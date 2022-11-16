- Home
- /
- Pleasanton
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Urban Bricks - Pleasanton, TX - UB52
Urban Bricks Pleasanton, TX - UB52
92 Reviews
$$
1502 W. Oaklawn Rd. Stte. E
Pleasanton, TX 78064
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Large Pizzas - 14 inches - 8 slices
Large Three Little Pigs
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Bacon
Large Smokin' Hot
Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch
Large White Shroom
White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic
Large Fire Bird
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
Large The Brick
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper
Large Bad Hunter
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
Large Big Kahuna
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion
Large Queen Margherita
Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Roasted Garlic
Large 1 Topping Pizza
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 1 topping
Large 2 Topping Pizza
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping
Large Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Large Say Cheese
Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese
Whole Pizzas - 10 inches - 6 slices
Whole Three Little Pigs
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Bacon
Whole Smokin Hot
Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch
Whole White Shroom
White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic
Whole Fire Bird
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
Whole The Brick
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper
Whole Bad Hunter
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
Whole Big Kahuna
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion
Whole Queen Margherita
Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Roasted Garlic
Whole Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Whole 1 Topping Pizza
Your choice of crust + sauce + 1 topping
Whole 2 Topping Pizza
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping
Whole Say Cheese
Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese
Pasta - Whole - 32 oz
Whole Big Daddy Mac Pasta
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Mozzarella + Bacon
Whole Million Dollar Pasta
Fettuccine + Red Sauce + Fresh Basil + Meatballs + Roasted Garlic + Mushrooms
Whole El Fredo Pasta
Fettuccine + White Sauce + Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Roasted Garlic
Whole Wicked VooDoo Pasta
Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil Leaves + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper
Whole 1 Topping Pasta
Your choice of sauce + cheese + 1 topping
Whole 2 Topping Pasta
Your choice of sauce + cheese + 2 toppings
Whole Build Your Own Pasta
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of pasta noodle + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Pasta - Halfzie - 16 oz
Halfzie Big Daddy Mac Pasta
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Mozzarella + Bacon
Halfzie Million Dollar Pasta
Fettuccine + Red Sauce + Meatballs + Fresh Basil + Roasted Garlic + Mushrooms
Halfzie El Fredo Pasta
Fettuccine + White Sauce + Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Roasted Garlic
Halfzie Wicked VooDoo Pasta
Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper
Halfzie 1 Topping Pasta
Your choice of sauce + cheese + 1 topping
Halfzie 2 Topping Pasta
Your choice of sauce + cheese + 2 toppings
Halfzie Build Your Own Pasta
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of pasta noodle + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Salads - Whole - 32 oz
Whole King Caesar Salad
Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing
Whole Health Nut Salad
Spring Mix + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette
Whole Pasta Salata Verde Salad
Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto
Whole Greek Salad
Spinach + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta
Whole Build Your Own Salad
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Salads - Halfzie - 16 oz
Halfzie King Caesar Salad
Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing
Halfzie Health Nut Salad
Spring Mix + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette
Halfzie Pasta Salata Verde Salad
Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto
Halfzie Greek Salad
Spinach + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta
Halfzie Build Your Own Salad
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Sides & Goodies
Side Chicks - 6 Oven Baked Wings
6 Oven Baked Bone In Wings with your choice of drizzle
Side Chicks - 13 Oven Baked Wings
13 Oven Baked Bone In Wings with your choice of drizzles
Halfzie - Cheesy Bread
Garlic Pesto + Mozzarella + Cheddar
Whole - Cheesy Bread
Garlic Pesto + Mozzarella + Cheddar
Halfzie- Nutella Banana
Buttered crust + Oven Baked Bananas + Custom Nutella Blend + Powdered Sugar
Whole - Nutella Banana
Buttered crust + Oven Baked Bananas + Custom Nutella Blend + Powdered Sugar
Halfzie - Cinnamon Pie
Buttered Crust topped with Cinnamon Sugar + White Icing + Powdered Sugar
Whole - Cinnamon Pie
Buttered Crust topped with Cinnamon Sugar + White Icing + Powdered Sugar
Secret Menu
Large Pork Malone
Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle
Large Pineapple Express
Pink Sauce + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella + Pineapple + Jalapeño + Ranch Drizzle
Large Mac N Cheese
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon
Whole Pork Malone
Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle
Whole Pineapple Express
Pink Sauce + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella + Pineapple + Jalapeño + Ranch Drizzle
Whole Mac N Cheese
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon
Online Specials
Family Pack
1 Large Original Crust Cheese Pizza + 1 Large Original Crust Foundation Pizza + 1 Whole Original Crust Cheesy Bread + 1 Whole Original Crust Cinnamon Pie + 2 liter Soda
Cheap Date
1 Large Original Crust Heart 2 topping pizza + 1 Whole Dessert Pie
Movie Night
1 Original Crust Large 2-Topping Pizza + 6 Wings + 1 Original Crust Cheesy Bread + 2 liter Soda
The Big Cheese
1 Large Original Crust Cheese Pizza + 1 Whole Big Daddy Mac Pasta + 1 Whole Original Crust Cheesy Bread
Pizza
Large Three Little Pigs
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Sausage + Bacon
Large 1 Topping Pizza
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 1 topping
Large 2 Topping Pizza
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping
Large Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Large Say Cheese
Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese
Large The Brick
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper
Large White Shroom
White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic
Large Smokin' Hot
Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch
Large Bad Hunter
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
Large Big Kahuna
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion
Large Queen Margherita
Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic
Large Fire Bird
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
Whole 1 Topping Pizza
Your choice of crust + sauce + 1 topping
Whole 2 Topping Pizza
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping
Whole Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Whole Say Cheese
Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese
Whole Three Little Pigs
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Bacon
Whole The Brick
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper
Whole White Shroom
White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic
Whole Smokin Hot
Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch
Whole Bad Hunter
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
Whole Big Kahuna
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion
Whole Queen Margherita
Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic
Whole Fire Bird
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
Halfzie 1 Topping Pizza
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 1 topping
Halfzie 2 Topping Pizza
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping
Halfzie Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Halfzie Say Cheese
Red Sauce + Mozzarella
Halfzie Three Little Pigs
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Bacon
Halfzie The Brick
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper
Halfzie White Shroom
White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic
Halfzie Smokin' Hot
Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch
Halfzie Bad Hunter
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
Halfzie Big Kahuna
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion
Halfzie Queen Margherita
Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic
Halfzie Fire Bird
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
Pasta
Whole 1 Topping Pasta
Your choice of sauce + cheese + 1 topping
Whole 2 Topping Pasta
Your choice of sauce + cheese + 2 toppings
Whole Million Dollar Pasta
Fettuccini + Red Sauce + White Sauce + Meatballs + Italian Sausage + Mozzarella + Ricotta + Red Onion
Whole El Fredo
Fettuccini + White Sauce + Grilled Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Roasted Garlic
Whole Big Daddy Mac
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Parmesan + Mozzarella + Bacon
Whole Wicked VooDoo
Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil Leaves + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper
Whole Build Your Own Pasta
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Halfzie 1 Topping Pasta
Your choice of sauce + cheese + 1 topping
Halfzie 2 Topping Pasta
Your choice of sauce + cheese + 2 toppings
Halfzie Million Dollar Pasta
Penne Pasta + Red Sauce + White Sauce + Meatballs + Italian Sausage + Mozzarella + Ricotta + Red Onion
Halfzie El Fredo
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Grilled Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Chopped Garlic
Halfzie Big Daddy Mac
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Parmesan + Mozzarella + Bacon
Halfzie Wicked VooDoo
Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil Leaves + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper
Halfzie Build Your Own Pasta
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Salad
Whole King Caesar
Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing
Whole Pasta Salata Verde
Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto
Whole Health Nut
Spring Mix + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette
Whole Greek
Arugula + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta
Whole Build Your Own Salad
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Halfzie King Caesar
Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing
Halfzie Pasta Salata Verde
Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto
Halfzie Health Nut
Arugula + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette
Halfzie Greek
Arugula + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta
Halfzie Build Your Own Salad
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Oven Baked Wings
Goodies
Panini
Whole Brickin Chicken
White Sauce + Grilled Chicken + Fresh Spinach + Caramelized Onion + Parmesan. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
Whole Meatball Hero
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Meatball
Whole Artichoke Caprese
Garlic Olive Oil + Fresh Basil Leaves + Cherry Tomato + Roasted Artichoke + Ovalini Mozzarella. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
Whole The Stack
Red Sauce + Pepperoni + Canadian Bacon + Salami + Mozzarella + Banana Pepper
Whole Build Your Own
Build Your Own Masterpiece with you choice of sauces + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality
Halfzie Brickin Chicken
White Sauce + Grilled Chicken + Fresh Spinach + Caramelized Onion + Parmesan. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
Halfzie Meatball Hero
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Meatball
Halfzie Artichoke Caprese
Garlic Olive Oil + Fresh Basil Leaves + Cherry Tomato + Roasted Artichoke + Ovalini Mozzarella. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
Halfzie The Stack
Red Sauce + Pepperoni + Canadian Bacon + Salami + Mozzarella + Banana Pepper
Halfzie Build Your Own
Build Your Own Masterpiece with you choice of sauces + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality
😈Do Not Click❌
Large Pork Malone
Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle
Whole Pork Malone
Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle
Large Pineapple Express
Pink Sauce + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella + Pineapple + Jalapeño + Ranch Drizzle
Whole Pineapple Express
Pink Sauce + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella + Pineapple + Jalapeño + Ranch Drizzle
Large Mac N Cheese
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon
Whole Mac N Cheese
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon
Large CBD
White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Dorito
Whole CBD
White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Dorito
Whole Notorious BLT
Spinach + Romaine + Cherry Tomato + Bacon + Croutons + Cheddar + Ranch
Halfzie Notorious BLT
Spinach + Romaine + Cherry Tomato + Bacon + Croutons + Cheddar + Ranch
Pizza Catering
Pasta Catering
Salad Catering
Wing Catering
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1502 W. Oaklawn Rd. Stte. E, Pleasanton, TX 78064