Urban Hill 510 South 300 West

review star

No reviews yet

510 South 300 West

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Surf

East & West Coast Oysters

East & West Coast Oysters

$24.00+

yuzu mignonette, yellow pepper cocktail sauce

Blue Hill Bay Mussels

Blue Hill Bay Mussels

$26.00

nduja butter, garlic, basil, white wine grilled bread

Grilled Oysters

Grilled Oysters

$15.00

preserved lemon, miso butter

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

yellow pepper cocktail sauce, giardiniera, italian salsa verde

Crudo

Crudo

$22.00

tangerine aguachile, jalapeño, salted cucumber, furikake

Lobster Cocktail

Lobster Cocktail

$34.00

celery, tomato, cucumber, lemon, iceberg lettuce

Starters

Coal Roasted Beets

Coal Roasted Beets

$16.00

watercress, furikake granola, maple crème fraîche, aged balsamic

Chicken Liver Pâté

Chicken Liver Pâté

$15.00

calabrian chili giardiniera, blackberry mustard, crostini

Local Fire Grilled Mushrooms

Local Fire Grilled Mushrooms

$17.00

queso fundido, nopales chile relish, garlic potato crumb

Beef Tallow Potato Pavé

Beef Tallow Potato Pavé

$15.00

soft egg, fried capers, ricotta salata, hatch chile aioli

Peekytoe Crab Ravioli

Peekytoe Crab Ravioli

$23.00

maine blue hill bay crab, fennel pollen, peppercorn, vodka sauce

Dill Seasoned Latkes

Dill Seasoned Latkes

$19.00Out of stock

crème fraîche, egg, apple butter, american caviar, chive

Cauliflower & Chorizo Croquetas

Cauliflower & Chorizo Croquetas

$16.00

manchego, marcona almond, romesco, radish

Ember Roasted Carrots

Ember Roasted Carrots

$14.00

local feta, pepitas, pine nuts, new mexico red chile sauce, cilantro

Soup & Salad

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$12.00

sweet onion, gruyère toast

Caesar

Caesar

$14.00

little gem lettuce, parmesan frico, croutons, cured egg yolk, anchovies

Frisée & Grilled Radicchio

Frisée & Grilled Radicchio

$18.00

fennel, roasted red pepper, dried fig, marcona almond, shaved manchego, apple, membrillo vinaigrette

Chopped

Chopped

$19.00

romaine, cucumber, olives, pickled onions, tomatoes, peppers, feta, red wine basil vinaigrette, crispy chickpea

Entrées

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$39.00Out of stock

blue corn grits, grilled peach conserva, collard greens, turnip

Pacifico Striped Bass

Pacifico Striped Bass

$36.00

carolina gold rice, ember roasted yucca, achiote, pickled onion and pineapple

Bone-In Pork Chop Milanese

Bone-In Pork Chop Milanese

$39.00

preserved tomato apple chutney, salsa verde whipped potatoes

Maine Diver Scallops

Maine Diver Scallops

$48.00

fregola sarda, shoyu braised carrots, pickled chiles, lemon-ginger beurre blanc

Black Angus Filet

Black Angus Filet

$60.00

crispy smashed potato, broccolini, green peppercorn demi-glace

Fire Roasted Delicata Squash

Fire Roasted Delicata Squash

$29.00

za'atar hummus, rosemary candied pecans, green chile honey, pomegranate, puffed grains

Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$59.00

sweet potato, roasted fennel, cashew-olive relish, mint, bourbon gravy

Bison Ribeye

Bison Ribeye

$70.00

tequila caramelized onions, marinated zucchini, mole negra, cotija

Dry Aged Bone In Ribeye

Dry Aged Bone In Ribeye

$110.00

potato purée, peperonata

Beef Cheek Special

$48.00

Sides

Cast Iron Rolls

Cast Iron Rolls

$10.00

churned butter, sea salt

Lemon Rosemary Fries

Lemon Rosemary Fries

$9.00
Whiskey Shoyu Braised Carrots

Whiskey Shoyu Braised Carrots

$12.00

toasted benne seed, onion ash

Charred Brussels

Charred Brussels

$12.00

maple glaze, chili garlic crunch

Whipped Potatoes

Whipped Potatoes

$11.00

DESSERT

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.00

sable breton cookie, seasonal fruit

Chocolate Soufflé

Chocolate Soufflé

$12.00

house made vanilla ice cream

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$12.00

salted caramel, chocolate chantilly

House-made Ice Cream Trio

$9.00

vanilla, chocolate, seasonal sorbet

Affogato

$9.00

publik espresso, house made vanilla ice cream

N/A Beverage

Bottled Sparkling

$7.00

Bottled Still

$7.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mocktails

Burre Verde

$8.00

Amber in the Rough

$7.00

Way of the Rose

$8.00

Salt Lake Shirley

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The third concept from Brooks Kirchheimer’s family-owned Leave Room For Dessert Eateries, Urban Hill brings thoughtful hospitality and a chef-driven dining experience to Salt Lake City’s burgeoning culinary scene. Urban Hill will have it all: open kitchen, wood-fired grill, oyster bar, private dining, spacious patio, Sommelier program and much more!

510 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

