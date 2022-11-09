Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Sandwiches

Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown

review star

No reviews yet

6623 Main St

Newtown, OH 45244

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Ultimate Steak Burger
Couscous Salad w/ Grilled Vegetables
Main Street Salad

Pies, Pre-order

Bourbon Pecan, Whole Pie

$28.00

House-made BOURBON PECAN PIE. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP Wednesday, NOV 23. PRE-ORDER BY NOV 16TH. SELECT NOV 23 AND DESIRED PICK UP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER

Classic Pumpkin Whole Pie

$28.00

House-made CLASSIC PUMPKIN PIE. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP Wednesday, NOV 23. PRE-ORDER BY NOV 16TH. SELECT NOV 23 AND DESIRED PICK UP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER

Apple Pie Crumble, Whole Pie

$28.00

House-made Apple Crisp Pie. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP Wednesday, NOV 23. PRE-ORDER BY NOV 16TH. SELECT NOV 23 AND DESIRED PICK UP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER

Lunch Specialty

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$14.00
Pork Belly Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

Crispy Pork Belly with Korean BBQ, Sliced Avocado, Marinated Onions, Sweet Chili Apple Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema. On Corn Tortillas (3)

Rookwood Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Boneless Rib sandwich (bones hand pulled, watch for fragments) Onion Straws, BBQ sauce on grilled bun. Kettle Chips & Pickles on the side

Medianoche

$18.00

Beast Burger

$21.00

Cincy Steak Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Marinated/Smoked/Grilled sliced Flank Steak served over caramelized Onions and Peppers, topped with Creamy Gorgonzola Sauce, served on grilled bun with Hand-cut Fries.

Appetizers & Soups

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$9.00+

The best French Onion Soup in town.

Steakburger Chili

Steakburger Chili

$8.00+

Our hearty Steakburger Chili, served topped with Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Diced Onions

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Bacon Jam Toast

$17.00

Our house made Bacon Jam atop goat cheese on grilled crostini.

Bacon Sticks

$17.00

Hand cut, thicker sliced Bacon, slow roasted with our sweet, hot, smoky glaze. AKA... Adult Candy.

Beer Cheese & Pretzel Bites

Beer Cheese & Pretzel Bites

$15.00
Jumbo Smoked Chicken Wings (8)

Jumbo Smoked Chicken Wings (8)

$16.00

Our Triple-process Jumbo Smoked Wings. Brined/Smoked/Flash Fried Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese. Choose Dry Buffalo Sweet BBQ Lemon Pepper

Entree Salads

Main Street Salad

Main Street Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens topped with Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese crumbles, Carrots & Avocado. Tossed with our House Vinaigrette. Photo shown with optional Mahi Cakes.

Fall Harvest Salad

$17.00

Granny Smith Apple slice, walnut, Bacon Lardons, Blue Cheese crumbles over mixed lettuce greens with Maple Vinaigrette

Kale, Cherry and Almond Salad

$17.00

Couscous Salad w/ Grilled Vegetables

$17.00+

Pearl Couscous with Grilled Asparagus & Zucchini, Slivered Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sesame-Citrus Dressing. Top with choice of proteins, as listed. Some like to select a sauce for their protein. Unfortunately it is not possible to omit most ingredients in this already mixed salad. (May ask us to omit tomato or goat cheese)

Burger, Sandwiches Etc.

All of our Sandwiches, wraps and burgers are made from scratch, by hand, for you!

Ultimate Steak Burger

$17.00

Our house-blend Wagyu Beef Burger toped with Grilled Cheddar Cheese, Grilled onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle. Served on a grilled bun with our Hand-cut Fries.

Queen City Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Our house-smoked Chicken, pulled and served with Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions & Sweet Red Peppers., served on a Grilled Bun. Topped with sauce of choice. Served with Kettle Chips

Pulled Pork Melt

Pulled Pork Melt

$17.00

Pulled Pork with Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Red Peppers, Onion Straws & BBQ Sauce served on Thickly- sliced White Bread. Served with Kettle Chips & Pickles

BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Crunchy Fried Chicken Breast, tossed in our House Spicy BBQ Sauce, topped with Bacon & Sharp Cheddar and Cole Slaw. Served on a grilled bun with Kettle Chips

Smoked Turkey Wrap

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$17.00

House-smoked Turkey Breast with Pepper Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato & Serrano Aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Hand-cut Fries. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions to our wraps. You are able to ask one item held.

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$17.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken breast Romaine Lettuce, Celery, Mimi's Smoked Blue Cheese, Diced Red Onion, Carrot in flour tortilla, served with Hand-cut Fries. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions to our Wraps. You may request one item be omitted from wrap.

Adult Mini Burger with Cheese

$13.00

Mac n Cheese Sandwiches

Our Classic Sandwiches created on Urban Grill Food Truck. Too loved to let them go!!

Grilled Mac Sandwich

$13.00

This is a Grilled Mac ‘n Cheese sandwich. The Mac ‘n cheese is formed into a patty: Grilled Mac Patty + Tomatoes + Lettuce + Pickle+ Served with Kettle Chips

Urban Mac Sandwich

$15.00

This is a Grilled Mac ‘n Cheese sandwich. The Mac ‘n cheese is formed into a patty: Grilled Mac Patty + Bacon + Relish + Served with Kettle Chips

BBQ Mac Sandwich

$15.00

This is a Grilled Mac ‘n Cheese sandwich. The Mac ‘n cheese is formed into a patty: Grilled Mac Patty + Grilled Chicken + Sweet BBQ Sauce + Served with Kettle Chips

Buffalo Mac Sandwich

$15.00

This is a Grilled Mac ‘n Cheese sandwich. The Mac ‘n cheese is formed into a patty: Grilled Mac Patty + Grilled Chicken + Buffalo Sauce m+ Gorgonzola Cream Sauce + Served with Kettle Chips

Mac Burger

$17.00

This is a Grilled Mac ‘n Cheese sandwich. The Mac ‘n cheese is formed into a patty: Grilled Wagyu Beef Burger + Grilled Mac Patty + Bacon + Pepper Jack Cheese + Balsamic Catsup + Served with Kettle Chips

Signature Sides

Handcut Fries

$5.00

Couscous Salad

$7.00

Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Chips

$1.00

Cup of French Onion

$6.00

Vegetable of the Day, Side

$6.00

Available after 4pm only.

Starch of the Day, side

$6.00

Available after 4pm only.

Cup Chili

$5.00

Cup of Soup du Jour

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chicken Tenders + Kettle Chips + Dipping Sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese + Chips

Kids Mini-Cheese Burger

$7.00

Mini- Burger with Cheese + Kettle Chips. Includes Cheddar Cheese, other burger toppings available. Thank you!

Desserts

Key Lime Slice

$9.00

Our proprietary recipe of Key Lime Pie, topped with Strawberry Bourbon Sauce

Chocolate Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Our most popular dessert. Chocolate Cookie/Brownie baked to order and served warm, topped with Chocolate Ganache and Vanilla Ice Cream

Caramel Apple Tart

$10.00

Chocolate Flourless Torte

$10.00

Drinks N/A Carryout

Water

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Cherry Coke

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Barq's Root Beer

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Soda Water

Lemonade

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Milk

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual, neighborhood restaurant open for lunch and dinner, Wednesdays through Sundays. Featuring Signature Sandwiches, Burgers, Entree Salads & nightly Dinner Features. Full Bar, Craft Beer & Wine.

Website

Location

6623 Main St, Newtown, OH 45244

Directions

Gallery
Urban Grill on Main image
Urban Grill on Main image
Urban Grill on Main image
Urban Grill on Main image

