Urban Fish Taco 13865 City Center Drive





13865 City Center Drive

Chino Hills, CA 91709

Popular Items

Baja Fish Taco
Taco Combo
Baja Shrimp Taco

Seafood Tacos*

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$4.25

Blackened White Fish Taco

$4.25

Blackened Salmon Taco

$4.25
Baja Shrimp Taco

Baja Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Surf & Turf Taco

$4.25
Spicy Shrimp Taco

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Carne Tacos*

Grilled Asada Taco

$4.25

Philly Cheese Steak Taco

$4.25
Beef Birria Taco

Beef Birria Taco

$4.25

Pork Belly Bahn Mi Taco

$4.25

Chicken Tacos*

Mamas Fried Chicken Taco

$4.19

Chicken al Pastor Taco

$4.19

Veggie Tacos*

Grilled Zucchini Taco

Grilled Zucchini Taco

$3.99

TACO COMBO*

Taco Combo

Taco Combo

$12.75

STARTERS

Ahi Poke Tostadas

Ahi Poke Tostadas

$9.99
Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$8.49
Shrimp Taquitos

Shrimp Taquitos

$9.49
Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.99
Shrimp Ceviche & Chips

Shrimp Ceviche & Chips

$10.99Out of stock
Surf & Turf Quesadilla

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$11.99
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

SIGNATURE PLATES

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$15.75
Grilled White Fish

Grilled White Fish

$13.69
Grilled Barramundi

Grilled Barramundi

$14.99
Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$13.69
Skewered Shrimp

Skewered Shrimp

$13.69
Sauteed Spicy Shrimp

Sauteed Spicy Shrimp

$14.49
Steak Arrachera

Steak Arrachera

$18.99
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$18.99
Chicken Milanesa

Chicken Milanesa

$12.99

URBAN FRIES

Urban Fries

Urban Fries

$11.49

SALADS

Grilled Chipotle Salmon Salad

Grilled Chipotle Salmon Salad

$15.75
Char Grilled Shrimp Salad

Char Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.69

SIDES

White Rice

White Rice

$2.49
Homemade Beans

Homemade Beans

$2.49
Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$3.49

French Fries

$2.49

Grilled Zucchini

$2.49

Chips & Salsa

$3.49

Side Slaw

$2.49

3 Tortillas

$2.49

Side Salad

$5.49

SOUPS

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$5.25
Spicy Shrimp Chowder

Spicy Shrimp Chowder

$5.25Out of stock

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.99

EXTRAS

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Extra Chipotle Sauce

$0.25

Extra White Sauce

$0.25

Extra Aji

$0.25

Extra Tartar

$0.25

Extra Serrano Crema

$0.25

Extra Madre Crema

$0.25

Extra Avocado Crema

$0.25

Extra Cilantro Crema

$0.25

2 oz Chipotle Butter

$0.50

2 oz Lemon Butter

$0.50

4 oz Chipotle Butter

$1.00

4 oz Lemon Butter

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Urban Fish Taco image

