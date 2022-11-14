Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Mediterranean

Urban Ka-Re House Dublin

527 Reviews

$$

3882 Fallon Road

Dublin, CA 94568

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu
Spam Musubi (2pc)
Chicken Karaage

Appetizers & Sides

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$8.49
Gyoza (6pcs)

Gyoza (6pcs)

$7.49
Curry Splash Ballers (8pcs)

Curry Splash Ballers (8pcs)

$7.49

Curry-braised fishballs

French Fries V

French Fries V

$4.49
Purple Yam Fries

Purple Yam Fries

$7.49Out of stock
Spam Musubi (2pc)

Spam Musubi (2pc)

$6.49

Unagi Musubi (2pc)

$8.99
Onigiri V (1pc)

Onigiri V (1pc)

$3.49
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$3.99
Edamame V

Edamame V

$3.99
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.49
White Rice

White Rice

$2.50
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00

Extra Curry Sauce

$6.99

Extra Radish

$1.25

Sandos

Katsu Sando

Katsu Sando

$8.99Out of stock

Pork Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread

Katsu Sando (Combo Meal)

Katsu Sando (Combo Meal)

$12.49Out of stock

Pork Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread

Chicken Katsu Sando

Chicken Katsu Sando

$8.99

Chicken Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread

Chicken Katsu Sando (Combo Meal)

Chicken Katsu Sando (Combo Meal)

$12.49

Chicken Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread

Tamago Spam Sando

$9.49

Tamago Spam Sando (Combo Meal)

$12.99

Rice & Udon

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$12.99
Tonkatsu

Tonkatsu

$12.99Out of stock

Deep fried pork cutlet

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$12.99

Deep fried chicken nuggets

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken, yakitori seasoning

Grilled Beef

Grilled Beef

$13.99

Grilled beef, yakitori seasoning

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$13.99
Steak (6 oz)

Steak (6 oz)

$14.99
Impossible Burger (V)

Impossible Burger (V)

$14.99
Vegetables Tempura (V)

Vegetables Tempura (V)

$12.99

Seasonal vegetable selection, tempura seasoning

Steamed Vegetables (V)

Steamed Vegetables (V)

$12.99

Steamed seasonal vegetables selection

Plain

Plain

$9.99

Donburis

Kalua Pork Donburi

Kalua Pork Donburi

$12.99

Slow cooked pork, cabbage

Chicken Katsu Donburi

Chicken Katsu Donburi

$12.99

Chicken cutlet, seasoned eggs

Tonkatsu Donburi

Tonkatsu Donburi

$12.99Out of stock

Pork cutlet, seasoned eggs

Teriyaki Chicken Donburi

Teriyaki Chicken Donburi

$12.99

Grilled chicken, sauteed onions

Teriyaki Beef Donburi

Teriyaki Beef Donburi

$13.99

Grilled beef, sauteed onions

Gyudon

Gyudon

$13.99

Seasoned beef, dashi, sweet soy

Unagi Donburi

Unagi Donburi

$13.99
Chicken Katsu over Rice

Chicken Katsu over Rice

$11.99
Tonkatsu over Rice

Tonkatsu over Rice

$11.99

Drinks

Calpico

Calpico

$2.99
Ramune

Ramune

$3.49
Ito En Green Tea

Ito En Green Tea

$2.99Out of stock
Royal Milk Tea

Royal Milk Tea

$2.99Out of stock
Choya Yuzu

Choya Yuzu

$2.99
Choya Ume

Choya Ume

$2.99

Pokka Milk Coffee Gold

$2.99Out of stock

Pokka Peach Oolong Tea

$2.99Out of stock
Bubble Milk Tea

Bubble Milk Tea

$2.99Out of stock
Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$2.99Out of stock
UCC Coffee with Milk

UCC Coffee with Milk

$2.99Out of stock
Coke

Coke

$2.45
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.45
Sprite

Sprite

$2.45

Sunkist Orange

$2.45
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.45
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.45

Beers

Asahi

Asahi

$6.99Out of stock
Sapporo

Sapporo

$6.99Out of stock
Kawaba Snow Weizen

Kawaba Snow Weizen

$8.99Out of stock
Kawaba Sunrise Amber Ale

Kawaba Sunrise Amber Ale

$8.99Out of stock
Kyoto Matcha IPA

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$8.49
Kyoto White Yuzu Ale

Kyoto White Yuzu Ale

$8.49Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

CURRY ON!

Website

Location

3882 Fallon Road, Dublin, CA 94568

Directions

Gallery
Urban Ka-Re House image
Urban Ka-Re House image
Urban Ka-Re House image
Urban Ka-Re House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pacific Catch - Dublin
orange star4.5 • 9,593
5251 Martinelli Way Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Pocket Sushi - Pleasanton
orange star4.6 • 560
4747 Hopyard Rd Unit E5 Pleasanton, CA 94588
View restaurantnext
LOKANTA PLEASANTON
orange star4.3 • 1,625
443 Main st Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Hana Yoon Corp - Hana Japan -- Dublin
orange star4.5 • 735
7298 San Ramon Rd Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - Bishop Ranch
orange star4.1 • 381
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201 San Ramon, CA 94583
View restaurantnext
Aozora Japanese Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
820 Sycamore Valley road Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dublin

Pacific Catch - Dublin
orange star4.5 • 9,593
5251 Martinelli Way Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Dublin
orange star4.4 • 5,455
6058 Dougherty Road Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
The Banana Garden
orange star4.3 • 1,939
4100 Grafton St Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3502-Dublin
orange star4.4 • 776
7150 Regional Street Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Hana Yoon Corp - Hana Japan -- Dublin
orange star4.5 • 735
7298 San Ramon Rd Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
The Coach's Grille
orange star4.6 • 456
7222 Regional Street Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dublin
Pleasanton
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Livermore
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Hayward
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
San Leandro
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston