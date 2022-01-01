  • Home
A map showing the location of Urban Cookhouse - Cullman 914 2nd Ave NW

Urban Cookhouse - Cullman 914 2nd Ave NW

No reviews yet

914 2nd Ave NW

Cullman, AL 35055

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Wood-Fired Shrimp Kabob

Sandwiches

White BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Urban Cowboy Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

El Cubano

$11.50

BALT Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey Crunch Sandwich

$11.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Chipotle Braised Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Pineapple and Ham Sandwich

$11.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.25

The Cookhouse Wrap

$11.25

Berry Good Wrap

$11.25

Pepper Patch Wrap

$11.25

Local Mix Wrap

$11.25

White BBQ Chicken Wraps

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Berry Good Salad

$10.50

Local Mix Salad

$10.25

Pepper Patch Salad

$10.25

Chicken Salad & Fruit Plate

$10.50

Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$5.25

Fork & Knife

Grilled Chicken Special

$12.25

Lime-Marinated Steak & Rice

$13.50

Wood-Fired Shrimp Kabob

$13.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.25

The Down Home

$12.25

Chipotle Braised Pork

$11.50

Pork Tacos

$11.25

Shrimp & Grits

$12.50

Cookhouse Nachos

$12.00

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Sides

Cheddar Pasta

$3.10

Broccoli Salad

$3.25

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Roasted Vegetables

$3.25

Fresh Fruit

$3.10

Garden Salad

$4.10

Chips

$0.85

Basket of Orange Rolls

$6.25

1 Orange Roll

$1.35

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Roasted Potatoes

$3.10

Cool Kids

Piggy Mac

$6.25

Grilled Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.25

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Grilled Peanut Butter Fluff

$6.25

Kids Hot Dog

$6.25

Kids Fruit Cup

$6.00

Desserts

Half-Baked Cookie

$6.75

Housemade Milkshake

$4.75

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.25

Brown Sugar Brownie

$2.50

Sides of Protein

SD Chicken

$3.65

SD Steak

$4.50

SD Shrimp

$4.75

SD Pork

$3.50

SD Turkey

$4.00

SD Ham

$3.50

SD C/S

$3.50

Take Home Items

Chicken Salad Tub

$6.50+

Broccoli Salad Tub

$9.00+

Fresh Fruit Tub

$9.00+

Box of Pecans

$15.00

Frozen Rolls

$8.00

Pickles

$6.00

Soup Tub

$4.00+

Deli Turkey - 1 lb

$12.00

Ting Tang

$6.00

Dozen Hot OR

$13.50

Smoked Pork Butt

$39.95

BBQ Sauce 16 oz

$9.00

White BBQ Sauce 16 oz

$9.00

Sauce/Dressings 8 oz

$3.50

Smoked Turkey

$45.00

Chicken Salad Tub (Copy)

$7.00+

Broccoli Salad Tub (Copy)

$10.50+

Sandwich Only

Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Peanut Butter Sandwich

$3.25

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$5.00

Beverages

Reg Bev

$1.95

Large Bev

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Dasani

$1.65

Large Refill

$1.65

Kids Bev

$1.75

Kids Juice

$2.25

Kids Milk

$2.25

Large SB Lemonade

$4.75

Lg SB Lem Refill

$3.00

Boylan's Bottle

$3.00

Pelligrino

$3.00

SB Lemonade Refill

$1.85

Free Water

1/2 SB Lem Gallon

$6.00

Gal SB Lem

$9.50

1/2 Tea Gallon

$4.50

Tea Gallon

$7.55

Blue Spring Water

$2.75

Large Bev not souvenir

$2.50

Beer/Wine

Local Beer/ Goat Island

$5.00

Domestic Bottled Beer

$3.50

GL Wine

$5.50

GL Sangria

$6.50

Bottle Wine

$20.00

White Claw/ Cayman Jack

$3.50

Domestic Draft Beer

$4.25

Local Goat Island Can Beer

$3.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Coffee

Coffee

$1.80

TAKE IT TO THE HOUSE

Take it to the House Options

$43.00

C-Beverages

Tea Gallon

$7.50

SB Lem Gallon

$9.50

1/2 Tea Gallon

$4.00

1/2 SB Lem

$5.00

Dasani

$1.50

C-Fork & Knife Platter

Fork & Knife Platter Options

$11.25

C-Down Home

Catering Down Home

$10.25

C-Sandwiches

White BBQ Sandwich

$10.50

Urban Cowboy Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

El Cubano Sandwich

$10.50

BALT Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Turkey Crunch Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Pineapple Ham Sandwich

$10.50

Chipotle Braised Pork Sandwich

$10.50

C-Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

The Cookhouse Wrap

$10.50

Berry Good Wrap

$10.50

Pepper Patch Wrap

$10.50

Local Mix Wrap

$10.50

C-Salads

Berry Good

$9.50

Chicken Salad and Fruit Plate

$9.50

Local Mix

$9.50

Pepper Patch

$9.50

C-Sides

Cheddar Pasta

$3.00

Broccoli Salad

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Roasted Vegetables

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Garden Salad

$4.50

C-Sweets

Dozen Brown Sugar Brownies

$20.00

Single Brownie

$2.00

Dozen Hot Orange Rolls

$12.00

C-Dressing Bottles

16 oz Bottle

$6.00

Bag Of Ice

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Koozies

UC Koozies

$3.00

T-Shirts

UC AL Logo Shirts

$18.00

Charcoal

Lazzari

$34.00

Nature Glo

$22.00

Logo Hats

Logo Hats

$24.00

CC Long Sleeve

UC long sleeve shirt

$22.00

Sweatshirts

UC Logo Sweatshirt

$26.00

Beer Glasses

UC Beer Mugs set of 4

$34.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

914 2nd Ave NW, Cullman, AL 35055

Directions

