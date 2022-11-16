Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Sandwiches

Urban Cookhouse Huntsville

1,870 Reviews

$

325 Bridge Street Suite 105

Huntsville, AL 35806

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Special
Local Mix Salad

Sandwiches

White BBQ Sandwich

White BBQ Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled Chicken,House made white BBQ sauce,pepper jack cheese and Bacon.Served on a warm french roll.

Urban Cowboy Sandwich

$12.75

Lime Marinated Steak ,Caramelized onion and peppers and pepper jack cheese with Aioli on the french roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce,Tomatoes,Provolone and Aioli on grilled white bread

El Cubano

El Cubano

$11.75

Grilled Ham,Chipotle braised pork,housemade pickles and provolone with mustard grilled on white bread.

BALT Sandwich

BALT Sandwich

$11.25

Applewood Bacon,Avacado,Lettuce and Tomatoes with Aioli on Toasted White bread.

Turkey Crunch Sandwich

Turkey Crunch Sandwich

$11.75

Smoke Turkey,Tomatoes,Marinated Slaw and Provolone with hot Sweet mustard,grilled on wheat bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Our Housemade Chicken Salad served on wheat bread with lettuce and tomatoes.

Grilled Pineapple and Ham Sandwich

Grilled Pineapple and Ham Sandwich

$11.25

On Three warm yeast rolls with hot sweet mustard.

Chipotle Braised Pork Sandwich

Chipotle Braised Pork Sandwich

$11.25

Housemade pickles and Aioli on three warm yeast rolls.

Veggie Sandwich

$9.50

Avocado spread,cabbage slaw,tomatoes,red onions,pickles,lettuce and cucumber on brown bread

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.75

Grilled chicken,house made buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese on a white wrap.

Local Mix Wrap

Local Mix Wrap

$11.75

Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and grilled chicken with our house made honey mustard vinaigrette in wheat wrap.

Pepper Patch Wrap

Pepper Patch Wrap

$11.75

Black beans,corn,red onions,tomatoes,pepperjack cheese,girlled chicken with our house made jalapeno vinaigrette dressing in a wheat wrap.

Berry Good Wrap

Berry Good Wrap

$11.75

Seasonal berries,tomatoes,spiced pecans,feta and grilled chicken with house made citrus vinaigrette dressing in a wheat wrap.

The Cookhouse Wrap

The Cookhouse Wrap

$11.75

Bacon,lettuce,tomatoes,avocado,smoked turkey,ham and honey mustard vinaigrette in wheat wrap.

Soups & Salads

Berry Good Salad

Berry Good Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens with seasonal berries,spiced pecans,tomatoes,feta and our house made citrus vinaigrette dressing.

Chicken Salad & Fruit Plate

Chicken Salad & Fruit Plate

$10.50

Our house made chicken salad on greens with mixed fruit and our citrus vinaigrette dressing and an orange roll.

Local Mix Salad

Local Mix Salad

$10.50

Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and our house made honey mustard vinaigrette dressing served with a warm orange roll

Pepper Patch Salad

Pepper Patch Salad

$10.00

Black beans,corn,red onions,tomatoes,pepperjack cheese, and our housemade jalapeno dressing served with a warm orange roll.

Soup Cup

$4.50

Soup Bowl

$5.50

Fork & Knife

Grilled Chicken Special

$13.00

Served with rice pilaf, garden salad and a warm orange roll.

Lime-Marinated Steak & Rice

$14.50

Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll. Contains grilled onions and peppers.

Wood-Fired Shrimp Kabob

$14.75

Served with rice pilaf, garden salad and a warm orange roll.

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with avocado, sour cream, salad and a orange roll. Contains grilled onions and peppers.

The Down Home

$12.00

Thick slices of smoked turkey and grilled ham pineapple,hot cheddar pasta,Broccoli salad and a warm orange roll.

Chipotle Braised Pork

$12.00

Served with hot cheddar pasta, broccoli salad and two slices of white bread.

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$9.00

Chipotle braised pulled pork topped with grilled onions, cabbage slaw, cilantro, and aioli on 3 soft corn tortillas.

Sides

Cheddar Pasta

$3.75

Broccoli Salad

$3.75

Rice Pilaf

$3.75

Roasted Vegetables

$3.75

Fresh Fruit

$3.75

Garden Salad

$5.50

Chips

$0.75

Basket of Orange Rolls

$6.00

1 Orange Roll

$1.50

Cool Kids

Piggy Mac

$6.25

Hot cheddar pasta and grilled ham.

Grilled Chicken Strips

$7.50

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Kid Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.75

Grilled Peanut Butter Fluff

$6.25

Ooey-Gooey peanut butter & marshmallow cream on old-fashioned white bread.

Desserts

Nothing Bundt Cake

$6.00

Half-Baked Cookie

$7.00

Topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.

Housemade Milkshake

$5.50

Berry Good Ice Cream

$5.50

A scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream topped with seasonal berries, strawberry puree, chocolate syrup, and chopped pecans.

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Ice Cream Float

$4.00

Brown Sugar Brownie

$2.50

Sides of Protein

SD Chicken

$4.00

SD Steak

$4.50

SD Shrimp

$4.75

SD Pork

$4.00

SD Turkey

$4.00

SD Ham

$4.00

SD C/S

$4.00

Take Home Items

Chicken Salad Tub

$13.00

Broccoli Salad Tub

$7.00

Fresh Fruit Tub

$7.00

Box of Pecans

$8.00

Frozen Rolls

$12.00

16 oz Bottle

$8.00

Pickles

$6.00

Soup Tub

$5.00+

Deli Turkey- 1 lb

$10.00

Ting Tang

$6.00

Dozen Hot OR

$15.00

Beverages

Reg Bev

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Dasani

$2.25

Large Bev

$3.00

Large Refill

$1.50

Kids Bev

$2.00

Kids Juice

$2.25

Kids Milk

$2.25

Large SB Lemonade

$4.00

Lg SB Lem Refill

$3.00

Boylan's Bottle

$3.00

Pelligrino

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

SB Lemonade Refill

$1.50

Free Water

1/2 SB Lem Gallon

$5.00

Gal SB Lem

$9.00

1/2 Tea Gallon

$4.00

Tea Gallon

$7.50

Rose Lemonade

$4.50

Take it to the House

Take it to the House Options

$44.00

C-Beverages

Tea Gallon

$7.50

SB Lem Gallon

$9.50

1/2 Tea Gallon

$4.00

1/2 SB Lem

$5.00

Dasani

$1.50

C-Fork & Knife Platter

Fork & Knife Platter Options

$12.50

C-Down Home

Catering Down Home

$11.25

C-Sandwiches

White BBQ Sandwich

$11.50

Urban Cowboy Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

El Cubano Sandwich

$11.50

BALT Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Turkey Crunch Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled Pineapple Ham Sandwich

$11.50

Chipotle Braised Pork Sandwich

$11.50

C-Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

The Cookhouse Wrap

$11.50

Berry Good Wrap

$11.50

Pepper Patch Wrap

$11.50

Local Mix Wrap

$11.50

C-Salads

Berry Good

$10.00

Chicken Salad and Fruit Plate

$10.00

Local Mix

$10.00

Pepper Patch

$10.00

C-Sides

Cheddar Pasta

$3.50

Broccoli Salad

$3.50

Rice Pilaf

$3.50

Roasted Vegetables

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Garden Salad

$5.00

C-Sweets

Dozen Brown Sugar Brownies

$24.00

Single Brownie

$2.00

Dozen Hot Orange Rolls

$12.00

C-Dressing Bottles

16 oz Bottle

$8.00

Bag Of Ice

Bag of Ice

$2.00

GIRA

Berry Salad

Beer Glasses

Beer Mug - Single

$6.00

Beer Mug - 6 Pack

$29.99

Boston Butt (Serves 8)

Boston Butts

$49.00

1 Pork Taco

1 Pork Taco

$3.00

Block Party Specials (Copy)

Pork Tacos + Straw Lem

$10.50

Berry Good Ice Cream

$4.50

Ice Cream Float

$4.00

Beer Buckets

$20.00

REST WEEK

Four Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Peach Milkshake

$5.50

Potatoes

$3.75

Pork Tacos + Straw Lem

$10.50

Thanksgiving Meal

Serves 5

$90.00

Serves 10

$160.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whether you are a loyal customer, local farmer, landlord, or want to know more about career and investment opportunities, we truly appreciate your interest and support for our growing brand. At UC the commitment to “Buy Local, Eat Urban” extends beyond the quality ingredients we cook with every day. We are unwavering in our commitment to creating local value in every community through the way we serve our guests, the quality of life for our employees, and the manner in which we do business with suppliers and partners, big or small. Again, from our family to yours, thank you for making Urban Cookhouse the special company it is today. We look forward to serving you soon! -Will Gillespie, President

Website

Location

325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville, AL 35806

Directions

Gallery
Urban Cookhouse image
Urban Cookhouse image
Urban Cookhouse image

Map
