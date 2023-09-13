Popular Items

1 TACO

$4.00

Served on fresh corn tortilla.

FOOD

WARM UPS

CHIPS AND QUESO

$5.95

HOLY GUACAMOLE

$8.95

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.95

CANTINA NACHOS

$9.95

Tortilla chips, white melted queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.

CRISPY FLAUTAS

$8.95

Rolled up and fried crispy taquitos. Lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream.

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$9.95

Fries, queso, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cilantro , sour cream, grilled skirt-steak.

TORTILLA SOUP

$6.00

Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla strips... A cantina favorite!

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$10.50

Lime, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno.

TACOS

Tacos served on fresh corn tortillas.

3 TACO

$12.95

Served on fresh corn tortillas. Mix and match.

BURRITOS

CANTINA BURRITO

$9.95

Grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes, sour cream, cilantro, Mexican rice and refried beans.

GORDITO BURRITO

$11.95

XL burrito filled with a mix of grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, Mexican rice and beans. Topped with your choice of sauce.

EL REY

$13.95

Cali style burrito filled with grilled steak, shrimp, french fries, guacamole, pico, cheese and chipotle crema.

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.95

Melted cheese and refried beans

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$9.95

Vegetarian quesadilla. Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted cheese.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.95

Grilled chicken, melted cheese.

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$12.95

Grilled skirt-steak, melted cheese.

CANTINA COMBOS

Combination, two enchiladas, two tacos.

EL CHANGO

$13.95

Combination, two enchiladas, one taco.

EL LATIN LOVER

$15.95

Combination, two enchiladas, two tacos.

MAIN EVENTS

CANTINA FAJITAS

Sautéed onions and peppers, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, flour tortillas, rice and beans.

CARNE ASADA

$16.95

Chargrilled skirt-steak, guacamole salad, mini cheese quesadilla.

ENCHILADAS

$13.95

Chicken enchiladas, queso fresco, crema, choice of salsa.

STREET CORNER TACOS

$15.95

Five tacos...Carne asada, carnitas, fish, al pastor, pollo loco,

SUPER CHIMICHANGA

$13.95

Crispy flour tortilla, refried beans, cheese, queso, guacamole.

URBAN CARNITAS

$13.95

Braised pork, guacamole salad, rice and beans, corn tortillas

SALADS & STUFF

BBQ MEXICAN SALAD

$11.95

BBQ chicken, lettuce, tomato, black beans, avocado, onion strings, chipotle ranch.

CANTINA BOWL

$11.95

Brown rice, black beans, tomato, corn, avocado, cheese, chipotle ranch.

SANTO SALAD

$12.95

Grilled chicken, avocado, cucumber, egg, tomato, queso fresco, avocado ranch.

TOSTADA SALAD

$11.95

CHICKEN OR STEAK +$2

LUCHA TREATS (DESSERTS)

FLAN

$4.95

Vanilla custard, caramel sauce.

CHURROS

$5.95

Served with ice cream.

A-LA-CARTE

QUESO

$3.50

White creamy queso, slightly spicy.

GUACAMOLE

$4.75

Fresh made guacamole

PLANTAINS

$3.95

Lightly fried sweet plantains.

PICO DE GALLO

$2.75

TORTILLAS

$1.50

CHIPS

$1.95

SALSA

$1.95

RICE AND BEANS

$3.50

Mexican rice and refried beans

FRIES

$4.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00+

DOWN TO FIESTA

MUCHO BURRITO

$65.00

5 Pack of burritos, your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas or veggie. Burritos are filled with rice, beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, cilantro and crema. Served with chips and salsa

TACO PARTY

$75.00

An assortment of tacos ready to enjoy. Included are 5 chicken tinga tacos, 5 carne asada tacos and 5 carnitas tacos. Served with chips, salsa and our homemade hot sauces.

FAJITA FIESTA

$75.00

Build your own fajitas with all toppings on the side (cheese, cream, lettuce, pico, rice and beans). Served with flour tortillas and comes with our homemade chips, salsa and white queso. Serves 4-5 people

Margaritas Togo

8oz Classic Margarita

$9.00

BEVERAGES

MEXICAN COKE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$2.50

TOPO CHICO

$2.95

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

SPRITE MEXICAN

$3.25

JARRITO

$2.95

FANTA

$2.95

BAR MENU

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$5.50

CORONA

$5.50

CORONA LIGHT

$5.50

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.50

PACIFICO

$5.50

FREE DIVE IPA

$5.50

WINE

HOUSE CABERNET

$7.00

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$7.00

CATERING

CATERING MENU

CATERING: TACO BAR

$14.00

Build your own tacos... Serves up to 10

CATERING: FAJITA BAR

Build your own fajitas... Serves up to 10

CATERING: CANTINA BOWL

$13.00

CATERING: TOSTADA SALAD BAR

$13.00

CANTINA BURRITO BAR

$12.00

CATERING: ENCHILADAS

$35.00+

Half tray is 8 enchiladas Full tray is 16 enchiladas

CATERING: QUESADILLAS

$12.00

CATERING: FLAUTAS

$30.00+

Half tray 12 flautas Full tray 24 flautas Served with sour cream, queso fresco and lettuce.

CATERING: CHURROS

$30.00

Serves up to 10

CATERING: CHIPS & SALSA

$20.00

Serves up to 10 people

CATERING QUESO & CHIPS

$12.50+

Queso Serving Sizes: 16oz serves 4-5 people 32oz serves 9-10 people

CATERING: GUACAMOLE

$17.50+

Guacamole Serving Sizes: 16oz serves 4-5 people 32oz serves 9-10 people

PLATE SET UP

$7.50

Plates, utensils and serving-ware per 10 people.

CHAFING DISHES

$15.00

Set up of disposable chafing dishes (warmers) per 10 people.

Delivery

$20.00

DRINKS TOGO

MARGARITAS TOGO

8oz MARGARITA TOGO

$10.00

MAMITAS HARD SELTZER

PALOMA MAMITA

PALOMA MAMITA

$6.50

Hard Seltzer made with real tequila, sparkling water, and a splash of grapefruit.

LIME MAMITA

LIME MAMITA

$6.50

Hard Seltzer made with real tequila, sparkling water, and a splash of lime.