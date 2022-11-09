Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban Growler Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

2325 Endicott St #11

Saint Paul, MN 55114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Midway Burger
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Reuben

Family Style Menu

Family Style Southern Fried Chicken

Family Style Southern Fried Chicken

$65.00

Feeds 4-6 – Buttermilk fried chicken, pint of coleslaw, De-Lovely® Porter BBQ sauce, pickles and pickled onions, and choice of tots or fries. Pairs well with a Family Style Garden Salad and crowlers to go!

Family Style BBQ Porter Braised Pork

Family Style BBQ Porter Braised Pork

$65.00

Pork braised for 12 hours in De-Lovely® Porter, coleslaw, UG BBQ sauce, 6 brioche buns, house made pickles and pickled red onions. Choice of fries or tots. Pairs well with a Family Style Garden Salad and crowlers!

Family Style Vegan Bowl

Family Style Vegan Bowl

$40.00

(Feeds 4-6) Organic Arugula, wild rice, black beans, sweet potatoes, roasted corn, roasted red pepper, cashews, avocado, green goddess dressing. Add bacon, chicken, or pork $6. Remember to add crowlers to go!

Family Style Garden Salad

Family Style Garden Salad

$17.00

( Feeds 4-6) Greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato, croutons, choice of dressing (ranch, blue cheese, maple poppy seed, green goddess or balsamic). Remember to add crowlers to go!

Beer Cheese Soup - 1 quart

Beer Cheese Soup - 1 quart

$17.00

Delicious house made roasted vegetable stock with 4 cheeses and our flagship Cowbell Cream Ale®.

Family Style Grown Up Mac & Cheese

Family Style Grown Up Mac & Cheese

$60.00

Elbow macaroni with Cowbell beer cheese and shredded monterey, basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, topped with baked panko. Includes garden salad with a choice of dressing. Add chicken or pork $8

Shareables

Ultimate Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips, beer cheese, fresh jalapeños, pico de galllo, sour cream, & side of salsa (add bacon, pork, black beans, or chicken $3)

Growler Wings

Growler Wings

$15.00

One pound of slow-cooked bone-in wings tossed in BBQ, buffalo, or dry rub. Served w/ carrots, celery, and a choice of ranch or blue

Chips n' Dips

$10.00

House fried tortilla chips, house made salsa, and Cowbell Cream Ale beer cheese

Four Onion Dip

Four Onion Dip

$11.00

Creamy onion dip with scallions, chives, onion marmalade, fried onions, served with kettle potato chips

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Vegan house made hummus with roasted garlic, lemon and tahini, make it hot & spicy or with basil pesto if you’d like ! served with veggies & grilled pita wedges

Twin Cities Basket

Twin Cities Basket

$10.00

A 50/50 split of fries and tots, or all tots, or all fries with a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing for dipping (add beer cheese $3)

Fry Basket

Fry Basket

$10.00
Tots Basket

Tots Basket

$10.00
Snack Mix

Snack Mix

$5.00

Bahn mi Flatbread

$11.00Out of stock

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00Out of stock
Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00Out of stock

Creamy dip served with tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00Out of stock

(Add side of beer cheese sauce | $3)

Bowls: Soup & Salads

UG Salad

UG Salad

$12.00

Maple poppyseed vinaigrette, local greens, roasted sweet potatoes, dried cherries, chevre cheese, cashews, pumpkin seeds, wild rice

Vegan {BOWL}

Vegan {BOWL}

$12.00

Organic Arugula, wild rice, black beans, sweet potato, roasted corn, roasted red pepper, cashews, avocado, green goddess dressing

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.00

Local greens, roasted beets, mandarin cucumber relish, chevre cheese, pumpkin seeds, house made sherry vinaigrette

Smoked Gouda Mac n' Cheese

Smoked Gouda Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi noodles, smoked gouda, crispy onion, green onion.

House Salad

$12.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, and house made Caesar dressing.

Beer Cheese Soup

Beer Cheese Soup

$5.00

Sandwiches

Cubano

$14.00

The Cubano! De-Lovely Porter braised pork, ham, swiss, Cowbell Cream Ale honey mustard, and pickles on ciabatta bread.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

In house porter braised corned beef, house made sauerkraut, swiss, house made Russian sauce, and pumpernickel rye bread. Served w/ your choice of side.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles, Cowbell® honey mustard, BBQ sauce all stacked on a brioche bun! Your choice of side .

St. Paul Pork Dip

St. Paul Pork Dip

$14.00

Beer braised pork, roasted onions and red peppers, horseradish sauce, provolone, ciabatta, served with pork au jus

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

De-Lovely® Porter braised pork topped with BBQ sauce & coleslaw. Side of pickles & pickled onion

Weekly Specials

Fish Fry!!

Fish Fry!!

$20.00Out of stock

Fish Fry! Crisp Fried and Panko crusted walleye creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce, pumpernickel rye bread and butter. Your choice of; fries, tots, tortilla chips or additional coleslaw. You may also substitute soup or salad for an additional charge. Happy Friday!

