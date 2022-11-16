Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban Cookhouse

288 Reviews

$$

1801 5th Ave N Alley

Birmingham, AL 35203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Special
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Berry Good Salad

Sandwiches

White BBQ Sandwich

White BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken, housemade white BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and bacon served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.

Urban Cowboy Sandwich

Urban Cowboy Sandwich

$13.00

Lime-marinated steak, caramelized onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, and aioli served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.

Turkey Crunch Sandwich

Turkey Crunch Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked turkey with provolone, tomatoes, marinated slaw, and hot-sweet. mustard grilled on wheat bread. Served with one side.

El Cubano Sandwich

El Cubano Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled ham, chipotle-braised pork, housemade pickles, provolone and mustard served on a warm french roll. Served with one side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone and aioli on grilled white bread. Served with one side.

BALT

BALT

$11.00

Applewood bacon, avocado, lettuce, and tomatoes with aioli on toasted white bread. We recommend adding ham or smoked turkey. Served with one side.

Chipotle Braised Pork Sandwich

Chipotle Braised Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Housemade pickles and aioli on two warm yeast rolls. Served with one side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Our housemade chicken salad served on wheat bread with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with one side.

Pimento Cheese BLT

Pimento Cheese BLT

$11.00

Pimento cheese, applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, grilled on white bread. Served with one side.

Half White BBQ Sandwich

Half White BBQ Sandwich

$5.50
Half Urban Cowboy Sandwich

Half Urban Cowboy Sandwich

$6.50
Half Turkey Crunch Sandwich

Half Turkey Crunch Sandwich

$5.50
Half El Cubano Sandwich

Half El Cubano Sandwich

$5.50
Half Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Half Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.50
Half BALT

Half BALT

$5.50
Half Braised Pork Sandwich

Half Braised Pork Sandwich

$5.50
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich

Half Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.50
Half Pimento Cheese BLT

Half Pimento Cheese BLT

$5.50

Wraps

Pepper Patch Wrap

Pepper Patch Wrap

$11.00

Pepper Patch Salad with grilled chicken in white or wheat wrap. Served with one side.

Berry Good Wrap

Berry Good Wrap

$11.00

Berry Good Salad with grilled chicken in white or wheat wrap. Served with one side.

Local Mix Wrap

Local Mix Wrap

$11.00

Local Mix Salad with grilled chicken in white or wheat wrap. Served with one side.

The Cookhouse Wrap

The Cookhouse Wrap

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, smoked turkey, ham, and honey mustard vinaigrette in white or wheat wrap. Served with one side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.

Greens

Chicken Salad & Fruit Plate

Chicken Salad & Fruit Plate

$11.00

Our housemade chicken salad on greens with fruit and our citrus vinaigrette. Served with a warm orange roll.

Pepper Patch Salad

Pepper Patch Salad

$11.00

Black beans, corn, red onion, tomatoes, pepper jack, and our roasted jalapeño vinaigrette. We recommend adding lime-marinated steak. Served with a warm orange roll.

Local Mix Salad

Local Mix Salad

$11.00

Applewood bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cheddar, and our honey mustard vinaigrette. We recommend adding grilled chicken. Served with a warm orange roll.

Berry Good Salad

Berry Good Salad

$11.00

Seasonal berries, tomatoes, spice pecans, feta, and our citrus vinaigrette. We recommend adding chicken salad. Served with a warm orange roll.

Half Pepper Patch Salad

Half Pepper Patch Salad

$5.50
Half Local Mix Salad

Half Local Mix Salad

$5.50
Half Berry Good Salad

Half Berry Good Salad

$5.50

Fork & Knife

The Down Home

The Down Home

$11.00

Thick slices of smoked turkey and pineapple ham, hot cheddar pasta, broccoli salad, and a warm orange roll.

Chipotle Braised Pork

Chipotle Braised Pork

$11.00

Served with hot cheddar pasta, broccoli salad, and two slices of white bread.

Grilled Chicken Special

Grilled Chicken Special

$11.00

Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.

Lime Marinated Steak & Rice

Lime Marinated Steak & Rice

$13.00

Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll.

Wood Fired Shrimp Kabob

Wood Fired Shrimp Kabob

$13.00

Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla

Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled chicken, pepper jack, sharp cheddar, mozzarella with white BBQ sauce. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Build Your Own Fork & Knife

$11.00

Includes an orange roll.

Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$11.00

blue corn tortilla chips, pulled pork, queso, honey chipotle bbq, sour cream, cilantro, beans, corn, jalapeños

Kids

Grilled Peanut Butter Fluff

Grilled Peanut Butter Fluff

$6.00

Ooey-gooey peanut butter and marshmallow cream on old-fashioned white bread. Includes goldfish, fruit cup and a kid's drink.

Kids Chicken Salad Sandwich

Kids Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.00

Includes goldfish, fruit cup and a kid's drink.

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Includes goldfish, fruit cup and a kid's drink.

Grilled Chicken Strips

Grilled Chicken Strips

$6.00

Includes goldfish, fruit cup and a kid's drink.

Piggy Mac

Piggy Mac

$6.00

Hot cheddar pasta and grilled ham. Includes goldfish, fruit cup and a kid's drink.

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Includes goldfish, fruit cup and a kid's drink.

Kids Fruit Cup

Kids Fruit Cup

$1.50

Pick Two

Pick Two

$11.00

Take Home

Deli Turkey (lb)

Deli Turkey (lb)

$10.00
Pimento Cheese Tub

Pimento Cheese Tub

Broccoli Salad Tub

Broccoli Salad Tub

Chicken Salad Tub

Chicken Salad Tub

Fresh Fruit Tub

Fresh Fruit Tub

Cream of Broccoli Soup Tub - 1 Quart

$9.00

1 quart

Roasted Red Pepper Soup Tub - 1 Quart

$9.00

1 quart

Dressing Bottles

Dressing Bottles

$8.00

16oz bottles

More Good Stuff

Cup Cream of Broccoli Soup

Cup Cream of Broccoli Soup

$3.00
Bowl Cream of Broccoli Soup

Bowl Cream of Broccoli Soup

$4.00

Cup Roasted Red Pepper Soup

$3.00

Bowl Roasted Red Pepper Soup

$4.00
Extra Side

Extra Side

Add Protein

Chips

$0.50

Beverages

Beverages

Beverages

Housemade Strawberry Lemonade*

Housemade Strawberry Lemonade*

Housemade strawberry lemonade made with local strawberries.

Kids Fountain Beverage

Kids Fountain Beverage

Kids Milk

$2.20

Kids Juice

$2.20

Sweets

Brown Sugar Brownie

Brown Sugar Brownie

$3.00
Housemade Milkshake

Housemade Milkshake

$5.00
Basket of Orange Rolls

Basket of Orange Rolls

$4.00
Extra Roll

Extra Roll

$1.00
Snack Size Pecans

Snack Size Pecans

$3.00
Large Pecans

Large Pecans

$10.00

Take Home Dinner

Take Home Dinner

$35.00

Vinaigrette Bottle

Vinaigrette Bottle

$8.00

Sandwiches - Catering

*Chipotle Braised Pork

$11.00

Housemade pickles and aioli on two warm yeast rolls.

*Chicken Salad

$11.00

Our housemade chicken salad served on wheat bread with lettuce and tomatoes.

*BALT

$11.00

Applewood bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomatoes with aioli on toasted white bread.

*White BBQ

$11.00

Grilled chicken, housemade white BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese and bacon served on a warm French roll.

*Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone and aioli on grilled white bread.

*Urban Cowboy

$13.00

Lime-marinated steak, caramelized onions and peppers and pepper jack with aioli served on a warm French roll.

*Turkey Crunch

$11.00

Smoked turkey, tomatoes, marinated slaw and provolone with hot-sweet mustard grilled on wheat bread.

*El Cubano

$11.00

Grilled ham, chipotle braised pork, housemade pickles and provolone with mustard.

Wraps - Catering

*Local Mix Wrap

$11.00

Local Mix Salad with grilled chicken in white or wheat wrap.

*The Cookhouse Wrap

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, smoked turkey, ham and honey mustard vinaigrette in white or wheat wrap.

*Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar cheese on white wrap.

*Pepper Patch Wrap

$11.00

Pepper Patch Salad with grilled chicken in white or wheat wrap.

*Berry Good Wrap

$11.00

Berry Good Salad with grilled chicken in white or wheat wrap.

Greens - Catering

*Chicken Salad and Fruit Plate

$11.00

Our housemade chicken salad on greens with fruit and our citrus vinaigrette.

*Pepper Patch

$11.00

Black beans, corn, red onion, tomatoes, pepper jack and our roasted jalapeño vinaigrette.

*Local Mix

$11.00

Applewood bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cheddar and our honey mustard vinaigrette.

*Berry Good

$11.00

Seasonal berries, tomatoes, spiced pecans, feta and our citrus vinaigrette.

Fork & Knife - Catering

*Fork & Knife Meal

$11.00

Sides - Catering

*Hot Cheddar Pasta

$3.00

*Broccoli Salad

$3.00

*Roasted Vegetables

$3.00

*Garden Salad (+$1.50)

$4.50

*Rice Pilaf

$3.00

*Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Down Home Special - Catering

*Down Home Special

$11.00

Thick slices of our smoked turkey and pineapple ham. Served with hot cheddar pasta, broccoli salad and a warm orange roll. Available in individual boxes or on platters.

Sweets - Catering

*Brown Sugar Brownie

$3.00

*Orange Roll

$1.00

*Grilled Peanut Butter Fluff

$4.00

Beverages- Catering

Sweet Tea- Gallon

$7.00

Sweet Tea- Half Gallon

$4.00

Unsweet Tea- Gallon

$7.00

Unsweet Tea- Half Gallon

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade- Gallon

$9.00

Strawberry Lemonade- Half Gallon

$5.00

Bag of Ice

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Buy Local. Eat Urban.

Location

1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham, AL 35203

Directions

Gallery
Urban Cookhouse image
Urban Cookhouse image
Urban Cookhouse image
Urban Cookhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

bowl.
orange starNo Reviews
214 20th St N Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Edgar's Bakery - Financial Center
orange starNo Reviews
505 20th Street North#150 Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Carrigan's Public House - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
2430 MORRIS AVENUE Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Paper Doll
orange star4.6 • 10
2320 1st Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
BIRMINGHAM - Frothy Monkey
orange starNo Reviews
2320 2ND AVENUE NORTH BIRMINGHAM, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Santos Coffee - Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
2221 Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birmingham
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston