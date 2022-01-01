Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Urban Margarita

1,276 Reviews

$$

6685 W Beardsley Rd

Glendale, AZ 85308

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Dr. Pepper

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Panna

$6.00

Milk

$5.50

OJ

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$8.00

T shirt

T shirts

$18.00

Hats

$24.00

Employee t shirts

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:15 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come on in and enjoy!

6685 W Beardsley Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308

Urban Margarita image
Urban Margarita image

