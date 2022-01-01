Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gair 41 Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

41 Washington Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Order Again

Current Menu

Bonita Applebaum

$19.00

Resting Spritz Face

$19.00

Under the Influencer

$19.00

Reverse Commute

$19.00

Autumn in New York

$19.00

Jalisco Sol

$19.00

Big Pharma

$19.00

Rum Forrest, Rum!

$19.00

Going Upstate

$19.00

Fleece on Fleek

$19.00

Uneeda Drink

$19.00

Old Man and the Sea

$19.00

Marrakech All-Inclusive

$17.00

Day Trippin'

$17.00

Mercury in Retrograde

$17.00

Look Ma, No Booze

$15.00

Phoney Negroni

$15.00

Classic Cocktails

20th Century

$19.00

A La Louisiane

$19.00

Adonis

$19.00

Airmail

$19.00

Alaska

$19.00

Alexander

$19.00

Algonquin

$19.00

Amaretto Sour

$19.00

American Trilogy

$19.00

Americano

$17.00

Aperol Spritz

$17.00

Army Navy

$19.00

Arsenic & Old Lace

$19.00

Ash Wednesday

$19.00

Aviation #1

$19.00

Bamboo

$17.00

Bee's Knees

$19.00

Between the Sheets

$19.00

Bijou

$19.00

Bitter Mai Tai

$19.00

Blue Hawaii

$19.00

Bobby Burns

$19.00

Boulevardier

$19.00

Bramble

$19.00

Brandy Alexander

$19.00

Brandy Crusta

$19.00

Bronx

$19.00

Brooklyn

$19.00

Brown Derby

$19.00

Business, The

$19.00

Caipirinha

$19.00

California Sherry Cobbler

$19.00

Cameron's Kick

$19.00

Casino

$19.00

Champagne Cocktail

$19.00

Champs Elysses

$19.00

Chancellor

$19.00

Chet Baker

$19.00

Clover Club

$19.00

Cobble Hill

$19.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$19.00

Daiquiri

$19.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$19.00

Diamondback

$19.00

Don't Give Up the Ship

$19.00

Eagle's Dream

$19.00

Expat

$19.00

Fancy Free

$19.00

Fine and Dandy

$19.00

Fog Cutter

$19.00

French '75

$19.00

Gershwin

$19.00

Gimlet

$19.00

Gin & Tonic

$17.00

Gin Fizz

$19.00

Gold Rush

$19.00

Golden Delicious

$19.00

Gordon's Breakfast

$19.00

Hanky Panky

$19.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$19.00

Hot Toddy

$19.00

Hotel Nacional

$19.00

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

$19.00

Island Old Fashioned

$19.00

Jack Rose

$19.00

Jasmine

$19.00

Jungle Bird

$19.00

Kentucky Maid

$19.00

Last Word

$19.00

Lion's Tail

$19.00

Little Italy

$19.00

London French '75

$19.00

Mai Tai

$19.00

Manhattan

$19.00

Margarita

$19.00

Marie Antoinette

$19.00

Martinez

$18.00

Martini

$19.00

Mary Pickford

$19.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$19.00

Mimosa

$19.00

Mint Julep

$19.00

Mojito

$19.00

Monte Carlo

$19.00

Moscow Mule

$19.00

Mosquito

$19.00

Naked & Famous

$19.00

Navy Grog

$19.00

Negroni

$19.00

New York Sour

$19.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$19.00

Old Cuban

$19.00

Old Fashioned

$19.00

Painkiller

$19.00

Paloma

$19.00

Pan American Clipper

$19.00

Paper Plane

$19.00

Pegu Club

$19.00

Pendennis

$19.00

Penicillin

$19.00

Pineapple Daiquiri

$19.00

Pisco Sour

$19.00

Piña Colada

$19.00

Planter's Punch

$19.00

Queen's Park Swizzle

$19.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$22.00

Rattlesnake

$19.00

Remember the Alimony

$19.00

Remember the Maine

$19.00

Revolver

$19.00

Rob Roy

$19.00

Rome with a View

$19.00

Saturn

$19.00

Sazerac

$19.00

Sherry Cobbler

$19.00

Sidecar

$19.00

Singapore Sling

$19.00

Tequila & Soda

$17.00

Ti' Punch

$19.00

Tito's and Vodka

$10,000,000.00

Toki Highball

$17.00

Tom Collins

$19.00

Tommy's Margarita

$19.00

Trinadad Sour

$22.00

Tuxedo #2

$19.00

Vesper

$19.00

Vieux Carré

$19.00

Vodka & Soda

$17.00

Vodka Martini

$19.00

Ward 8

$19.00

Whiskey Smash

$19.00

Whiskey Sour

$19.00

Zombie

$22.00

Sparkling Wine

GLS Josep F

$14.00

GLS Bedell Blanc de blancs

$26.00

GLS Opera Lambrusco

$18.00

BTL Josep F

$52.00

BTL Bedell Blanc de blancs

$98.00

BTL Opera Lambrusco

$64.00

White Wine

GLS Vera Cruz Muscadet

$20.00

GLS Esplet

$18.00

GLS Quinta da Boa

$16.00

GLS Kiralyudvar

$18.00

BTL Vera Cruz Muscadet

$72.00

BTL Esplet

$68.00

BTL Quinta da Boa

$60.00

BTL Kiralyudvar

$68.00

Orange Wine

GLS Pielihueso Los Chacayes

$18.00

GLS Valle del Maule Naranjo

$22.00

BTL Pielihueso Los Chacayes

$68.00

BTL Valle del Maule Naranjo

$84.00

Rose Wine

GLS Bedell Rosé

$14.00

GLS Jutta Ambrositsch "Rakete"

$18.00

BTL Bedell Rosé

$52.00

BTL Jutta Ambrositsch "Rakete"

$68.00

Beer

DFT Return Pils

$9.00

DFT Transmitter L4

$9.00

DFT Grimm IPA

$9.00

DFT Flagship Stout

$9.00

DFT Hudson V. Rotational

$9.00

Pizza Rat Pilsner

$5.00

Talea Can

$10.00

Other Half Can

$10.00

Phonograph Unsweet Cider

$7.00

Salads

Little Gem Vinaigrette

$16.00

House Ceasar

$16.00

Vegetables

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Eggplant

$16.00

Asparagus

$16.00

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$24.00

Fried Chicken Sando

$24.00

Entree

Long Island Duck

$36.00

Skirt Steak

$40.00

Branzino

$32.00

Salmon

$30.00

Snacks

Pickled Things

$12.00

Fries

$12.00

Green Bean Tempura

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Local Assorated Meats & Cheese

Hush Puppies

$10.00

Bread Program

Bread & Butter

$8.00

Bread & Beans

$12.00

Bread & Canned Fish

$16.00

Bread & Chicken Liver Pate

$18.00

Bread & Bruschetta

$16.00

Oysters

Raw Oysters

$18.00

Half Dozen

Grilled Oysters

$22.00

Half Dozen

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Location

41 Washington Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

