Uptowner Cafe

2023 G Street NW

Washington, DC 20052

Popular Items

Iced Americano
Latte

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Double Espresso

$2.75

Americano

$2.90+

Latte

$3.39+

Cappucino

$3.39+

Hot Chai

$3.80+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.80+

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.45+

Iced Latte

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Chai

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2023 G Street NW, Washington, DC 20052

Uptowner Cafe image

