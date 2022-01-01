Urban Comforts Eatery imageView gallery
Southern
Bars & Lounges

Urban Comforts Eatery 32 N. 3rd St Zanesville Ohio 43701

471 Reviews

$$

32 N 3rd St

Zanesville, OH 43701

Popular Items

Kids Cheese Burgers
Kids Grilled Cheese
Bang Bang Steak

Beverages

Water

Lemonade

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Kid's drinks(all)

$2.00

Kids N/A Daquaries (any flavor)

$2.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Flavored pellegrino/evion seltz.

$1.50

Bottled Beer

BTL NA Becks

$4.00

BTL Blue Moon

$5.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Coors Lite

$4.00

BTL Corona premier 90cal

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

BTL Heinken

$5.00

BTL Killians

$5.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$4.00

BTL Miller lite

$4.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL New Castle

$5.00

BTL Odoules

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Stella Artois

$5.00

BTL Stella cider

$5.00

BTL Yuengling

$5.00

CAN Guinness

$6.00

CAN IPA Columbus Brewing

$6.00

CAN IPA Rhinegist Bubbles

$5.00

CAN IPA Rhinegist Truth

$6.00

CAN IPA Tenpenny Amber Aleo

$6.00

CAN IPA Y City Blood Orange

$6.00

CAN IPA Y City Cherry Stout

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Lt Seltzer

$4.00

High Noon Soda

$5.00

Can IPA Y City seasonal

$6.00

BTL Busch Lite

$4.00

CAN Crown Lemonade

$6.00

CAN Crown Tea

$6.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bloody Mary Top Shelf

$8.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Orange Dream

$7.00

Peach Smash

$8.00

Pink Starburst

$6.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.00

watermelon

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Godfather woodford

$9.50

Champagne

$6.00

Shark bite

$6.00

Blackberry cooler

$6.00

Limoncello lemonade

$7.00

Top shelf long island

$8.50

Corona sunrise

$7.00

Peach Belilini

$7.00

Dark Cherry Shots

$8.00

Cupids Arrow

$6.00

Liquor

Absolut

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Pinnicle Citrus

$5.00

Stoli Citrus

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Pinnacle vanilla

$5.00

Red Berry Ciroc

$6.00

Straw Lem. Svedka

$5.00

Absolut Rocks

$7.00

Grey Goose Rocks

$9.00

Kettle One Rocks

$9.00

Pinnical Whipped Cream Rocks

$6.00

Prairie Cucumber Rocks

$7.00

Titos Rocks

$7.00

Well Vodka Rocks

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Watershed brbn. brrl Gin

$7.00

Well Gin Rocks

$7.50

Beefeater Rocks

$10.50

Bombay Sapphire Rocks

$10.50

Tanqueray Rocks

$9.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Superior

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.50

Well Rum Rocks

$7.50

Bacardi Superior Rocks

$8.50

Malibu Rocks

$7.50

Captain Morgan Rocks

$8.00

Meyers Rocks

$8.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

1800 reposado

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Avion Silver

$6.00

Don Julio

$7.00

Well Tequila Rocks

$8.00

Patron Silver Rocks

$9.00

1800 reposado Rocks

$12.00

La Prima Rocks

$9.00

4 Roses

$8.00

Basil haydon

$9.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bulleit

$8.00

C.C.

$5.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fire Ball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Mist

$5.00

Seagrams Seven

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Watershed Bourbon

$7.00

Well bourbon

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.50

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Screwball

$6.00

Bradshaw

$12.00

Antique

$12.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Blantons

$15.00

Nre Riff

$12.00

Michters

$15.00

Black Velvet Rocks

$7.00

Bulleit Rocks

$8.00

Crown Royal Rocks

$9.00

Four Roses Rocks

$8.00

Jack Daniels Rocks

$7.00

Jameson Rocks

$7.00

Jim Beam Rocks

$7.00

Makers Mark Rocks

$8.00

Seagrams Seven Rocks

$6.00

Southern Comfort Rocks

$7.00

Watershed Bourbon Rocks

$8.00

Well Whiskey Rocks

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlivet

$7.00

J & B

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Well Scotch Rocks

$5.50

Chivas Regal Rocks

$9.50

Glenlivet Rocks

$9.50

Dewars Rocks

$8.50

Johnny walker Red Rocks

$9.50

J & B Rocks

$8.00

Manhattans/Old Fashion

4 Roses Manhattan

$10.00

4 Roses Old Fashon

$10.00

Basil Hayden Manhattan

$10.00

Basil Hayden old Fashion

$10.00

Bullit Manhattan

$10.00

Bullit Old Fashion

$10.00

Crown Manhattan

$9.00

Crown Old Fashion

$9.00

Jack Manhattan

$8.00

Jack Old Fashion

$8.00

Makers Manhattan

$10.00

Makers Old Fashion

$10.00

Well Manhattan

$7.00

Well Old Fashion

$7.00

Wild Turkey Manhattan

$8.00

Wild Turkey Old Fashion

$8.00

Woodford Manhattan

$10.00

Woodford Old Fashion

$10.00

Weller Antique Old Fashion

$14.00

Weller Antique Manhattan

$14.00

Bradshaw Old Fashion

$12.00

Bradshaw Manhattan

$12.00

Angel Manhattan

$14.00

Angel Old Fashion

$14.00

Blanton's Old Fashion

$17.00

Blantons Manhattan

$17.00

New Riff Old Fashion

$14.00

New Riff Manhattan

$14.00

Margaritas

1800 Grand Mariner Margarita

$10.00

1800 Skinny

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Margarita

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Skinny

$7.00

Patron Margarita

$8.00

Patron Skinny

$8.00

Well Flavored Margarita

$7.00

Well Golden

$6.50

Well Golden Skinny

$6.50

Well Margarita

$6.50

Well Skinny

$6.50

Martinis

Absolute Cosmo

$8.00

Absolute Martini

$8.00

Bacardi gin martini

$7.00

Bombay Martini

$8.00

Caramel Apple

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$7.50

Goose/Ketal One Cosmo

$9.00

Grey Goose Martini

$9.00

Ketal One Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.50

Sour Appletini

$7.50

Tanquary Martini

$8.00

Titos Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Titos Martini

$8.00

Well Vodka Martini

$7.00

Well Cosmo

$7.00

Well Gin Martini

$7.00

Pineapple upsidedown martini

$7.00

Lemon Meringue Martini

$7.00

Wine

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon,Merf

$30.00

Btl Cote Du Rhone, J. Vidal Fluery, France

$32.00

14 Hands Cabernet Btl

$26.00

Btl Gouguebheim Malbec Btl

$26.00

Josh Legacy Btl

$30.00

Merlot,Columbia Crest Btl

$26.00

Primitivo,Varvaglione 12 Btl

$30.00

Silk & Spice Btl

$27.00

Btl Sweet Rosso, Stella Rosa

$26.00

Inscription Pinot Noir Btl

$32.00

Pinot Noir Line 39 Btl

$26.00

Old Vine Red Zinfandel

$32.00

Josh Chardonnay Btl

$26.00

Lindemans Moscoto Btl

$22.00

Folonari Pinot Grigio Btl

$26.00

B&G Vouvray Btl

$26.00

Sycamore Lane White Zinfandel Btl

$22.00

Sauvignon Blanc,Prophecy Btl

$26.00

Chardonnay,Dark Horse Btl

$22.00Out of stock

Moscato,Voga Btl

$26.00

Reisling,Chateau St. Michelle Btl

$26.00

$20 Bottle of Wine

$20.00

LaVielle Ferme'

$27.00

Sara Jessica parker San. Blanc

$30.00

Soups & Salads

Seasonal Soup

$5.00+

Wedge

$7.00+

Arugula Salad

$7.00+

U.C. Caesar

$7.00+

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$7.00+

Appetizers

1/2 House Chip

$5.00

Full House Chips

$9.00

Fried Green Tomato Stack

$12.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.00

Crispy Okra

$8.00

Crispy Fish Tacos

$12.00

Soft Pretzels

$10.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Crispy Wings

$13.00

Pastas

Fried Chicken Mac

$18.00

3 Little Pigs Mac

$17.00

Blackened Chicken Carbonara

$22.00Out of stock

Smoky Bacon Ramen

$18.00

Stir Fry

Southern Comfort

Ohio Amish Chicken

$23.00

Grilled Pork Chops

$22.00

Korean Short Ribs

$28.00Out of stock

Bang Bang Steak

$28.00

Blackened Salmon

$26.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Steak Frites

$34.00

Catfish

$20.00

Fried Chicken-N-Waffles

$20.00

Zing Chicken

$22.00

Veggie Bibimbop

$20.00

Etouffee

$22.00+

Fish fry

$17.00

Burgers/Sammies

Southern Burger

$15.00

Plain Jane Burger

$13.00

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Smashburger

$15.00

Texan Philly

$15.00

FGT BLT

$12.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.00

Turkey Cuban

$14.00

Po' Boy

$15.00

Side Action

Side Cheesy Grits

$5.00

Side Creamed Spinach

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Hoppin' John

$5.00

Side Kimchi Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Grandmas Mac

$5.00

Side Broccolini

$5.00

Side Smashed Red Potatoes

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Succotash

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Garlic French Baguette

$2.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Desserts

Lava Cake

$7.00

Scoop Ice Vanilla Bean

$2.00

Brown Butter Cake

$7.00

Brownie Swirl Cheesecake

$7.00

Cake Batter Cheesecake

$7.00

Maple Bacon Cheesecake

$7.00

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheese Burgers

$5.00

Kids Pasta/Marinara

$5.00

Kids Pasta?/Butter/Parm

$5.00

Kids Burger

$5.00

Soups & Salads

Seasonal Soup

$5.00+

PBLT

$18.00

Wedge

$7.00+

Arugula Salad

$7.00+

Fried Chicken Salad

$16.80

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomato Stack

$14.40

Crispy Cheddar Curd's

$9.60

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy Fish Tacos

$14.40

Pastas

Smoked Gouda-Truffle Mac

$18.00

3 Little Pigs Mac

$20.40

Blackened Lobster Mac

$22.80

Chicken Capellini

$24.00

Smoky Bacon Ramen

$21.60

Southern Comfort

Ohio Amish Chicken

$25.20

Grilled Pork Chops

$24.00

Korean Short Ribs

$33.60Out of stock

Bang Bang Steak

$33.60

Blackened Salmon

$28.80

Shrimp & Grits

$26.40

Steak Frites

$30.00

Catfish

$20.40

Blackened Catfish

$20.40

Fried Chicken-N-Waffles

$21.60

Etouffee

$22.00+

Burgers/Sammies

Southern Burger

$14.40

Plain Jane Burger

$12.00

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Side Action

Side Cheesy Grits

$6.00

Side Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Braised Carrots

$6.00

Side Grandmas Mac

$6.00

Side Green Beans

$6.00

Side Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Garlic French Baguette

$2.40

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.60

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.60

Side Hoppin' John

$6.00

Side Kimchi Fried Rice

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Beverages

Water

Lemonade

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Pellegrino

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Kid's drinks(all)

$2.00

Kids N/A Daquaries (any flavor)

$2.00

Pellegrino

$4.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
OUR PHILOSOPHY Urban Comforts Eatery is committed to bringing together fresh locally grown produce along with farm raised meats and wild caught seafood to create the freshest dishes in the area. Our Southern-inspired menu is prepared seasonally with the utmost love and respect providing all fresh ingredients in every dish. “Come as our guests” “Leave as our friends”

32 N 3rd St, Zanesville, OH 43701

