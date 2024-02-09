Urban Luxe Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Urban Luxe Cafe, a fusion of modern elegance and urban energy. Immerse yourself in our chic ambiance, where contemporary decor sets the stage for a vibrant atmosphere. Indulge in delectable dishes and irresistible ice cream, curated to perfection. This is not just a cafe; it's a hub where art and community intertwine. Urban Luxe Cafe : The Miracle on 79th St.
Location
2911 East 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60649
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Phlavz Express- 87th - Phlavz Express- 87th
No Reviews
2014 E 87th Street Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurant
That’s A Burger - Stony Island - 8301 South Stony Island Avenue
No Reviews
8301 South Stony Island Avenue Chicago, IL 60617
View restaurant
Jerk 48- 87th St - 1635 East 87th Street
No Reviews
1635 East 87th Street Chicago, IL 60617
View restaurant