Walleye Sandwich

$10.00

Burgers

Our burgers are 6oz beef patties served on brioche bun. Substitute Beyond Burger patty | +$2 Choice of tortilla chips, fries, tots, or fresh-cut veggies Sub soup or salad |+$2.5
Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$15.00

A delicious plant-based burger. Topped with pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato & rooster mayo

Butter Burger

Butter Burger

$14.00

Herb butter, double swiss cheese, bacon on a brioche bun

Cowbell Burger

$14.00

Bacon, BBQ sauce, pickled jalapenos, cheddar cheese

Midway Burger

Midway Burger

$14.00

De -Lovely® Porter onion marmalade, bacon, cheddar don’t cha know!

Urban Standard Burger

Urban Standard Burger

$13.00

Pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato (add Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss, or Bleu $1 | Bacon for $2)

Desserts

House Made Porter Brownies and Collaboration Cheesecakes with Muddy Paws Cheesecake! Our beer always finds its way into our recipes! We’ve got your sweet tooth covered!

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Graham cracker crust, peanut butter cream cheese filling, crushed peanut butter cups

Kids

All served with a side of carrots and ranch dressing, or you can get fries or tots for $2
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

All served with a side of carrots and ranch dressing, or you can get fries or tots for $2

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

3 oz, served on a Saint Agnes potato bun. (Add cheddar, provolone, swiss - .50 ) All served with a side of carrots and ranch dressing, or you can get fries or tots for $2

Misc. Food

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$5.00
Fries

Fries

$5.00
Tots

Tots

$5.00

Veggies

$5.00

Beer Cheese Dip

$3.00

Chips & Side Beercheese

$7.00
Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side of Pickles

$0.25

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Beer

Crowler Cowbell

Crowler Cowbell

$11.00Out of stock

5.2% ABV | 20 IBU Lighter, Crisp, Highly Drinkable. A “transitional beer” that may just lure the American light lager fans into the world of craft beer. Our cream ale is light gold in color and low in bitterness; the specialty malt and flaked maize add complexity to this smooth thirst quencher. A “lawnmower” beer that will leave you wanting more - No worries, just yell, “I need more Cowbell!”

Delovely Crowler

$11.00Out of stock

Crowler Hazy

$12.00

Pilsner Crowler

$11.00

Sour Cherry Crowler

$13.00

St Citra Pint

$7.00

St Citra 4 PK

$12.99
Crowler Tornado Drill IPA

Crowler Tornado Drill IPA

$11.00Out of stock

7% ABV | 79 IBU Hear the sirens? Be ready for a cyclone of piney-orange flavor from Simcoe & Bergamot hops. Like the first Wednesday of the month, a Minnesota tradition.

Urban Oasis Crowlers

$11.00Out of stock

NA Bevs

Arnie Palmer

Arnie Palmer

$4.00

A classic half house made lemonade and the other Black Iced Tea!

Athletic IPA

$7.00

Athletic UpsideDawn

$7.00
Barney Palmer

Barney Palmer

$4.00

Our refreshing red berry tea mixed with our house made lemonade! A twist on the classic!

Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

House made black iced tea from Teasource is delicious and refreshing. Does contain caffeine .

Redberry Iced tea

Redberry Iced tea

$3.00

Amazing red berry tea from Teasource! Freshly made and super refreshing!

Wildflower Honey Cream Soda

Wildflower Honey Cream Soda

$4.00+

Our delicious Wild flower Honey Cream Soda is made with MN Honey and Urban Growler love! Delicious!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are providing NO CONTACT curbside take out Wednesday-Sunday from 12pm-7pm. Here's how it works: Place all of your food and beer orders in your cart and pay. Once you arrive at the brewery, pull into a numbered stall and call 651-340-5793 and wait for us in your car. Our staff will be masked and gloved and place your order in your trunk or open window! Note that gift cards arent available on this site, but you're encouraged to visit urbangrowlerbrewing.com to purchase either a physical or egiftcard!

Website

Location

2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul, MN 55114

Directions

Gallery
Urban Growler Brewing Company image
Urban Growler Brewing Company image
Urban Growler Brewing Company image
Urban Growler Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Can Can Wonderland
orange starNo Reviews
755 Prior Ave N. Suite 004 Saint Paul, MN 55104
View restaurantnext
Nico's Tacos - 2260 Como Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2260 Como Ave St Paul, MN 55108
View restaurantnext
The Finnish Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
2264 Como Avenue Saint Paul, MN 55108
View restaurantnext
Midway Cafe and Grill
orange star3.9 • 32
1964 University Ave St. Paul, MN 55104
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Surly Brewing Company - Pizza
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Paul

The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Paul
Mac-Groveland
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Downtown St. Paul
review star
No reviews yet
West Seventh
review star
No reviews yet
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Summit Hill
review star
No reviews yet
Cathedral Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston