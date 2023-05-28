Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban Hotdog Company Food Truck

1,344 Reviews

$

9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast

Albuquerque, NM 87111

Popular Items

Rosemary & Garlic Fries

Rosemary & Garlic Fries

$7.00+

Our hand-cut fries, fried until golden brown, then seasoned with fresh rosemary that we dry out in house, and garlic salt.

FOOD

URBAN HOTDOGS

BB&C

BB&C

$9.00

Bacon-wrapped, fried, cheddar, red onion, and our bourbon BBQ sauce

Bánh Mì

Bánh Mì

$9.00

Pickled carrot & daikon, red onion, cucumber, jalapeño, sriracha mayo, cilantro on a poppyseed bun

Chicago

Chicago

$8.00

Dragged through the garden. Mustard, tomato, pickle, relish, onion, sport pepper, celery salt on a poppyseed bun

Chile The Kid

Chile The Kid

$8.00

Cheddar cheese, chopped NM green chile, tomato and onion

Crafty

Crafty

$10.00

3-cheese mac & cheese, smoked bacon bits, and panko breadcrumbs. Voted Best in the State by Insider Magazine!

Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded

$10.00

Wrapped in potato skins, fried, cheddar cheese, horseradish sour cream, green onion and smoked bacon bits. Featured on the Cooking Channel!

Le Blue

Le Blue

$8.00

Bacon-wrapped, fried, grilled mushrooms, blue cheese, and thyme

NYC

NYC

$8.00

Sauerkraut, onion, & spicy brown mustard

Starter

Starter

$6.00

Your choice of mustard, ketchup, onion and relish

Elote Dog

Elote Dog

$11.00

Bacon wrapped, fried, with flame-roasted corn, hot sauce, red chile lime crema, cotija, chile powder, and cilantro.

SAUSAGES, BRATS, & MORE

Havana

Havana

$11.00

Polish sausage, Swiss cheese, house-made red chile raspberry jam, spicy brown mustard, dill pickle spear, and grilled black forest ham.

Caprese

Caprese

$11.00

Beer brat, mozzarella, tomato, basil, cracked pepper, and balsamic glaze. Featured on Conde Nast Traveler Magazine!

$11.00

Beer brat, sauerkraut, grilled onion, spicy brown mustard, on a pretzel bun. Make this vegan or vegetarian by substituting our plant based brat!

B&B

B&B

$10.00

Beer brat topped with our roasted & sugared beets, goat cheese and mint

Street Dog

Street Dog

$11.00

Polish sausage, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, cream cheese, jalapeño, & sriracha mayo

URBAN GREENS

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$7.00+

Greens, roasted & sugared beets, crumbled goat cheese & tossed with our lemon-thyme vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00+

Greens, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, & a drizzle of ranch

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Blanched, Flash Fried, and finished with a drizzling of our balsamic glaze.

Elote-in-a-Cup

Elote-in-a-Cup

$7.00

Flame roasted corn, hot sauce, red chile lime crema, cotija, chile powder, and cilantro

SIDES

FRIES Elote FRIES

FRIES Elote FRIES

$8.00+

Fries topped with flame roasted corn, hot sauce, red chile lime crema, cojita, chile powder, and cilantro.

Plain & Simple French Fries

Plain & Simple French Fries

$5.00+

Our hand-cut fries, fried until golden brown, with just a sprinkling of salt.

Rosemary & Garlic Fries

Rosemary & Garlic Fries

$7.00+

Our hand-cut fries, fried until golden brown, then seasoned with fresh rosemary that we dry out in house, and garlic salt.

Choose Your Chil(i)(e), Cheese, & Onion Fries

Choose Your Chil(i)(e), Cheese, & Onion Fries

$8.00+

New Mexico Green Chile, Cheddar Cheese, and onions

Truffle Oil, Blue Cheese, & Green Onion Fries

Truffle Oil, Blue Cheese, & Green Onion Fries

$8.00+

Featured in Albuquerque the Magazine! Our hand-cut fries, fried until golden brown, then tossed in white truffle oil, then topped with blue cheese crumbles, and green onion

FRIES Mac & Cheese FRIES

FRIES Mac & Cheese FRIES

$8.00+

Fries topped with our award winning 3-cheese Mac & Cheese.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00+

Hand cut, nice and thin, so when fried it caramelizes the sweet potatoes just right.

SIDE Mac & Cheese SIDE

SIDE Mac & Cheese SIDE

$6.50

3-cheese stovetop mac. Made fresh and made here

Condiments/Toppings

SECRET MENU

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg

$12.00Out of stock

All-beef frank wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, and then fried crispy. Topped with peanut butter, freshly shredded Swiss cheese, and finished with our house BBQ sauce & locally made caramel corn.

Matt's Chicago Dog

Matt's Chicago Dog

$11.00

This time when it's dragged through the garden it picks up some spice and our delicious quarter pound Polish sausage!

Dude's Dog

$11.00

Polish sausage, bacon bit, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, and finished with our bourbon BBQ sauce

Polish

$12.00

Polish sausage, grilled onions, and drizzled mustard all on a poppyseed bun

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Founded in 2012 Urban Hotdog Company has been voted best hotdog, best fries, best food truck by multiple local publications, including The Food Network! We focus on delicious food and outstanding service!

