Uptowne Deli and Pizzeria
315 Reviews
$
1007 N Easton Rd
Doylestown, PA 18901
Uptowne Salads
Uptowne House Salad
Carrot, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Croutons on a bed of Romaine.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Grated Parm, Caesar Dressing and Homemade Croutons.
Caesar Salad W/Chicken
Romaine, Grated Parm, Caesar Dressing with Grilled or Crispy Chicken.
Chef Salad
Tossed Salad with Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef and American Cheese.
Chicken Salad Salad
Tossed Salad with Homemade Chicken Salad On Top.
Tuna Salad Salad
Tossed Salad with Homemade Tuna Salad On Top.
Grilled Chix Pesto Salad
Romaine, Salad Veggies, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olive, Mozzarella and Grilled Chicken Tossed in our Housemade Pesto.
Cobb Salad
Tossed Salad with Grilled Chicken, Egg, Bacon and Blue Cheese.
Antipasto Salad
Tossed Salad with Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Cappicola, Genoa, Pepperoni, Provolone.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Tossed Salad, Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Wedges, Pickled Red Onion, Bacon, Tomatoes with Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Tossed Salad with Either Grilled or Crispy Chicken, House Hot Sauce and Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Cajun Chicken Salad
Tossed Salad with Black Bean Salad, Blackened Cajun Chicken and Pepper Jack Cheese
Small Salad
Uptowne Hoagies & Sandwiches
Deluxe Italian
Genoa, Cappicola, Pepperoni, Cooked Salami
Italian
Genoa and Cappicola
Uptowne Original
Ham, Genoa and Cooked Salami
American
Ham and Bologna
Ham
Dietz and Watson Tavern Ham
Turkey
Dietz and Watson Oven Roasted
Smoked Turkey
Dietz and Watson Smoked Black Forest Turkey
Santa Fe Turkey
Dietz and Watson Roasted Pepper Santa Fe Turkey
Roast Beef
Dietz and Watson Roast Beef
Corned Beef
Dietz and Watson Corned Beef
Tuna Salad
Homemade Tuna Salad. Salt, White Pepper, Celery
Chicken Salad
Homemade Chicken Salad. Salt, White Pepper, Celery.
Egg Salad
Homemade Egg Salad. Salt, Black Pepper, Celery.
Mixed Cheese
Provolone, Swiss, American and Cheddar.
B.L.T.
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Club
3 Slices of Toast Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Bacon. Served with Potato Chips.
$5 Blt
Uptowne Specialty Sandwiches
Turkey Special w/ Chips
Turkey, Swiss, Russian and Cole Slaw on Rye Bread. Served with Chips
Corned Beef Special w/ Chips
Corned Beef, Swiss, Russian and Cole Slaw on Rye. Served with Chips
Uptowne Triple Decker w/ Chips
Roast Beef, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato on 3 Slices of Toast
Meatball Parmigiana
Homemade Meatballs, House Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese, Toasted in the Oven. Finished with Oregano and Parmesan.
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlets, House Marinara and Mozzarella, Toasted in the Oven. Finished with Oregano and Parmesan.
Hot Sausage Parmigiana
Hot Italian Sausage, House Marinara and Mozzarella, Toasted in the Oven. Finished with Oregano and Parmesan.
Roast Beef Dip
Roast Beef, Fried Onion, Mushroom, Horseradish Mayo and Provolone on Hoagie Roll.
Beef N Cheddar
Hot Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, House Hot Sauce on Brioche.
Hot Roast Beef Bacon Melt
Sliced Roast Beef, Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese in a Hoagie Roll. Toasted in the Oven.
Grilled Reuben
Hot Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing and Saurkraut Served on Grilled Rye.
Black Forest Turkey Reuben
Hot Smoked Turkey, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese and Coleslaw on Grilled Rye.
Santa Fe Turkey Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Ranch, Bacon, Santa Fe Turkey and Pepper Jack Cheese Toasted in the Oven.
Grilled Cheese
2 Hot Dogs
Tuna Melt
Homemade Tuna Salad, Swiss and Tomato on Grilled Rye.
Montecristo
Grilled Smoked Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Russian and Swiss on Toasted Hoagie Roll
$5 MB Parm
$5 Saus Parm
$5 Chix Parm
Uptowne Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Supreme
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Provolone on a Brioche.
Chicken Mediterranean
Grilled Chicken with Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions and Pesto on Brioche.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled Chicken, Ham Swiss and Honey Mustard on Brioche.
Grilled Chicken Reuben
Grilled Chicken with Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese and Coleslaw on Brioche.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Pepper Jack Cheese and Bacon on a Brioche.
Chicken Tender Hoagie
Crispy Chicken with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Provolone on a Hoagie Roll.
Italian Chicken Cutlet Supreme
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Mushroom, Spinach and Mozzarella on Toasted Hoagie Roll.
Build Your Own Chix Sandwich
Uptowne Cheese Steaks
Steak NO CHZ
8oz Philly Steak on a Hoagie Roll.
Cheesesteak
8oz Philly Cheese Steak on Hoagie Roll.
Cheesesteak Hoagie
8oz Philly Cheese Steak with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Hoagie Roll.
Pizza Steak
8oz Philly Steak with Marinara and Mozzarella, Toasted in the Oven.
Deluxe Cheesesteak
8oz Philly Cheese Steak with Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Provolone and Sauce.
Lonestar Cheesesteak
8oz Philly Cheese Steak with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Fried Onions and Peppers.
Hermano Mejor Cheesesteak
8oz Cheese Steak with American, Tomato, Russian, Cooked Salami and Fried Onions.
Wild Bill Cheesesteak
8oz Cheese Steak with Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings, Bacon and BBQ Sauce.
Bacon Blue Chz Stk
8oz Steak with Bacon and Blue Cheese Dressing
Chicken Cheesesteak
8oz Chopped Grilled Chicken in a Hoagie Roll
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
8oz Grilled Chopped Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo in a Hoagie Roll
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
8oz Grilled Chopped Chicken with Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing and American Cheese in a Hoagie Roll
Chicken Steak Cordon Bleu
8oz Grilled Chopped Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Ham and Honey Mustard in a Hoagie Roll
Tuscan Chicken Cheesesteak
8oz Chopped Grilled Chicken with Provolone, Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes and Roasted Red Peppers in a Hoagie Roll.
Baltimore Chix Chz Stk
8oz Chopped Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese Sauce and Old Bay in a Hoagie Roll.
Uptowne Hot Wraps
Chicken Cheddar Melt Wrap
Lettuce, Fried Onions, Dijonaisse and Cheddar Cheese
Cajun Chicken Fajitas Wrap
Fried Onions, Grilled Peppers, Cajun Seasoning and Cheddar Cheese.
Monterey Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Ranch and Cheddar Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, House Hot Sauce and Homemade Blue Cheese.
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
Roasted Red Peppers, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Pepper Jack Cheese.
Italian Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Caesar Dressing.
Original Crispy Roasted Garlic Cheesesteak Wrap
8oz Cheesesteak, Roasted Garlic Butter, Fried Onions, Mushrooms and Provolone Cheese wrapped in a tortilla and deep fried.
Italian Portobello Mushroom Wrap
Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach and Mozzarella.
Wild Bill Prime Rib Wrap
Prime Rib, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Onion Rings and Cheddar Cheese.
Tuscan Chicken Wrap
Sauteed Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes and Provolone Cheese.
Talin Caesar Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese.
Crispy Veggie Wrap Supreme
Broccoli, Spinach, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Pepper Jack Cheese Wrapped in a Tortilla and Fried.
Cobb Salad Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon and Hard Boiled Egg.
OKC Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Horseradish Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Fried Onion and Mushrooms.
Zach Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Honey Mustard, Bacon and American Cheese Wrapped. Celebrate the Champ 2019!
Cali Club Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tavern Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Swiss Cheese and Honey Mustard.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese and Pickles.
Popeye Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Bacon, Swiss, and Honey Mustard.
Crispy Chili Chz Dog
Build-Your-Own Wrap
Uptowne Burgers
Cheeseburger
Quarter Pound Burgers, Make it a SINGLE or DOUBLE!!
Flakey Jake
Ketchup, Mayo, Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Make it a SINGLE or DOUBLE!
Patty Melt
Fried Onions, Mushroom, Russian Dressing and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread. Make it a SINGLE or DOUBLE.
Wild Bill Burger
Onion Ring, Bacon, BBQ Sauce and Cheddar Cheese. Make it a SINGLE or DOUBLE.
Wake N Bake Burger
Fried Egg, Bacon, Jalapeno, American and Sriracha Mayo. Make it a SINGLE or DOUBLE!
Roasted Garlic Stacker
Provolone, Fried Onion and Roasted Garlic Butter. Make it a SINGLE or DOUBLE!
Rocket Burger
American, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Franks. Make it a SINGLE or DOUBLE!
$5 Chz Burger
Uptowne Cold Wraps
Pesto Chicken Salad Wrap w/ Chips
House Chicken Salad, Homemade Pesto, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Provolone. Served with Chips.
Deli Club w/ Chips
Smokey Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Honey Mustard. Served with Chips.
Spicy Tuna w/ Chips
House Tuna Salad, Hot Cherry Peppers, Lettuce and Onion. Served with Chips.
Turkey BLT Wrap w/ Chips
Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served with Chips.
Loaded Veggie w/ Chips
Spinach, Tomato, Sweet Peppers, Onion, Carrot, Black Olive, Cucumber, Pepper Jack Cheese and House Balsamic Vinegar. Served with Chips.
State Street Turkey w/ Chips
Santa Fe Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Ranch. Served with Chips.
Borough Wrap w/ Chips
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Banana Pepper. Served with Chips.
Sides
House Cut Fries
House Cut French Fries
Cheese Fries
House Cut Fries Covered in Melted Cheese.
Pizza Fries
House Cut Fries with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella.
Cheddar Bacon Fries
House Cut Fries Covered in Bacon and Melted Cheddar.
Onion Rings
Jalapeño Poppers (6)
5 Jalapeno Poppers Served with Salsa.
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
5 Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara.
Broccoli Dynabites (8)
Battered Broccoli Florets and Cheddar Cheese Served with Honey Mustard.
Chicken Tenders With Fries
4 Tenders Served with Fries and a Dipping Sauce.
Cajun Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Fried Onions, Green Peppers, 4 Cheeses and Cajun Seasoning. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
Steak Quesadilla
8oz Steak, Fried Onions, Grilled Peppers and 4 Cheeses. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
Veggie Quesadilla
Baked Tortilla Filled with 4 Cheeses and Fresh Veggies. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
Buffalo Wings
Sold By The Pound. About 12 Wings per Pound.
Buff Chix Queso
Soup
Sauce on Side
Snapple
Sports Drink
Energy
Soda Glass
Counter Top
Cake/Pie
Retail
Sweets
Deli
WRAP TRAY
Trays
$10 Per Person
Half Tray Meat Ball
Half Tray Roast Beef
Half Tray Classic Mac
Dz Rolls
Full Chix Parm
Full Mac And Chz
25 Tenders
50 Tenders
100
Full Tray Ital Pork
Full Ziti With Meat
Pasta Tray
Full Ziti Tray
Full Tray Meatballs
Full Tray Sausage
Full Tray Hot Roast Beef
Full Tray Buffalo Bites
Full Tray Buffalo Bites
Full Brisket
Full Brisket
Goveland
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901