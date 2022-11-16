Urban Cookhouse
288 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Buy Local. Eat Urban.
Location
1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham, AL 35203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Edgar's Bakery - Financial Center
No Reviews
505 20th Street North#150 Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham