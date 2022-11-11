Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Urban Hang Suite

197 Reviews

$

304 E. Broad St

Richmond, VA 23219

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Iced Latte

Hot Beverages

Latte

$3.25

Americano

$2.75

Espresso shot topped with water

Cappuccino

$3.25

Espresso, steamed milk, and thick layer of milk foam

Traditional Macchiato

$3.50

Standard double shot topped with milk foam

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.75

Matcha Tea

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Chai Latte

$3.50

Espresso

$2.25

Caramel Latte

$4.00

Italian espresso, caramel sauce, vanilla syrup, and steamed milk of your choice.

Mocha Latte

$4.25

Boss Latte (Golden Latte)

$4.50Out of stock

Turmeric, Ginger, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Agave, and Steamed Almond Milk.

Pumpkin Spice Wht Choc Latte

$4.50

Espresso shot, pumpkin spice syrup and white chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk of your choice

Toffee Nut Latte

$4.50

Iced Beverages

Iced Latte

$3.50

Iced Americano

$3.25

Espresso shot topped with water

Cold Brew

$3.50

Iced Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.75

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.75

Iced Boss Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and agave mixed with almond milk and served over ice

CocoaPariis Iced Tea

$4.75

Earl Grey tea, Lavender Syrup, Lemon Syrup, and a hint of honey, served over Ice.

Iced Pumpkin Spice White Chocolate Latte

$4.50

Espresso shot, pumpkin spice syrup and white chocolate sauce, mixed with milk of your choice and poured over ice.

Iced Toffee Nut Latte

$4.50

Kelli's Latte

$6.25

Kelli's Favorite : Standard double shot of espresso, vanilla syrup, caramel syrup, and oat milk poured over ice. Swirl and sip!

Canned & Bottled Drinks

Canned Soda

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

San Pellegrino Sparkling Juice

$1.75

San Pellegrino Mineral Water

$2.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.25

Main Root Ginger Beer

$2.75

Bubly Sparkling Water

$1.75

Aspire Healthy Energy

$2.75

Natalie's Juice

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Beet Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.25Out of stock

Carrot Ginger

$5.25Out of stock

Tangerine Juice

$5.25

Breakfast

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Pork or turkey bacon, scrambled egg, and cheese on a buttery croissant or bread of your choice

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Pork, turkey, or vegan sausage, scrambled egg, and cheese on a buttery croissant or bread of your choice

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Scrambled egg and cheese on a buttery croissant or bread of your choice

Lox Bagel

$9.75Out of stock

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers,red onions and fresh dill on a bagel of your choice

The Vibe

$9.25

Vegan Sausage patty, Just Egg, arugula, roasted red peppers, red onions, and vegan garlic aioli on a bagel or bread of your choice

B.L.T.

$5.75

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a buttery croissant

Oatmeal

$3.50

Cinnamon Sugar Banana Toast

$3.25

Cupertino's NY Bagels

$3.00

Honey Butter Toast

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$2.25

Side of Sausage

$2.25

Sausage And Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Croissant

$2.00

Vegan Bacon Egg & Cheese

$8.25Out of stock

Just egg, vegan bacon, vegan cheese on your choice of bread. * Croissants are NOT vegan

Vegan Sausage Egg and Cheese

$8.25

Vegan Sausage patty, just egg, and vegan cheese on bread of your choice. ** Croissants are NOT vegan

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

2 fresh scrambled eggs

Bacon & Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Bacon & Cheese on a croissant

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.75

House made chicken salad on your choice of bread. Lettuce and tomato added upon request

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.75Out of stock

House made tuna salad on bread of your choice. Lettuce and tomato added upon request

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Cheddar, Swiss, and Provolone on your choice of bread

The Colden

$9.00

Smoked Ham, Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on bread of your choice

Vegan "Colden" Club Sandwich

$10.75Out of stock

ALL VEGAN INGREDIENTS - Sliced deli meats, bacon, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, smoked gouda and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread.

Vegan Chicken Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Vegan Chicken tossed in a house made sauce on bread of your choice

Desserts & Pastries

Banana Pudding

$5.50Out of stock

Decadent Cookies

$3.00

Muffins

$2.25

Oreo Balls

$3.00Out of stock

Cookies

$3.00

Fresh baked cookies. 2 per order

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Peach Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock

House made peach cobbler. Goes perfect with your favorite ice cream. Serves up to 4 people

Cheesecake

$4.50

Sides & Snacks

Fruit Bowl

$5.00Out of stock

Seafood Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Dirty Chips

$1.25

Pasta Salad

$2.50Out of stock

Watermelon Bowl

$2.00Out of stock

Favour Frozen Cookie Dough

Ginger Peppers

$10.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$10.50Out of stock

Rum Raisin

$12.50Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Chili

$10.50

Spiced Pumpkin

$10.50

Coffee By The Pound

Locally roasted coffee bagged by the pound

Regular Dark Roast

$14.00

Italian Espresso

$14.00

Salads (Grab-n-Go)

Grab-n-Go items come as described. No substitutions or order notes

House Salad

$6.50

Leaf lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons. *no substitutions*

Urban Salad

$7.50Out of stock

Spinach, craisins, toasted pecans, onions, feta cheese, and apples. *no substitutions*

HOT BEVERAGES

Coffee Service for up to 10 people

Coffee Service

$26.50

Tea Service

$26.50

UHS DRINKWARE

UHS MUG

$10.00Out of stock

COFFEE WITH STRANGERS INSULATED MUG

$17.00
12 oz Insulated Bamboo UHS Travel Mug

12 oz Insulated Bamboo UHS Travel Mug

$34.99

12 oz Insulated, Infusing bamboo Travel Mug with flip lid. Keeps drinks cold up to 24 hrs and hot up to 8 hrs. *Free fresh brewed coffee fill ups through the month of January. * $1 off any beverage refill when you bring your travel mug all 2022!

18 oz Insulated Bamboo UHS Water Bottle

18 oz Insulated Bamboo UHS Water Bottle

$39.99

18 oz Insulated, Infusing Water Bottle. Keep drinks cold for up to 24 hrs and hot for up to 8 hrs.

24 oz Insulated UHS Tumbler

24 oz Insulated UHS Tumbler

$44.99

24 oz Insulated bamboo tumbler. Double-walled vacuum insulation. Keeps drinks cold up to 9 hrs and hot up to 3 hrs. Free fresh brewed coffee fill ups through the month of January. $1 off any beverage refill when you bring your tumbler all 2022!

Welly Flip Lid

$9.00Out of stock

18 Oz Insulated Mug (Limited Red)

$39.99

12 OZ Travel Tumbler

$34.99

Flip Lid 18 OZ Bamboo UHS Bottle

$39.99

UHS ANNIVERSARY APPAREL **PRESALE**

Our Black on Black Anniversary edition is back! Pre-order yours shirts, hoodies, and hats today!! Estimated pickup/shipping date 11/21/22
SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRTS

SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRTS

$25.00

Black on black anniversary t-shirt (unisex sizes) Est. pickup 11/21/22

CREW NECK SWEATSHIRTS

CREW NECK SWEATSHIRTS

$40.00

Black on black anniversary crew neck sweatshirt. Unisex Sizes Estimated pickup date 11/21/22

HOODIES

HOODIES

$50.00

Black on black anniversary hoodie. Unisex Sizes Estimated pickup date 11/21/22

CREW NECK LONG SLEEVE TEES

$30.00

Black on black anniversary edition. Unisex Sizes Estimated pickup date 11/21/22

DAD HATS

$25.00Out of stock

Black on Black embroidered anniversary edition hat. Estimated pickup date 11/21/22

UHS MERCH

STICKERS

$1.00Out of stock

ROUND PIN

$2.00

UHS Magnet

$2.00Out of stock

BOOKS

FINANCIAL PRINCIPLES FOR TEENS

$12.00

Golden Melanin

Body Souffle

$16.00

Golden Lip Balm

$8.00

Studio Two Three

Trans Rights Tote

$20.00

Richmond, VA Tote

$20.00

RICHMOND Tote

$20.00

Richmond Scarf

$15.00

Richmond, VA Tapestry

$30.00

Manchester Print

$15.00

RICHMOND PRINT (LG)

$25.00

Richmond Notebook

$3.00

James River Tee

$25.00

Women's Rights Tee

$25.00

Richmond Tee

$25.00

Defend Black Life Tee (Youth)

$20.00

Autonomy Tee

$25.00

Richmond Tee (Youth)

$20.00

Onsies

$20.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Food, Warm Inviting Atmosphere, and Dope People!!

Location

304 E. Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
Urban Hang Suite image
Urban Hang Suite image
Urban Hang Suite image

Map
