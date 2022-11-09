Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban American Kitchen 14008 Memorial Drive

1,407 Reviews

$$

14008 Memorial Drive

Houston, TX 77079

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Meal
Pecan Crusted Chicken
The Classic

Build Your Own

Serves four people. Choice of one appetizer, one entrée, and two sides. Additional servings can be added for $16.95.

Build Your Own Meal

$50.00

Additional family style meal

$18.95

Appetizers

079 Ceviche

$13.95

Shrimp and fish cooked in citrus juice with tomatoes, cilantro and onions. Served with tortilla chips

Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.95

With tortilla chips

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Lightly breaded and tossed in a sweet chilli sauce

Empanada Trio

$11.95

Pork or chicken, bell peppers, green olives and parmesan cheese filled empanadas with house chipotle cream sauce | Braised short rib,bordelaise sauce served with a horseradish aioli

Avocado Delights

$10.95

Coated with panko bread crumbs stuffed with cheese and pico de gallo with a roasted garlic cilantro dipping sauce

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.95

Naughty Blue Cheese Chips

$9.95

Thinly shaved home made chips with a Blue cheese crumble sauce

Short Rib Tacos

$14.95

Steak Queso

$13.95

Burgers

Texan Burger

$13.95

Our homemade pattie served on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, pulled pork, onions and pickled jalapeños

The Classic

$10.95

Our homemade patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and dijonnaise

The Urban

$14.95

Our homemade patty served on a brioche bun with Blue cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, dijonnaise sauce, fried egg, lettuce and tomato

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$13.95

Our homemade pattie served on a brioche bun with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise

The Atlantic

$12.95

Our homemade salmon patty served on a brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion rings, and spicy tartar sauce

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$8.00

Coconut Tres Leches

$8.00

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

Served with fries

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.95

Crispy or grilled, cabbage, chipotle lime mayonnaise, avocado; served with homemade french fries

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Crispy or grilled, cabbage, chipotle lime mayonnaise, avocado; served with homemade french fries

Fish and Chips

$18.95

Cold-water fish, tartar sauce, malt vinegar; served with homemade french fries

Herb Crusted Salmon

$20.95

Served with a saffron cream sauce; choose two sides

Homemade Meatloaf

$16.95

topped with gravy; choose two sides

Pecan Crusted Chicken

$19.95

Served with a warm beurre blanc sauce served with a choice of two sides

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

$16.95

Served with a sweet tomato jam; choose two sides

Shrimp & Grits

$18.95

Blackened shrimp, cheese grits, spicy lemon grass sauce

Stuffed Chicken

$19.95

panela cheese, portabello mushroom wrapped in bacon, poblano cream sauce; served with brussels sprouts and urban potato

Braised Short Rib

$28.95

Redfish

$24.95

Rainbow Trout

$22.95

Pork Chop

$22.95

Kids

All kids items include a kids fountain drink.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.95

Kids cheese pizza

$6.95

Kids Sliders W/ Fries

$6.95

Two beef sliders served with french fries

Kids Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$6.95

Three fried chicken sliders served with french fries

Kids Ravioli

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese W/ Fries

$6.95

Pastas

Mac N Cheese

$13.95

Penne pasta in a creamy rich cheese sauce served with a choice of sauteed main lobster with parmesan bread crumbs, bacon, or jalapeno sausage. | Lobster $17.95, Bacon $15.95 | Jalapeno sausage $15.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.95

Fettuccini, homemade Alfredo sauce

Linguini Carbonara

$15.95

Linguini, peas, bacon, signature homemade carbonara sauce

Creamy Pesto Pasta

$13.95

Penne, creamy pesto sauce, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan cheese

Cheese Ravioli & Shrimp

$16.95

Salads

Steak Salad

$16.95

Mixed greens, blue cheese, pickled beets, shaved red onions, cherry tomatoes, and candied pecans tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette

Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

$14.95

Arugula, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette

Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce and mixed greens with grilled shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, olives and feta cheese tossed in our red wine vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, pan seared salmon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and goat cheese tossed in our champagne vinaigrette

Urban Salad

$10.95

Baby spinach, shaved red onion, homemade candied pecans, crumbled goat cheese, grape tomatoes, warm bacon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, herbed crostini, homemade Caesar dressing

Jicama Salad

$10.95

Baby arugula, jicama, red bell pepper, corn, cilantro, toasted sunflower seeds, tossed in chipotle lime vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled tender steak with blue cheese aoili, arugula, and caramelized onions

California Chicken

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast served on a brioche bun with pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayonnaise

Cubano Sandwich

$12.95

Canadian bacon and pulled pork served on ciabatta bread with pickles, Dijon mustard, and Swiss cheese

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.95

Homemade meatloaf on Texas toast topped with mashed potatoes, gravy and caramelized onions

Blackened Chicken

$12.95

romaine lettuce, baby arugula, tomatoes, crispy onions, feta cheese, served with a homemade anchovie aioli

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Served with creamy coleslaw, BBQ sauce, chopped onions, and pickled jalapeños

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00
Mashed Potatoes

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Roasted Potatoes

$6.00
Parmesan Risotto

$6.00
Sautéed Spinach

$6.00
Steamed Broccoli

$6.00
Green Beans

$6.00

Sautéed Kale

$6.00
Roasted Vegetables

$6.00
Urban Brussels Sprouts

$6.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

Side Proteins

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Soups

Tomato Basil Soup

Made fresh daily

Creamy Poblano Soup

Wraps

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.95

Chicken salad with cranberries, pecans, green bell peppers, and spring mixed rolled in a tortilla wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Frank's sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, diced avocado, blue cheese crumbles in a ranch sauce rolled in a tortilla wrap

Steak Wrap

$16.95

Grilled tender steak with blue cheese aoili, arugula, and caramelized onions, and spring mix rolled in a tortilla wrap

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$9.95

Grilled onion, tomato, zucchini, squash, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, mushroom and lettuce rolled in a tortilla wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, spring mix, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cilantro mayo

Shrimp Wrap

$12.95

Pan seared shrimp with spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and wasabi mayo, rolled in a tortilla.

Flatbreads

Urban Flatbread

$12.95

Margarita Flatbread

$9.95

Steak & Blue Cheese Flatbread

$16.95

Wildwood Flatbread

$12.95

Vegan Flatbread

$9.95

Salmon Flatbread

$14.95

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Fanta

$3.00
Lemonade

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Coke Zero

$3.00
Root Beer

$3.00

Other Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.00
Topo Chico

$3.50
San Pellegrino

$4.00
Orange Juice

$3.50
Cranberry Juice

$3.50
Mountain Valley Water

$3.00
Milk

$3.00
Hot Tea

$2.75

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.00
Decaf Coffee

$3.00
Cappuccino

$5.00
Latte

$5.00
Cafe Americano

$3.00
Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Carajillo

$10.00
Espresso

$3.00

Kids all day menu

Grilled Cheese W/ Fries

$6.95

Kids cheese pizza

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$6.95

Three fried chicken sliders served with french fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.95

Kids Ravioli

$6.95

Kids Sliders W/ Fries

$6.95

Two beef sliders served with french fries

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079

Directions

