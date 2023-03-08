Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban Field Pizza Boulder

2028 14th Street

Boulder, CO 80302

Appetizers

Meatballs

$12.95

Beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, Parmesan, parsley

Sicilian Breadsticks

$12.95

Roasted garlic sauce, house cheese blend, Parmesan, parsley, tomato sauce

Salads

House

$12.95

Greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella, spiced crispy chickpeas, shallot + cider vinaigrette

Caesar

$13.95

Baby romaine, Caesar dressing, crispy Prosciutto di Parma, Parmesan, cracked pepper, lemon, focaccia

Sandwiches

Italian

$16.95

Duke's mayo, Prosciutto di Parma, capicola, mortadella, provolone, shredded lettuce, olive relish, toasted hoagie roll

Meatball Parm

$16.95

Meatballs, tomato sauce, provolone, Parmesan, basil + pistachio pesto, toasted hoagie roll

Square Pizza

10x14 Cheese

$22.95

Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, Parmesan

10x14 Pepperoni

$25.95

Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, Ezzo cup + char pepperoni, Parmesan

10x14 Sausage

$30.95

Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, whipped ricotta, pork sausage, chili flakes, confit garlic, Parmesan

10x14 Funghi

$31.95

Hazel Dell mushroom cream, fontina, roasted Hazel Dell. and button mushrooms, Parmesan, EVOO, umami spice, parsley

10x14 Arrabbiata

$30.95

Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, red onion, pepperoncini, garllic, Calabrian chiles, Ezzo cup + char pepperoni, hot honey, basil

Dessert

Anne's Banana Cream Pudding

$7.95
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Happiness is Pizza!

2028 14th Street, Boulder, CO 80302

