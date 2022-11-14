Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Urban MO's Bar & Grill

3,242 Reviews

$$

308 University Ave

San Diego, CA 92103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FLAMING WRAP
CAESAR SALAD
RANCH WRAP

APPETIZERS

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$10.75

Cheddar, Jack, House Made Salsa, Cilantro

CHICKEN STRIPS (6)

CHICKEN STRIPS (6)

$14.00

5 perfectly fried crispy all white meat chicken strips. Served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauces.

SIDE of FRIES

SIDE of FRIES

$4.00
SIDE of ONION RINGS

SIDE of ONION RINGS

$8.75
SIDE of SWEET POTATO FRIES

SIDE of SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.75

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$8.75

FRIED GREEN BEANS SERVED WITH WASABI DRESSING

POTATO SKINS

$15.00

6 homemade skins, bacon, chorizo, soy chorizo, or bleu cheese crumbles topped with green onions and cheddar/jack cheese with side of ranch dressing

SALADS (All Salad Dressings Served on the Side)

BBQ CHICKEN RANCH SALAD

BBQ CHICKEN RANCH SALAD

$15.75

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar, Jack, Grilled Chicken, BBQ & Ranch Dressing Served on the Side

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles

MIXED GREENS SALAD, LARGE

$9.25

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, Garlic Croutons

MANDRIN ORANGE PEANUT CHICKEN SALAD

$15.75

Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, tortilla strips, almonds, asian sesame dressing, chicken breast, spicy peanut sauce

STEAK SALAD

$16.75

6oz top sirloin steak to order, mixed greens, sliced red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, garlic olive bread croutons

RASPBERRY CHIPOTLE RANCH

$16.00

mixed greens, raspberry chipotle sauce, ranch dressing, grilled or crispy chicken breast, tortilla chips, cheddar/jack cheese, red onions, and tomato

ITALIAN STALLION

$16.00

SANDWICHES

ARTICHOKE CHICKEN SANDWICH

ARTICHOKE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Basil Pesto, Provolone, Garlic Mayo. Served on Ciabatta Bun

TUNA MELT

TUNA MELT

$16.00

MO's Cranberry Dill Tuna Salad, Cheddar, Jack. Served on Grilled Sourdough

REUBEN

REUBEN

$15.00

Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Jack, Thousand Island. Served on Rye Bread

PHILLY

PHILLY

$15.75

Beef, Grilled Mushrooms, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Provolone. Served on a toasted roll

MEGA CLUB

$16.75

HAM, TURKEY, ROAST BEEF, BACON, JACK/CHEDDAR CHEESE, HOUSE MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOURDOUGH/WHEAT BREAD

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.50

MO'S SECRET SEASONING FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONIONS, PICKLES, COLESLAW, AND OUR GARLIC MAYO ON A BRIOCHE BUN

HOT ITALIAN STUD

$15.75

WRAPS

CRANBERRY DILL TUNA WRAP

CRANBERRY DILL TUNA WRAP

$15.75

MO's House made tuna salad with cranberries, dill, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

FLAMING WRAP

FLAMING WRAP

$15.50

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Hot Wings Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Romaine, Blue Cheese or Ranch. Tortilla

RANCH WRAP

RANCH WRAP

$15.50

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Tomato, Romaine, Ranch. Tortilla

BURGER

BIG KAHUNA BURGER

BIG KAHUNA BURGER

$14.75

Cheddar, Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Sautéed Mushrooms, Teriyaki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Thousand Island. Served on your choice of bun.

BLEU BURGER

BLEU BURGER

$15.00

Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato. Served on your choice of bun.

EASY BURGER

EASY BURGER

$12.75

Thousand Island, Lettuce, Tomato. Served on your choice of bun.

MELTDOWN BURGER

MELTDOWN BURGER

$15.00

Pepper Jack, Ortega Chili, Jalapeños, Chipolte Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato. Served on your choice of bun.

MO BURGER

MO BURGER

$14.75

Cheddar, Jack, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Thousand Island. Served on your choice of bun.

WESTERN BURGER

WESTERN BURGER

$15.00

Cheddar, Jack, Bacon, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Sauce. Served on your choice of bun.

STUFFED PARIS BURGER

$15.75

BLEU CHEESE, GARLIC, FRESH BASIL STUFFED IN 1/2 LB BURGER, TOPPED WITH BACON, HOUSE MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO ON A BRIOCHE BUN

MiNi MO's

$14.50

PATTY MELT

$14.25

EXTRAS

KETCHUP PACKETS

KETCHUP PACKETS

KNIFE, FORK AND SPOON SET (Plastic cutlery by request only)

KNIFE, FORK AND SPOON SET (Plastic cutlery by request only)

EXTRA RANCH

EXTRA RANCH

DINNER

STEAK & FRITES

STEAK & FRITES

$20.75

10oz steak, MO’s fries, homemade steak sauce, and your choice of house salad or coleslaw

CAJUN BLACKEND CHICKEN DINNER

$19.50

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS (Must be accompanied by FOOD Purchase) (Copy)

BLACKOUT LEMONADE FROZEN

$10.50Out of stock

ROCKS BLACKOUT LEMONADE

$10.50

SKYY Citrus, Blue Curaçao, Black Raspberry Liqueur, and other ingredients that make this our most popular cocktail of sweetness, and sour!

KICKASS MARGARITA

KICKASS MARGARITA

$10.75

Sauza Conmemorativo, Triple Sec, Blue Curaçao, Oj, Lemon Lime.

Vendor Promo

SPEND

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

308 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Gallery
Urban MO's Bar & Grill image
Urban MO's Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Asian Bistro - 414 University Ave
orange starNo Reviews
414 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Barrel & Board - 1027 University Ave
orange star4.0 • 38
1027 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Rusticucina - San Diego
orange star4.5 • 696
3797 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Baja Betty's
orange star4.5 • 171
1421 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
insideOUT - San Diego
orange star4.6 • 1,741
1642 University Avenue San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Harley Gray Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,573
902 W Washington St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Tandoori Hut - 3890 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 7,176
3890 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Chocolat Hilcrest
orange star4.2 • 4,254
3896 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave
orange star4.5 • 3,003
3960 Fifth Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Nishiki Ramen - -Hillcrest
orange star4.5 • 2,365
1040 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
insideOUT - San Diego
orange star4.6 • 1,741
1642 University Avenue San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Uptown Tavern - Hillcrest
orange star4.3 • 1,642
1236 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Pacific Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rancho Bernardo
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Kearny Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston