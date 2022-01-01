Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban Hotdog Company ABQ Westside Restaurant

1,344 Reviews

$

10250 Cottonwood Park NW

#400

Albuquerque, NM 87114

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain & Simple Fries
Starter
Crafty

Urban Hotdogs

Voted Best In The City! All-Beef Franks.
Frito Pie Dog

Frito Pie Dog

$10.49

Our all-beef frank topped with fritos, beef chili beans, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, horseradish sour cream and jalapeños

BB&C

BB&C

$7.49

Bacon-wrapped, fried, melted cheddar, red onions, and our bourbon BBQ sauce

BLT&A

BLT&A

$7.49

Smoked bacon bits, greens, tomato, avocado, & UHDC lemon-basil mayo

Bánh Mì

Bánh Mì

$7.49

Pickled carrots & daikon, red onion, cucumber, jalapeño, sriracha mayo & cilantro on a poppyseed bun

Chicago

Chicago

$6.49

Dragged through the garden. Mustard, tomato, pickle spear, relish, onion, sport pepper, celery salt on a poppyseed bun

Chile The Kid

Chile The Kid

$6.29

(NM green chile dog) cheddar cheese, green chile, tomatoes, and onions

Crafty

Crafty

$8.29

UHDC mac & cheese, smoked bacon bits, and toasted panko breadcrumbs. Voted best in the state by Insider Magazine!

Crunchy Onion

Crunchy Onion

$6.99

Our fried, ancho-dusted onion strings served with UHDC chipotle mayo

East Coast Chili Dog

East Coast Chili Dog

$6.29

UHDC house-made chili and onions

Elote Dog

Elote Dog

$10.49

Bacon wrapped hot dog, fried, topped with flame roasted corn, hot sauce, red chile lime crema, cojita, chili powder, and cilantro.

Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded

$7.79

Wrapped in potato skins & fried until crispy. Melted cheddar cheese, horseradish sour cream, green onion and smoked bacon bits. Featured on the Cooking Channel!

Korean Corn Dog

Korean Corn Dog

$6.00

Your choice of all beef frank, mozzarella or half all-beef frank, half mozzarella, full of crunchy, gooey deliciousness and drizzled in a sauce of your choice. Dipped in our home made batter, coated in panko bread crumbs, fried until golden brown, and finished with a dusting of sugar.

Le Blue

Le Blue

$7.49

Bacon-wrapped, fried and topped with grilled mushrooms, blue cheese, and thyme

NYC

NYC

$5.99

Sauerkraut, onion, & spicy brown mustard

Relleno

Relleno

$7.49

Panko crusted dog bites topped with chile con queso & green Chile. Featured on the Cooking Channel! (Note when doing a “dog substitution” that sub will not come panko breaded)

Slaw Dog

Slaw Dog

$6.99

UHDC BBQ sauce and homemade slaw

South Carolina

South Carolina

$8.29

East-coast style chili topped with coleslaw & our UHDC bourbon BBQ

Spicy Rooster

Spicy Rooster

$7.49

UHDC pico de gallo, our avocado salsa, hot sauce, queso fresco & cilantro

Starter

Starter

$4.99

Your choice of mustard, ketchup, onion, and relish

Tijuana Dog

Tijuana Dog

$8.99

Bacon-wrapped dog, mustard, pico de gallo, grilled onions, avocado, & chipotle mayo

Sausages, Sliders, Brats & More

Caprese

Caprese

$8.49

Guinness-soaked bratwurst, melted mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, fresh pepper & balsamic glaze

Havana

Havana

$8.99

Polish sausage, Swiss cheese, house-made red chile raspberry jam, spicy brown mustard, dill pickle spear, and grilled black forest ham.

Street Dog

Street Dog

$8.99

Polish sausage, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, cream cheese, jalapeños, & sriracha mayo

Flying Dutchman

Flying Dutchman

$8.99

Spicy Italian sausage, green chile, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, hot sauce, Swiss cheese and hot pepper relish

NYC & Beyond

NYC & Beyond

$8.49

Plant based bratwurst, sauerkraut, grilled onions, spicy brown mustard in a pretzel bun

B&B

B&B

$8.29

Guinness soaked bratwurst topped with house roasted & sugared beets, goat cheese and mint

Polish Dog

$7.49

Grilled onions, yellow mustard, served in a poppy seed bun

B(eyond)LT&A

B(eyond)LT&A

$9.49

Plant based bratwurst, greens, tomato & avocado with lemon-basil mayo all in a pretzel bun

Sriracha Sliders

Sriracha Sliders

$11.49

100% Angus beef sliders. UHDC pickled daikon & carrots, jalapeno, & Sriracha mayo.

Black & Blue Sliders

Black & Blue Sliders

$10.99

Angus beef sliders. Blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions & mushrooms.

Bourbon BBQ Sliders

Bourbon BBQ Sliders

$11.49

Angus beef sliders. House-made coleslaw & UHDC bourbon BBQ

Mac & Cheese Sliders

Mac & Cheese Sliders

$11.99

Angus beef sliders. UHDC Mac & Cheese and drizzled with our bourbon BBQ

Plain Sliders (3)

$9.99

(3) 100% Angus beef sliders, served plain. You can add your choice on add-ons in the modifiers. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!

Urban Fries & Sides

Choose from our award-winning fries and sides!
Fries Elote Fries

Fries Elote Fries

$6.99

Fries topped with flame roasted corn, hot sauce, red chile lime crema, cojita, chile powder, and cilantro.

Frito Pie - Side

Frito Pie - Side

$6.00

A bag of fritos loaded up with, beef chili beans, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños

Plain & Simple Fries

Plain & Simple Fries

$3.29

Fried until golden brown, with just a sprinkling of salt.

Green Chile, Cheese & Onion Fries

Green Chile, Cheese & Onion Fries

$6.49

New Mexico green chile, melted cheddar cheese, and onions

Rosemary & Garlic Fries

Rosemary & Garlic Fries

$3.99

Seasoned with fresh rosemary, and garlic salt.

Truffle Oil, Blue Cheese, & Green Onion Fries

Truffle Oil, Blue Cheese, & Green Onion Fries

$5.99

Tossed in truffle oil, then topped with blue cheese crumbles, and green onion

Mac & Cheese FRIES

Mac & Cheese FRIES

$6.99

Fries topped with our award winning 3-cheese Mac & Cheese.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Thin cut and just a sprinkling of salt.

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$3.99

Soaked in buttermilk, coated in ancho chile flour & fried

Dog Bites

$3.99

Panko crusted & fried. Our version of mini corn dog bites.

Side Cole Slaw

Side Cole Slaw

$3.19

cool and refreshing, our house made slaw

SIDE Mac & Cheese

SIDE Mac & Cheese

$4.99

3-cheese stovetop mac. Made fresh and made here

Elote-in-a-Boat

Elote-in-a-Boat

$6.00

Flame roasted corn, hot sauce, red chile lime crema, cojita, chile powder, and cilantro loaded up in a boat

Chile con Queso Fries

$6.49

Smothered in a our house made chile con queso sauce.

East Coast Chili, Cheese, & Onion Fries

$5.99

Topped with our east cost style chili, melted cheddar cheese, and raw onions.

South Carolina Fries

$6.99

Topped with our east cost style chili, cole slaw, and bourbon bbq.

Condiments/Toppings

Urban Greens

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$5.99

Drizzled in a balsamic glaze.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$5.99+

Greens, roasted & sugared beets, crumbled goat cheese & tossed with our lemon-thyme vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$5.99+

Greens, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, & a drizzle of ranch

Sweet Treats

Classic Churro

$3.99

Tossed in cinnamon sugar.

Deep Fried PB&J

Deep Fried PB&J

$3.99

PB&J battered, fried until golden brown, and dusted with powdered sugar

SECRET MENU

Elote Dog

Elote Dog

$10.49

Bacon wrapped hot dog, fried, topped with flame roasted corn, hot sauce, red chile lime crema, cojita, chili powder, and cilantro.

Frito Pie Dog

Frito Pie Dog

$10.49

Our all-beef frank topped with fritos, beef chili beans, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, horseradish sour cream and jalapeños

Korean Corn Dog

Korean Corn Dog

$6.00

Your choice of all beef frank, mozzarella or half all-beef frank, half mozzarella, full of crunchy, gooey deliciousness and drizzled in a sauce of your choice. Dipped in our home made batter, coated in panko bread crumbs, fried until golden brown, and finished with a dusting of sugar.

Fries Elote Fries

Fries Elote Fries

$6.99

Fries topped with flame roasted corn, hot sauce, red chile lime crema, cojita, chile powder, and cilantro.

Frito Pie - Side

Frito Pie - Side

$6.00

A bag of fritos loaded up with, beef chili beans, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños

Archbishop Dog

$9.99

A favorite of the ArchBishop of New Mexico. Our all-beef frank, other chili, a line of mustard, and finished off with our ancho dusted crispy onions strings

Chalupachabra Dog

Chalupachabra Dog

$10.49

Think inside the bun! Our all-beef frank wrapped in a tortilla, fried, topped with chili, lettuce, tomatoes, horseradish-sour cream, hot sauce, and finished with shredded cheddar cheese.

Cleveland Dog

Cleveland Dog

$9.99

Polish sausage, house slaw, fries, and UHDC chipotle mayo

Dude's Dog

$9.49

The dog that started the secret menu. From one of our OG regulars, the Dudes Dog. Our polish sausage topped with melted cheddar cheese, crispy bacon bits, sautéed onions, and finished with our bourbon bbq sauce.

Jardinero Dog

Jardinero Dog

$7.99

Our crunchy dog bites with UHDC's BBQ sauce and chipotle mayo, topped with our special UHDC Jardinero relish!

Matt's Chicago Dog

Matt's Chicago Dog

$10.49

Our owner Matt likes to kick things up a notch, and his take on the Chicago is no different. Dragged through the garden, but with a twist. Our Polish sausage replaces the all-beef frank, spicy mustard replaces the yellow mustard, sautéed onions replace the raw onions, and instead of a sport pepper we top it off with a jalapeño and sport pepper relish.

Pretzelwürst

Pretzelwürst

$9.99

This juicy, Guinness-soaked bratwürst is topped with tangy sauerkraut, grilled onions, and drizzled with spicy brown mustard all tucked away in a pretzel bun. Feeling spicy? Put a New Mexican twist on this German classic with a topping green chile.

Red, White, & Blue Dog

Red, White, & Blue Dog

$9.99

Bacon wrapped all-beef frank, tomatoes, lemon-basil mayo, blue cheese crumbles, and topped with more bacon!

Spicy Caprese

Spicy Caprese

$9.99

A spicy take on our Caprese which was featured in Condé Nast Traveler! A spicy Italian sausage topped with melted mozzarella, tomatoes, a basil chiffonade, finished with a balsamic reduction, a drizzle of olive oil, and fresh cracked pepper.

Drinks

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.50

100% Apple Juice. 10oz

Coke de Mexico Big Bottle

Coke de Mexico Big Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

500ml glass bottle of Coke de Mexico

Yup! Chocolate Milk

Yup! Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

14oz bottle of YUP! Chocolate milk

Bottled Water

$2.19
Zuberfizz Root Beer

Zuberfizz Root Beer

$3.50

Classic draft root beer. Caffeine free. Pure cane sugar. Each batch is handcrafted in small quantities with fresh Rocky Mountain Water from the San Juans.

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Diet Coca-Cola

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Sprite

Sprite

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Powerade Mountain Blast

Powerade Mountain Blast

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Southern Style Sweet Tea

Southern Style Sweet Tea

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Unsweet Black Tea

Unsweet Black Tea

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Sweet Green Tea

Sweet Green Tea

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50

8.4 ounce original Red Bull

Merchandise

"Bite Me" Holiday Sweater

"Bite Me" Holiday Sweater

$35.00+
"I'm the Wurst" Red Holiday Sweater

"I'm the Wurst" Red Holiday Sweater

$35.00+
"I'm The Wurst" Green Holiday Sweater

"I'm The Wurst" Green Holiday Sweater

$35.00+
Red UHDC T-Shirt

Red UHDC T-Shirt

$20.00+
Black UHDC T-Shirt

Black UHDC T-Shirt

$20.00+

"Dog on Front" Red T-Shirt

$20.00+
"ABQ Born" White T-Shirt

"ABQ Born" White T-Shirt

$20.00+
"ABQ Born" Black T-Shirt

"ABQ Born" Black T-Shirt

$20.00+
Hat UHDC New Era Stretch Mesh

Hat UHDC New Era Stretch Mesh

$25.00
Red Trucker Hat

Red Trucker Hat

$25.00
Black Trucker Hat

Black Trucker Hat

$25.00
UHDC Beanie

UHDC Beanie

$21.00

Shipping Per Item

$5.00

If you want the merch shipped add your address in the "special instructions" area. This covers shipping one time anywhere in continental US. Shipping requests outside of the US can be made by sending an email to matt@urbanhotdogcompany.com

Sunday10:50 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:50 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Founded in 2012 Urban Hotdog Company has been voted best hotdog, best fries, by multiple local publications, including The Food Network! We focus on delicious food and outstanding service!

Website

Location

10250 Cottonwood Park NW, #400, Albuquerque, NM 87114

Directions

