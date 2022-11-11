Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban Creperie

1216 SW Morrison st

Portland, OR 97205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Avocado Crepe
Hangover Crepe
Apple Pie Crepe

Pastry

Almond Cake

$5.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Coffeecake

$5.00

Cookie

$1.50

Coffee & Tea

Seasonal Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Chai Latte

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Tea

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Mocha

$5.00

Hot Choco

$4.00

Soda

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottle Pepsi

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

CBD PeachTea

$7.00

CBD Water

$7.00

Kombuch Passiion

$4.50

Kombuch Strawberry

$4.50

Icelandic Water

$3.00

Perrier

$3.50

Milk 8oz

$2.00

OJ 8oz

$3.00

OJ 12oz

$4.00

Boba Tea & Coffee

Boba #1

$5.50

Black tea or Cold brew, brown sugar, choice of milk

Boba #2

$5.50

Black tea, peach or strawberry purée, choice of milk

Boba #3

$5.50

Cold brew, lavender syrup, choice of milk

Boba #4

$5.50

Chai tea, brown sugar, choice of milk

Beer

Guava Crash

$6.00

guava sour

Zoigl-Pils

$5.00

german style pils

Stout

$5.00

pelican, tsunami staut

Saison

$9.00

farmhouse ale

Cyderish

$6.00

raspberry dry cider

Kinda Dry

$6.00

classic dry cider

Savory

Easy Going Omelette

$15.00

3 egg omelette with red onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, arugula and goat cheese served with GF crepe chip and avocado atop. Not a Crêpe

Lazy Omelette

$16.00

3 eggs omelette with chorizo, potatoes, red onions, tomatoes, spinach, cheese blend served with GF crepe chip. Not a Crêpe

Bolognese Crêpe

$17.00

all american beef, tomatoes, carrots, onions, herbs, white wine, pancetta, parmesano

Avocado Crepe

$15.00

avocado, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, chili flakes, sunny side-up egg

Crepe Complete

$14.00

ham, 4 cheese blend, sunny side-up egg served with mixed greens and dijon vinaigrette

Hangover Crepe

$17.00

pan seared pork belly, potatoes, kimchi, scallions, cheese, sunny side-up egg, chipotle aioli

Breakfast Crepe

$17.00

chorizo, potatoes, scallions, cheese, 2 scrambled egg, salsa verde. served with mixed greens and dijon vinaigrette

Mushroom Crepe

$15.00

local organic crimini mushrooms and yellow onions cooked in the white wine cream sauce, scallions and cheese. served with mixed greens and dijon vinaigrette

Banh Mi

$17.00

Chicken, marinated carrots, ramen egg, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli served with mixed greens and dijon vinaigrette

Shrimp Pesto Crepe

$17.00

garlic shrimp, pesto, tomatoes, spinach, cheese served with mixed greens and dijon vinaigrette

Plain Crepe to go only

$5.00

Sweet

Nutella & Bacon

$14.00

nutella, candied bacon, strawberries whipped cream

Ricotta Cheese Crepe

$13.00

ricotta cheese, housemade berry preserves, whipped cream

BLS Crepe

$12.00

butter, lemon juice, powdered sugar, whipped cream

Crepe Parfaite

Crepe Parfaite

$13.00

greek yogurt, berries, local organic honey

Apple Pie Crepe

$14.00

homemade apple preserves, bourbon caramel sauce, whipped cream, graham cracker

Sweet Cheese Crepe

$13.00

green match sweetened cream cheese, strawberries, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Sets & Sides

Guacamole

$8.00

avocado, pico de gallo, chilli flakes, GF crepe chips

PFM side

$8.00

selection of housemade pickled, marinated and fermented veggies

Set #1

$15.00

2 eggs, bacon, breakfast potatoes, greens, toast

Set #2

$15.00Out of stock

LOX, avocado, greens, pickled red onions, pesto toast

Set #3

$14.00

chevre, arugula, grape tomatoes, apples, homemade berry preserves, toast

Side Bacon

$5.00

3 slices of applewood smoked bacon

Side Eggs

$5.00

3 eggs any style

Side Potatoes

$6.00

red potatoes, garlic, parsley, chipotle aioli

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day

$6.00
Spring Salad

Spring Salad

$11.00Out of stock

golden beets, strawberries, arugula, goat cheese, balsamic glaze

House Salad

$9.00

mesclun greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, dijon vinaigrette

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Sweet and Savory Crepes made with local and organic ingredients. Draft beer and wine.

Urban Creperie image
Banner pic
Urban Creperie image

