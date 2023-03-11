  • Home
Urban Howse Food Truck 485 South Kirkman Rd

No reviews yet

485 Kirkman Road

Orlando, FL 32811

Drinks

Coffee

Black Coffee

$3.50

Medium roasted coffee beans slow brewed to reduce acidity and create smoothness

Americano

$3.30

Espresso mixed with hot water all the flavor without the full intensity of espresso

Espresso

$3.30

Bustello premium roasted coffee beans fresh ground and brewed under 10 bars of pressure creating a silky smooth texture

Latte

$3.75

Shots of espresso mixed with steamed milk and a layer of foam creating the perfect balance between the two

Macchiato

$3.75

Expresso topped with a small amount of milk foam creates an intense full flavored coffee drink

Cappuccino

$3.75

Dark, rich expresso topped with steamed milk foam creates a creamy velvet like coffee beverage

Hot Coco

$2.99

Frappe

Peppermint Mocha

$3.50

Salted Caramel

$3.25

Iced espresso blended with milk, vanilla, and salted caramel syrup topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle

Cookies & Cream

$3.45

Iced espresso blended with cookies and cream topped with whipped cream and cookie crumbles

Mocha

$3.45

Mocha blended with iced coffee and milk then topped with whip cream and chocolate sauce

Hazelnut

$3.25

Double strength espresso blended with milk and hazelnut syrup topped with toffee brittle

French Vanilla

$3.25

Double strength espresso blended with milk and vanilla syrup then topped with whip cream and sugar dust

Butterscotch Toffee

$3.50

Butterscotch sauce blended with espresso and milk topped with whipped cream and toffee pieces

Caramel Toffee

$3.75

Tea

Earl Grey

$2.00

Black tea leaves flavored with the oil of bergamot orange

English Breakfast

$2.00

A blend of black teas create a full bodied robust flavor which can be enjoyed with milk and sugar

Green Tea

$2.00

Brewed with Camellia sinensis leaves which have not gone through oxidation this tea contains the most antioxidants

Lemon Ginger

$2.75

Fresh ginger and sliced lemons steeped in water create a calming beverage

Jasmine

$2.50

White tea leaves scented with jasmine blossoms create a fragrant yet subtly sweet tea

Chamomile

$2.50

Chamomile flowers slow steeped in hot water create a soothing refreshing beverage packed with health benefits

Smoothies

Power Howse Smoothie

$5.49

Rolled oats, chia seeds, cinnamon dolce syrup, non fat yogurt, peanut butter, banana.

Berry Smash

$5.49

Macerated Berries, Greek Yogurt, Mint, Apple Juice, Clover Honey

Tropical Smoothie

$5.49

Mango, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Agave Nectar, Coconut Water

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sparkling Pelligrino

$1.50

Bottled Apple Juice

$1.99

Bottled Orange Juice

$1.99

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr.Pepper

$1.50

Lipton Iced Tea

$1.50

On The Go

Macerated Berry Parfait

$4.99

Mixed Berries, Grand Marnier, Vanilla, Greek Yogurt, Howse-made Granola.

Overnight Oats

$4.75

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Soaked Oats, Caramelized Banana, Fresh Blueberries

Howse-made Granola Trail Mix

$2.99

Oats, Molasses, Dried Fruit, Assorted Nuts.

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Texan

$8.79

Smoked Applewood Bacon, Fried Egg, Caramelized Onion, Oven Roasted Tomato, American Cheese, Buttered Texas Toast

Buttered Layers

$8.70

Howse-made Croissant, Chicken Apple Sausage, Fried Egg, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, Chive Spread

Sunrise Wrap

$8.60

Whole Wheat Tortilla, Scrambled Egg Whites, Charred Peppers and Onions, Wilted Spinach, Romesco Sauce

Mighty Mack

$8.99

Toasted English Muffin, Sausage, Egg, Smoked Gouda, Avocado Smash.

Morning Dew

$8.99

Pan Fried Corn Beef Hash, Locally Sourced Egg, American Cheese, Garlic Onion Crema, Toasted Brioche

Everything Bagel

$8.99

Applewood Bacon, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Oven Roasted Tomato, Aged Provolone, Herb Mayo

Breakfast Sides

Howse Hash

$2.25

Yukon potatoes, roasted peppers, caramelized onions.

