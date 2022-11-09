Urban Cantina imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Urban Cantina Downtown Tampa

2,024 Reviews

$$

200 E Madison St

Tampa, FL 33602

Popular Items

1 TACO
3 TACO
CHIPS AND SALSA

WARM UPS

CHIPS AND QUESO

$5.50

HOLY GUACAMOLE

$8.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.50

CANTINA NACHOS

$9.50

Tortilla chips, white melted queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.

CRISPY FLAUTAS

$8.00

Rolled up and fried crispy taquitos. Lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream.

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$9.50

Fries, queso, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cilantro , sour cream, grilled skirt-steak.

TORTILLA SOUP

$6.00

Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla strips... A cantina favorite!

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$9.50

Lime, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno.

TACOS

Tacos served on fresh corn tortillas.

1 TACO

$4.00

Served on fresh corn tortilla.

3 TACO

$12.00

Served on fresh corn tortillas. Mix and match.

BURRITOS

CANTINA BURRITO

$9.00

Grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes, sour cream, cilantro, Mexican rice and refried beans.

GORDITO BURRITO

$11.00

XL burrito filled with a mix of grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, Mexican rice and beans. Topped with your choice of sauce.

EL REY

$13.00

Cali style burrito filled with grilled steak, shrimp, french fries, guacamole, pico, cheese and chipotle crema.

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.00

Melted cheese and refried beans

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$9.00

Vegetarian quesadilla. Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted cheese.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.00

Grilled chicken, melted cheese.

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$11.50

Grilled skirt-steak, melted cheese.

CANTINA COMBOS

Combination, two enchiladas, two tacos.

EL CHANGO

$13.00

Combination, two enchiladas, one taco.

EL LATIN LOVER

$15.00

Combination, two enchiladas, two tacos.

MAIN EVENTS

CANTINA FAJITAS

Sautéed onions and peppers, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, flour tortillas, rice and beans.

CARNE ASADA

$16.00

Chargrilled skirt-steak, guacamole salad, mini cheese quesadilla.

ENCHILADAS

$13.00

Chicken enchiladas, queso fresco, crema, choice of salsa.

STREET CORNER TACOS

$15.00

Five tacos...Carne asada, carnitas, fish, al pastor, pollo loco,

SUPER CHIMICHANGA

$13.00

Crispy flour tortilla, refried beans, cheese, queso, guacamole.

URBAN CARNITAS

$14.00

Braised pork, guacamole salad, rice and beans, corn tortillas

SALADS & STUFF

BBQ MEXICAN SALAD

$11.00

BBQ chicken, lettuce, tomato, black beans, avocado, onion strings, chipotle ranch.

CANTINA BOWL

$11.00

Brown rice, black beans, tomato, corn, avocado, cheese, chipotle ranch.

SANTO SALAD

$12.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, cucumber, egg, tomato, queso fresco, avocado ranch.

TOSTADA SALAD

$11.00

CHICKEN OR STEAK +$2

LUCHA TREATS (DESSERTS)

FLAN

$4.00

Vanilla custard, caramel sauce.

CHURROS

$5.50

Served with ice cream.

A-LA-CARTE

QUESO

$3.50

White creamy queso, slightly spicy.

GUACAMOLE

$3.95

Fresh made guacamole

PLANTAINS

$3.50

Lightly fried sweet plantains.

PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

TORTILLAS

$1.50

CHIPS

$1.75

SALSA

$1.75

RICE AND BEANS

$3.00

Mexican rice and refried beans

FRIES

$4.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00+

DOWN TO FIESTA

MUCHO BURRITO

$65.00

5 Pack of burritos, your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas or veggie. Burritos are filled with rice, beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, cilantro and crema. Served with chips and salsa

TACO PARTY

$75.00

An assortment of tacos ready to enjoy. Included are 5 chicken tinga tacos, 5 carne asada tacos and 5 carnitas tacos. Served with chips, salsa and our homemade hot sauces.

FAJITA FIESTA

$75.00

Build your own fajitas with all toppings on the side (cheese, cream, lettuce, pico, rice and beans). Served with flour tortillas and comes with our homemade chips, salsa and white queso. Serves 4-5 people

Margaritas Togo

8oz Classic Margarita

$9.00

BEVERAGES

MEXICAN COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.25

TOPO CHICO

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.25

SPRITE MEXICAN

$2.95

JARRITO

$2.75

FANTA

$2.95

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

PACIFICO

$5.00

FREE DIVE IPA

$5.00

WINE

HOUSE CABERNET

$7.00

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$7.00

MARGARITAS TOGO

8oz MARGARITA TOGO

$10.00

MAMITAS HARD SELTZER

PALOMA MAMITA

PALOMA MAMITA

$6.50

Hard Seltzer made with real tequila, sparkling water, and a splash of grapefruit.

LIME MAMITA

LIME MAMITA

$6.50

Hard Seltzer made with real tequila, sparkling water, and a splash of lime.

check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Mexican restaurant serving delicious tacos and fresh margaritas!

200 E Madison St, Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

Urban Cantina image

