10.45

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tavern Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Swiss Cheese and Honey Mustard.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Crispy Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese and Pickles.

Popeye Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Bacon, Swiss, and Honey Mustard.

Crispy Chili Chz Dog

$9.95

Build-Your-Own Wrap

$9.95

Uptowne Burgers

Cheeseburger

$7.45

Quarter Pound Burgers, Make it a SINGLE or DOUBLE!!

Flakey Jake

$8.45

Ketchup, Mayo, Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Make it a SINGLE or DOUBLE!

Patty Melt

$7.95

Fried Onions, Mushroom, Russian Dressing and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread. Make it a SINGLE or DOUBLE.

Wild Bill Burger

$8.45

Onion Ring, Bacon, BBQ Sauce and Cheddar Cheese. Make it a SINGLE or DOUBLE.

Wake N Bake Burger

$8.45

Fried Egg, Bacon, Jalapeno, American and Sriracha Mayo. Make it a SINGLE or DOUBLE!

Roasted Garlic Stacker

$7.95

Provolone, Fried Onion and Roasted Garlic Butter. Make it a SINGLE or DOUBLE!

Rocket Burger

$7.95

American, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Franks. Make it a SINGLE or DOUBLE!

$5 Chz Burger

$5.00

Uptowne Cold Wraps

Pesto Chicken Salad Wrap w/ Chips

$11.95

House Chicken Salad, Homemade Pesto, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Provolone. Served with Chips.

Deli Club w/ Chips

$11.95

Smokey Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Honey Mustard. Served with Chips.

Spicy Tuna w/ Chips

$11.95

House Tuna Salad, Hot Cherry Peppers, Lettuce and Onion. Served with Chips.

Turkey BLT Wrap w/ Chips

$11.95

Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served with Chips.

Loaded Veggie w/ Chips

$11.95

Spinach, Tomato, Sweet Peppers, Onion, Carrot, Black Olive, Cucumber, Pepper Jack Cheese and House Balsamic Vinegar. Served with Chips.

State Street Turkey w/ Chips

$11.95

Santa Fe Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Ranch. Served with Chips.

Borough Wrap w/ Chips

$11.95

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Banana Pepper. Served with Chips.

Sides

House Cut Fries

$4.45

House Cut French Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.45

House Cut Fries Covered in Melted Cheese.

Pizza Fries

$5.95

House Cut Fries with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella.

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$6.95

House Cut Fries Covered in Bacon and Melted Cheddar.

Onion Rings

$6.95

Jalapeño Poppers (6)

$6.95

5 Jalapeno Poppers Served with Salsa.

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.95

5 Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara.

Broccoli Dynabites (8)

$7.95

Battered Broccoli Florets and Cheddar Cheese Served with Honey Mustard.

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$9.95

4 Tenders Served with Fries and a Dipping Sauce.

Cajun Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Fried Onions, Green Peppers, 4 Cheeses and Cajun Seasoning. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.

Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

8oz Steak, Fried Onions, Grilled Peppers and 4 Cheeses. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.95

Baked Tortilla Filled with 4 Cheeses and Fresh Veggies. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.

Buffalo Wings

$13.95

Sold By The Pound. About 12 Wings per Pound.

Buff Chix Queso

$9.95

Soup

$4.75

Sauce on Side

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Franks

$0.50

Side of House Hot

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Soda

Can

$1.18

Faygo

$1.99

Faygo Case

$23.99

2 Liter

$2.99

Snapple

Snapple 16oz

$2.19

Coffee Tea

1/2 Gal Tea

$2.75

Juice

$2.29

Milk

$2.19

Coffee

$2.95

Starbucks

$2.95

Sports Drink

Powerade

$2.19

Gatorade

$2.19

Vitamin Water

$2.19

Arizona

99c Can

$0.99

Green Tea Bottle

$1.19

Water

Water

$0.71

Voss 800

$3.49

Voss 800 Case

$38.99

Energy

Red Bull

$3.49

C4

$3.49

Calypso

Calypso

$2.49

Calypso Case

$24.99

Soda Glass

Hanks

$2.29

Hanks Case

$28.99

Gift Card

$10

$9.42

$20

$18.87

$14

$13.21

$25

$23.58

$50

$47.16

Chips

SmallChip

$2.29

Lg Chip

$3.50

2oz Chip

$1.00

Counter Top

Danish

$1.95Out of stock

Muffin

$1.95Out of stock

$2.50 Gum

$2.50Out of stock

Sauce Bottle

$8.99Out of stock

Cake/Pie

Cake

$2.95

Cheesecake

$2.25

Retail

Shirts

$15.00

Hoodie

$25.00

Shorts

$12.00

Sunglasses

$2.00

Gift Card $25

$23.58

Hoagie Man Hat Tee

$20.00

Bralas Best

$12.99

Gift Card $10

$9.44

Sweets

Cookie

$1.00

Deli

Deli Salad LB

$8.99

Lunc Meat By Lb

$7.99

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Chix Salad

$9.99

Cole Slaw

$8.99

Macaroni Salad

$8.99

Asian Noodle

$9.99

Black Bean Salad

$8.99

Pesto Tort Salad

$10.99

Seafood Salad

$10.99

WRAP TRAY

Wrap Tray

$9.95

Wrap Tray 15+

$8.95

Wrap Tray Family

$6.45

Large Salad

$40.00

Paper Prod

$20.00

Bag Lunch

$11.00

Chix For Salad

$15.00

Half Salad

$25.00

Cb West Football

$800.00

Dz Cookie Tray

$10.00

Large Cobb

$65.00

Trays

$10 Per Person

$10.00

Half Tray Meat Ball

$40.00

Half Tray Roast Beef

$50.00

Half Tray Classic Mac

$30.00

Dz Rolls

$10.00

Full Chix Parm

$70.00

Full Mac And Chz

$60.00

25 Tenders

$30.00

50 Tenders

$65.00

100

$110.00

Full Tray Ital Pork

$80.00

Full Ziti With Meat

$88.00

Pasta Tray

$40.00

Full Ziti Tray

$65.00

Full Tray Meatballs

$80.00

Full Tray Sausage

$88.00

Full Tray Hot Roast Beef

$90.00

Full Tray Buffalo Bites

$80.00

Full Tray Buffalo Bites

$75.00

Full Brisket

$170.00

Full Brisket

$150.00

Goveland

$800.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901

Directions

Gallery
Uptowne Deli image
Uptowne Deli image

