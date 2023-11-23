Urban Food Hall - Streetwise Urban Food 2615 North Pine Hills Road
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a locally owned virtual restaurant (offering only takeout & catering) that focuses on flavor, presentation, and the customer experience. All of our food is made fresh to order, and crafted by real chefs who still believe in real food!
Location
2615 North Pine Hills Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808
