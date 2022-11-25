Main picView gallery

Urban Kabob 11100 Barnsley Way Suite C

review star

No reviews yet

11100 barnsley way

Suite C

Marriottsville, MD 21104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Hummus

$6.99

Creamy dip of blended chickpeas, tahini, and red pepper

Falafel

$6.99

Deep fried chickpea patties served with sauce

Samosa

$6.99

Order of 5 pan-fried pastry shells filled with potatoes, green peas, and spices. Served with cilantro sauce

Chickpea Curry

$6.99

Garbanzo beans in seasoned curry sauce

Green Pea with Potato Curry

$6.99

Potatoes and peas in a seasoned curry sauce

Salads

Chicken Kabob Salad

$14.99

Grilled boneless chicken breast served over green salad with onions, tomatoes, and dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.99

Gyro Salad

$13.49

Gyro meat over salad, feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki dressing

Lamb Kabob salad

$16.49

Beef Kabob Salad

$16.49

Chicken seekh Kabob Salad

$14.99

Lamb Chops Salad

$21.99

Veggie Kabob Salad

$15.99

Falafel Salad

$14.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$20.99

Shrimp Salad

$20.99

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$14.99

Entrées

Chicken Kabob

$14.99

Marinated boneless chunks of chicken breast

Chicken Malai

$14.99

Boneless chunks of chicken marinated with spices and cream

Chicken Seekh Kabob

$14.99

Seasoned ground chicken & cheese

Kofta Kabob

$14.99

Seasoned ground beef

Lamb Kabob

$16.49

Marinated boneless chunks of lamb

Beef Kabob

$16.49

Marinated boneless chunks of beef

Lamb Chops

$21.99

3 pieces of marinated grilled lamb chops

Grilled Salmon

$20.99

2 pieces of marinated grilled salmon

Chicken Tikka Masala

$20.99

Mouthwatering chunks of chicken breast marinated in spice and yogurt, baked in a tandoori oven and cooked in tomato based cream sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$14.99

Shredded meat with garlic sauce, fresh naan, rice, and salad.

Falafel Platter

$14.99

Falafel with garlic sauce, fresh naan, rice, and salad

Veggie Kabob

$15.99

Marinated and grilled zucchini, onions, squash, red and green peppers, and mushrooms.

Shrimp Kabob

$22.49

Chicken Tikka

$16.99

Butter Chicken

$20.99

Gyro Platter

$13.49

Wraps

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$14.49

Boneless chicken marinated in seasoning wrapped in lavash bread

Falafel Wrap

$12.99

Falafel with tahini sauce, hummus and salad wrapped in lavash bread

Chicken Wrap

$14.49

Chicken kabob with salad and house sauce

Kofta Wrap

$14.99

Kofta kabob with salad and house sauce

Gyro Wrap

$14.99

Lamb/beef gyro meat wrapped in lavash with tzatziki, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions

Chicken Seekh Wrap

$14.99

Chicken Malai Wrap

$14.99

Beef Wrap

$17.99

Lamb Wrap

$16.99

Salmon Wrap

$18.99

Shrimp Wrap

$18.99

Fried Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Kabob Combos

Beef & Chicken

$21.99

Beef & Chicken Seekh Combo

$23.99

Beef & Ck Tikka Combo

$23.99

Beef & Lamb Combo

$23.99

Beef & Veggie Combo

$23.99

Beef Kabob & Beef Kabob Combo

$22.99

Chicken & Chicken Combo

$20.99

Chicken Malai & Lamb Kabob Combo

$22.99

Chicken Seekh & Chicken Kabob Combo

$19.99

Chicken Seekh & Chicken Seekh Combo

$21.99

Kofta & Beef Combo

$23.99

Kofta & Chicken Combo

$19.99

Kofta & Ck Tikka Combo

$21.99

Kofta & Lamb Combo

$22.99

Kofta Kabob & Kofta Kabob Combo

$22.99

Lamb & Chicken Combo

$21.99

Lamb & Ck Tikka Combo

$22.99

Lamb & shrimp Combo

$29.99

Salmon & Chicken Kabob Combo

$28.99

Salmon & Ck Tikka Combo

$30.99

Salmon & Lamb Chops

$30.99

Salmon & Lamb Kabob Combo

$29.99

Salmon & Shrimp Combo

$29.99

Shrimp & Beef Combo

$28.99

Shrimp & Chicken Combo

$28.99

Veggie & Chicken Kabob Combo

$20.99

Veggie & salmon Combo

$29.99

Shrimp &Chicken Kabob Combo

$28.99

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken breast, homemade slaw, pickles, and brioche bun

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken breast with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried chicken breast with American cheese

Urban Loaded Fries

$10.99

French fries, chopped chicken breast, jalapeno, cheese, house sauce

3-Piece Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Served with sliced bread and pickles

Urban Wings (8 piece) BBQ

$12.99

3-Piece Tender Combo w/ Fries

$15.99

Buffalo wings (8 piece)

$12.99

Urban Wings (8 piece) -Mango Hebanero

$12.99

Urban Family Platters

Family Combo #1

$79.99

2 Skewers of chicken kabob, boneless, 2 skewers of lamb, 2 skewers of chicken seekh all charbroiled over an open flame. (Serves 4-6)

Family Combo #2

$99.99

3 Skewers of chicken kabob, boneless, 3 skewers of lamb, 3 skewers of chicken seekh all charbroiled over an open flame.

Family Combo #3

$129.99

4 Skewers of chicken kabob, boneless, 4 skewers of lamb, 4 skewers of chicken seekh all charbroiled over an open flame.

Extra Sides

Rice

$5.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Tandoori Bread

$2.50

Yogurt Cilantro Sauce

$0.75

French Fries

$4.99

Urban Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.75

White Sauce

$0.75

Desserts

Baklava

$6.99

Delicate layers of Filo pastry filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup

Rice Pudding

$6.99

Rice pudding with pistachios and cardamom

Mango Shake

$5.99

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Kabob Skewers

Chicken Kabob Skewer

$9.99

Chicken Malai Skewer

$9.99

Chicken Seekh Kabob Skewer

$9.99

Kofta Kabob Skewer

$9.99

Lamb Kabob Skewer

$11.99

Beef Kabob Skewer

$11.99

Lamb Chops Skewer

$16.99

Grilled Salmon Skewer

$15.99

Chicken Shawarma Platter Skewer

$9.99

Shrimp Kabob Skewer

$15.99

Beverages

Yogurt Drunk

$3.99

Bottle Soda

$2.25

Canned Soda

$1.25

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Maaza

$2.99

Bottled Tea

$2.69

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11100 barnsley way, Suite C, Marriottsville, MD 21104

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

CAMPS JUICE BAR - 2470 Longstone Lane
orange starNo Reviews
2470 Longstone Lane Marriottsville, MD 21104
View restaurantnext
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,188
11085 Resort Rd Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
FACCI RISTORANTE
orange starNo Reviews
11095 Resort Road Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Grille 620
orange star4.7 • 2,495
11099 Resort RD Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley
orange starNo Reviews
11071 Resort Rd suite 702 Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
orange star4.2 • 695
10291 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Marriottsville
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Ellicott City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston