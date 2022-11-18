Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban Brew & BBQ

152 Reviews

$$

2601 Central Ave

St Petersburg, FL 33713

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
St.Louis Ribs
Brisket

Appetizers

Baton Rouge Style Mac

Baton Rouge Style Mac

$10.25

Our classic Mac 'N' Cheese with Pulled Pork and BBQ sauce!

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.25+

We use our in-house rub and pile them high! Try them Loaded! Load ‘em up with Gouda cheese and crispy bacon crumbles.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.25

Light and crispy fried green tomatoes, served with peppercorn dressing.

Fried Mac Balls

Fried Mac Balls

$8.25

Four to an order. Served with peppercorn dressing.

House Fries

House Fries

$6.25+

Our hand-cut golden fries smothered with Gouda cheese and crispy bacon bits. Add pulled pork or chicken for $2

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.25+

Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheese with bacon in a made-to-order skillet. It’s what we’re known for!

Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$9.25+

Slow cooked pulled pork on top of corn tortilla chips. Topped with Gouda cheese sauce and your choice of BBQ sauce.

Mains

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$11.75+

Always pulled, never chopped. Our pulled pork is meticulously trimmed and smoked to make it lean but still savory

Brisket

Brisket

$14.75+

Our brisket is trimmed, seasoned and smoked to break the meat down to a tender, delicate dish.

St.Louis Ribs

St.Louis Ribs

$17.25+

Tender smoked ribs neatly trimmed and liberally doused with our house rub, a nice, balanced blend with a little kick.

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$16.25

Our award-winning recipe features fresh chicken brined in our signature herb blend before it’s hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Includes a breast, leg, and thigh and your choice of one side.

Pulled Chicken

$10.25+

A La Carte

$8.25+

Protein A La Carte

Urban Dishes

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.25

(Plant-based) Served with tomato, lettuce, and your choice of pickled or carmelized onion. Chose bun or lettuce wrap and tangy or spicy sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Crispy fried or blackened chicken breast, topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, and your choice of BBQ sauce.

Fried Green Tomato BLT

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$13.25

A southern spin on a classic—corn meal dredged fried green tomatoes with bacon, romaine lettuce, and peppercorn dressing.

The Thing

The Thing

$14.25

This open-faced sandwich consists of fresh baked cornbread under pulled pork, bacon, egg over easy and Gouda cheese sauce. Consider your life changed.

Pickled Sow Cow

Pickled Sow Cow

$14.25

Tender smoked brisket and pulled pork topped with our house made coleslaw, pickled red onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.

1/2 lb Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.75

Always pulled, never chopped. Our pulled pork is meticulously trimmed and smoked to make it lean but still savory.

1/2 lb Brisket Sandwich

$18.75

Our brisket is trimmed, seasoned and smoked to break the meat down to a tender, delicate dish.

1/2 lb Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Hickory smoked and then pulled and lightly seasoned with sweet BBQ sauce.

Samplers

Urban Sampler

Urban Sampler

$40.25

Try almost everything on the menu with a 1/4 lb. of brisket, 1/4 lb. of pulled pork, 1/4 lb. of pulled chicken, and 1/4 rack of ribs. Served with two regular sides and your choice of two dinner rolls or cornbread.

Build Sampler

Create your own sampler!

Salads & Sliders

House Salad

House Salad

$9.25

Romaine topped with bacon bits, house-made croutons, tomato wedges, cheddar cheese, and red onions with your choice of Peppercorn Ranch or Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Brisket Slider

Brisket Slider

$7.25

Served on dinner rolls with your choice of BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Slider

Pulled Pork Slider

$6.25

Served on dinner rolls with your choice of BBQ sauce.

Beyond Slider

Beyond Slider

$8.25

Served on dinner rolls with your choice of BBQ sauce.

Pulled Chicken Slider

Pulled Chicken Slider

$6.25

Served on dinner rolls with your choice of BBQ sauce.

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.25
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.25
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.25
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.25
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.25
Red Potato Salad

Red Potato Salad

$4.25

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie SLICE

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie SLICE

$7.25Out of stock
Key Lime Pie SLICE

Key Lime Pie SLICE

$7.25Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$10.25Out of stock
Grilled Cheese and Fries

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$9.25
Kid's Mac and Cheese w/ Fries

Kid's Mac and Cheese w/ Fries

$9.25

Solo Fruit Cup

$1.50

Solo Juice Box

$1.50

Specials & Hidden Menu

It's All Gouda

$14.25

Fallin' Angel

$12.00

Pineapple Paradise Punch

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice Life

$10.00

Extras

Bacon

$2.00

Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Dinner Roll

$0.75

Peppercorn Dressing

$0.25

Spicy BBQ

$0.15

Sweet BBQ

$0.15

Tangy BBQ

$0.15

Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.25

Brunch Non-Alcoholic

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Drinks

Bottled Coke

$3.00Out of stock

no refills

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Free Refills

UnSweet Tea

$2.50

free refills

Mixers

Tonic Water

$1.50

Club Soda

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

NA Drinks

NA Bloody Mary

$5.00

NA Cran-Lime Mule

$4.00

NA Comfort Punch

$4.00

NA Margarita

$4.00

NA Mojito

$4.00

Liquid Death

$3.50

CBD Water

$5.00

Hop Water

$4.50

NA Kombucha

Berry Hibiscus

$3.50Out of stock

Ginger

$3.50Out of stock

Grapefruit & Bee Pollen

$3.50Out of stock

Moringa Lavender

$3.50Out of stock

Merch Sauces

Bottle Pepper Vinegar

$8.00Out of stock

Shirts

Bourb is the Word

$18.00

Cow

$18.00

FL Urban

$18.00

Fork and Knife

$18.00

Pig

$18.00

PRIDE 21

$25.00

Tie Dye Clearance Shirts

$10.00

Sticker/Pen

Urban Sticker

$0.50

Urban Pen

$0.25

Hats

Black Flat Bill

$20.00Out of stock

Grey Snap Back

$20.00Out of stock
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We're a casual restaurant that serves a variety of made-from-scratch BBQ dishes, big and small. Our dishes are perfect for lunches, pints after work, or a bite before a Rays’ game. Come in and experience the only place in town serving craft beer with craft BBQ. URBAN Brew and BBQ is conveniently located in the Grand Central District of St. Petersburg, Florida.

2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33713

Directions

