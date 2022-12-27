Urban Hill 510 South 300 West
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The third concept from Brooks Kirchheimer’s family-owned Leave Room For Dessert Eateries, Urban Hill brings thoughtful hospitality and a chef-driven dining experience to Salt Lake City’s burgeoning culinary scene. Urban Hill will have it all: open kitchen, wood-fired grill, oyster bar, private dining, spacious patio, Sommelier program and much more!
510 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
