Southern
Bars & Lounges
Urban Comforts Eatery 32 N. 3rd St Zanesville Ohio 43701
471 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
OUR PHILOSOPHY Urban Comforts Eatery is committed to bringing together fresh locally grown produce along with farm raised meats and wild caught seafood to create the freshest dishes in the area. Our Southern-inspired menu is prepared seasonally with the utmost love and respect providing all fresh ingredients in every dish. “Come as our guests” “Leave as our friends”
Location
32 N 3rd St, Zanesville, OH 43701
Gallery