Urban Cookhouse

review star

No reviews yet

7712 Eastchase Parkway

Montgomery, AL 36117

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Special
Lime Marinated Steak & Rice
Local Mix Salad

Sandwiches

Braised Pork Sandwich

$8.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95

BALT

$8.95

Pineapple Ham

$8.95

White BBQ Sandwich

$8.95

Urban Cowboy Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey Crunch Sandwich

$9.25

El Cubano Sandwich

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Wraps

The Cookhouse

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Berry Good Wrap

$9.00

Pepper Patch Wrap

$9.00

Local Mix Wrap

$9.00

Greens

Chicken Salad & Fruit Plate

$9.00

Pepper Patch Salad

$9.00

Local Mix Salad

$9.00

Berry Good Salad

$9.00

Fork & Knife

Lime Marinated Steak & Rice

$9.95

Chipotle Braised Pork

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Special

$8.95

The Down Home

$8.95

Wood Fired Shrimp Kabob

$10.95

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.95

Pork Tacos

$8.95

Soups

Cup

$3.75

Bowl

$4.95

Sides

Cup of Rice Pilaf

$2.45

Cup of Fresh Fruit

$2.45

Cup of Broccoli Salad

$2.45

Cup of Hot Cheddar Pasta

$2.45

Small Garden Salad

$3.95

Cup of Roasted Vegetables

$2.45

Cup of Potato Stix

$1.50

One Orange Roll

$1.15

Basket of Orange Rolls

$4.00

Sd Dressing

$0.50

Kids

Grilled Peanut Butter Fluff

$5.00

Kids Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.00

Classic Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Strips

$5.00

Piggy Mac

$5.00

Kids Fruit Cup

$1.95

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Eat Free

Sweets

Brown Sugar Brownie

$2.50

Half Baked Cookie

$6.50

Housemade Milkshake

$4.50

Root Beer Float

$3.95

Specials

Cookhouse Nachos

$8.95

Cookhouse Quesadilla

$8.95

Shrimp & Grits

$10.95

Chef Salad

$9.45

3 Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

NA Beverages

Water Cup

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Smart Water

$2.50

White Milk

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Apple Juice Pouch

$1.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Powerade

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Barqs Root Beer

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Half & Half Tea

Kid Drink

$1.50

Refill

$1.00

San Pellegrino

$2.50Out of stock

Arancia & Fico D'India

$2.50Out of stock

Aranciata Rossa

$2.50Out of stock

Organica

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Root Beer

$3.50

Flavored Water

$2.50Out of stock

Perrier Water

$2.50

Acqua Water

To The House

Take it to the House

$36.00

One Pound of Deli Turkey

$9.95

Broccoli Salad Small

$3.95

Broccoli Salad Large

$7.50

Chicken Salad Small

$4.95

Chicken Salad Large

$9.50

Fresh Fruit Small

$3.95

Fresh Fruit Large

$7.50

One Dozen Rolls

$6.95

Pecans

$7.95

Soup Small

$3.75

Soup Large

$7.50

Dressing Bottle

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7712 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery, AL 36117

Directions

Urban Cookhouse image
Urban Cookhouse image

