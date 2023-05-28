Urban Hotdog Company Food Truck
1,344 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Founded in 2012 Urban Hotdog Company has been voted best hotdog, best fries, best food truck by multiple local publications, including The Food Network! We focus on delicious food and outstanding service!
Location
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111
