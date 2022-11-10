Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American
Pizza

Urban Modern Kitchen 800 E Wisconsin Avenue

22 Reviews

$$$

800 E Wisconsin Avenue

Appleton, WI 54911

Order Again

Popular Items

MEXI-BOWL
POKE BOWL
MEDITERRANEAN QUINOA BOWL

PIZZAS & PASTAS

THAI CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.00

ROASTED MUSHROOM PIZZA

$17.00

LOADED VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$17.00
PORTABELLA PIZZA

PORTABELLA PIZZA

$17.00

CREAMY CHICKEN PESTO PASTA

$17.00

SIGNATURE MAC & CHEESE

$18.00

CHICKEN & SPINACH RAVIOLI

$19.00

MUSHROOM & MASCARPONE

$24.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE TORTE (GLUTEN FREE)

$7.00

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$7.00

LEMON CAKE (FEATURE)

$7.00Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$7.00Out of stock

KIDS MEALS

Each kids meal comes with kettle chips, grapes, and a beverage

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS CHICKEN TACO

$5.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES

$5.00

PANINIS

REUBEN PANINI

$15.00

CUBANO PRESS

$15.00

BACON-CAPRESE PANINI

$14.00
CHICKEN-PESTO PANINI

CHICKEN-PESTO PANINI

$14.00

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$14.00

SALADS/SOUPS

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

WEDGE SALAD

$11.00

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$16.00
SALMON SALAD

SALMON SALAD

$16.00

TACO SALAD

$12.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.00+

Tomato Basil

$4.00+Out of stock

ONION SOUP (Crock)

$6.00

Chilli Soup

$4.00Out of stock

BAJA CHICKEN ENCHILADA

$4.00Out of stock

Mushroom Soup (Bowl)

$6.00

Mushroom Soup

$4.00

SIDES

SIDE-POTATO SALAD

$3.00

SIDE-KETTLE CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE-RICE

$3.00

SIDE-SALAD

$3.00

SIDE SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$3.00

SIDE BEANS

$1.50

SIGNATURE BOWLS

LOBSTER & SHRIMP BOWL

LOBSTER & SHRIMP BOWL

$18.00

TEXAS BRISKET BOWL

$16.00

EGGROLL BOWL

$16.00
POKE BOWL

POKE BOWL

$16.00
TERIYAKI BOWL

TERIYAKI BOWL

$16.00
MEXI-BOWL

MEXI-BOWL

$16.00

LOADED POTATO BOWL

$15.00

MEDITERRANEAN QUINOA BOWL

$16.00
BANGKOK BOWL

BANGKOK BOWL

$16.00

GREEK BOWL

$16.00

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

CHICKEN PHILLY

$14.00

SPICY ITALIAN

$15.00

URBAN COWBOY

$15.00

CALI CHICKEN

$15.00

FRENCH DIP

$16.00

CHICKEN SALAD SPECIAL

$12.00Out of stock

SLIDERS

$12.00Out of stock

TACOS

TACO TRIO

$16.00

TACOS SUPREMO (3)

$15.00

BLACKENED SALMON TACOS (3)

$17.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS (3)

$17.00

TEXAS BRISKET TACOS (3)

$16.00

BAM BAM SHRIMP TACOS (3)

$18.00

THIS & THAT

GRILLED FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$13.00

MINI TACOS (5)

$12.00

BUFFALO WINGS

$12.00

CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAP BOARD

$15.00

LOADED NACHOS

$13.00

POTSTICKERS

$13.00

UMK TRIO DIP

$12.00

TIME STAMP

Pick Up Time

UTENSILS

VEGETARIAN

VEGAN GUAC & CHIPS

$8.00

VEGAN LETTUCE WRAPS

$15.00

VEGAN SALAD

$13.00

VEGAN WEDGE SALAD

$9.00

VEGAN TOSSED SALAD

$3.00

VEGAN TACOS

$14.00

VEGAN MEXI BOWL

$15.00

VEGAN PESTO PASTA

$17.00Out of stock

WRAPS

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$13.00

FEATURE

FRIDAY MARYLAND CRAB CAKES(3)

$22.00Out of stock

CREOLE PASTA

$17.00

Creole Shrimp Fajita

$21.00Out of stock

SUMMER CHOPPED SALAD

$16.00Out of stock

CHICKEN SESAME BOWL

$16.00Out of stock

TUNA TOSTADAS

$15.00Out of stock

Balsamic Tots

$8.00Out of stock

BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP

$20.00Out of stock

Hungarian Mushrooms

$24.00

Peach Bistro Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

PESTO FLATBREAD

$12.00

SODAS

PEPSI

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

MT. DEW

$2.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.00

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.00

SIERRA MIST

$2.00

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

DIET MT. DEW

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

CRUSH

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

JUICES

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Slushy

$4.00

COFFEE/HOT TEA

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Premium Coffee

$4.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Welcome to Urban! Come in and enjoy fresh and healthy prepared meals!

Location

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton, WI 54911

Directions

