Urban 3420 Troost Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
At Urban, we believe that food should be an experience, not just a meal. Our focus is on creating a unique dining experience that inspires and delights local residents, continued patrons, and travelers from other cities. As a sister brand of Urban Cafe KC, our new American flare menu is extensive, with everything from savory breakfast plates to delicious lunches and mouth-watering dinners. Our Chef has a passion for creating innovative and delicious food, as most of the city has experienced since the opening of Urban Cafe KC in 2017.
Location
3420 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Gallery
