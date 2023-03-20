Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban Buzz Coffee 4413 S Del Prado Blvd.

No reviews yet

4413 S Del Prado Blvd.

Cape Coral, FL 33904

Drinks

Specialty Coffee

Our Specialty Latte's, Breve's and Mocha Drinks! A Small & Medium have 2 Shots of Espresso, & a Large has 4 Shots of Espresso.

Sting'r

Our Fruity & Delicous Plant Based Energy Drink

Cold Brew

Nitro Infused Cold Brew Coffee, For the Smoothest and Most Refined Cup o' Joe

Java Shake

Espresso, Milk & Sugar Blended Together. 2 Shots of Espresso in a Small & Medium, 4 Shots in a Large

Matcha

Matcha is a high-grade green tea ground into powdered form. The green tea powder is whisked into hot water, instead of steeped, to form a frothy and delicous drink.

Chai

Chai tea is a brewed black tea prepared with multiple aromatic spices like ginger and cardamom, then served with milk and sugar.

Americano

Espresso & Hot Water (like your standard drip coffee but with more caffeine) 2 Shots of Espresso in a Small & Medium, 4 Shots in a Large

Italian Soda

Fruity Italian Sodas, try it with a splash of cream!

Milkshake

Milkshake

Smoothie

Real Fruit Smoothies, with No Dairy

Lemonade

Lemonade

Tea

Hot Chocolate

Dub Shot

$1.50

2 Shots of Freshly Pulled Espresso

Breakfast

Bacon Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Chorizo Chiabatta

$6.00Out of stock

Steak Bagel

$6.00Out of stock

Sausage Muffin

$6.00Out of stock

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Snacks

Blueberry Scone

$5.00

Banana Bread (Vegan)

$5.00

Chuck Norris (Vegan)

$5.00

Coffee Cake (Vegan)

$5.00

Bag O' Beans

$16.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Urban Buzz is a fun, energetic, loving company serious about good coffee, plant based energy drinks, real-fruit smoothies, milkshakes, nitro cold brew, and tea! Our “Buzzistas” can serve over 1,000 different drink combinations to make your drink perfect just for you!! We do multiple give back days for our community where we donate to local non profit organizations based in our community.

Location

Directions