Parmesan Hash Brown Cake

$2.50

Shredded Potato, Parmesan Reggiano, Chives

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$2.99

Crispy Sweet Potato Rounds

Tater Tots

$1.99

Crunchy Potato Barrels

Southern Grits

$2.99

White Hominy, Seasoned Cream, Butter

Lunch

Urban Howse Specialties

Pan Con Bistec

$12.99

Pan Fried Steak, Caramelized Onions, Crispy Potato Sticks, Garlic Spread, Toasted Bread

Shrimp and Grits

$9.99

Creamy White Hominy, Howse Seasoned Jumbo Shrimp, Creole Tomato Sauce, Fresh Herbs

Loaded Cheese Grits

$6.99

Creamy White Hominy, Blended Cheeses, Smoked Bacon, Chives

Ham Croquettes

$4.50

Serrano Ham, Garlic Confit, Béchamel

Chorizo Croquettes

$4.99

Ground Chorizo, Seasoned Potatoes, Thyme

Chicken Croquettes

$4.50

Shredded Chicken, Sofrito, Stewed Tomatoes

Beef Empanada

$2.50

Seasoned Ground Beef, Manzanilla Olives, Chopped Cilantro

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$2.50

Country Ham, Smoked Gouda, Charred Onions

Chicken Empanada

$2.50

Saffron Stewed Chicken, Bell Peppers, Green Onions

Lunch Sandwiches

The Cloud

$11.60

Grilled Chicken Breast, Applewood Bacon, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce, Tarragon Spread, Howse-made Croissant

Stacked Perfection

$11.75

Oven Roasted Turkey, Aged Provolone, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce, Applewood Bacon, Herb Mayo, Multigrain Cranberry Loaf.

Little Havana

$11.99

Sour Orange Marinated Pulled Pork, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Bread and Butter Pickles, Blended Mustard, Mojo Aioli, Cuban Roll.

The Atlantic

$12.99

Pan Seared Ocean Bass, Arugula, Charred Peppers and Onions, Cajun Remoulade, Brioche Bun.

Urban Howse Burger

$13.99

All Beef Patty, Applewood Bacon, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onion, Toasted Kaiser Bun, Herb Aioli, Choice of Cheese

Pit Master

$12.99

BBQ Pulled Pork, Fried Egg, Smoked Gouda, Tobacco Onion Strings, Toasted Brioche Bun

Southern Borders

$12.75

Choice of Chicken: Cajun Breaded Chicken Breast or Cajun Grilled Chicken Breast Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Caramelized Sweet Onions, Chive Spread, Buttered Loaf

The Dreamer

$13.99

Pan Fried Flank Steak, Aged Provolone, Local Eggs, Potato Sticks, Garlic Aioli, Cuban Bread

Lunch Sides

Howse Seasoned French Fries

$1.99

French Fries tossed with Papa Joe's Original Seasoning

Pickles

$0.75

Bread and Butter Pickles

Tater Tots

$1.99

Crunchy Potato Barrels

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$2.99

Crispy Sweet Potato Rounds

Dinner

Dinner Options

Ropa Vieja De Oriente

$15.99

Tomato braised beef, tri colored peppers, and abuela’s sofrito.

La Vaca Frita De Quemado

$15.99

Fried marinated flank steak, sautéed onion, and infused olive oil.

Pollo a la Parilla

$14.25

Grilled mojo marinated chicken breast.

Pollo Empanizado

$14.75

Breaded pan-fried chicken breast.

Pulled Oven Roasted Pork

$14.99

Pinchos

$15.75

Citrus glazed gulf shrimp skewer.

Ajillo

$15.50

Jumbo shrimp in garlic sauce.

Kids Menu

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.99

Creamy Peanut Butter with Grape Flavored Jelly

The Melt

$5.99

Buttered Brioche and American Cheese.

Chicken Basket

$6.99

Chicken Tenders or Grilled Chicken Strips Choice of Ketchup, Honey Mustard, BBQ Sauce

Howse Burger

$7.99

All Beef Patty on Brioche Bun

Farmhouse Seasonings

Farm Howse Seasonings

Papa Joe's Original

$6.00

Your new go to seasoning for everyday! Garlic and Onion accent the flavors of smoked paprika and dry thyme with the subtle touch of table ground black pepper. Use on everything from your favorite protein to fried eggs in the morning this seasoning is the way to go!

Boro BBQ Rub

$6.00

Not your traditional BBQ seasoning with hints of cumin, coriander, and dry mustard with a touch of sweetness from dark brown sugar. Great for spare ribs, chicken and smoked brisket!

South Meets East (Asian Inspired)

$6.00

This Asian Inspired seasoning has a Southern twist with flavors that include ginger, garlic, and sesame seeds with a slight kick from crushed red pepper. Create new dishes by adding to marinated chicken, grilled shrimp, or your favorite vegetables this seasoning has it all!

Food Truck Menu

Drink of the Day

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Appetizers

Stacked Tostones

$5.00

"All In" Yucca Frita

$5.00

Beef Empanada

$2.50

Chicken Empanada

$2.50

Ham and Cheese Empanada

$2.50

Ham Croquetas

$4.00

Chorizo Croquetas

$4.50

Chicken Croquetas

$4.00

Sandwiches

Howse Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Pan con Bistec

$12.00

Urban Howse Burger

$14.00

Everything Bagel

$8.00

Loaded Bowls

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Howse Seasoned French Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Sweet Tater Tots

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thank you for supporting our small business!

Location

485 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811

Directions

