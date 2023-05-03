Main picView gallery

Urban Parc

1006 20th street south

Birmingham, AL 35205

Menu

BAR

Catfish combo

$14.99

5oz to 7oz piece of Catfish seasoned to perfection with fries

Hot Lemon Pepper Catfish Combo

$15.99

Wings combo

$15.00

8 Crispy Wings Tossed in Our Signature Sauce with fries

Tilapia Combo

$12.99

Hot Tilapia Combo

$13.99

BRUNCH

Chicken and Waffles

$18.00

Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

Parc Breakfast

$13.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler French Toast

$17.00

Breakfast Bacon Jam Burger

$22.00Out of stock

BRUNCH SIDES

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Beef Bacon

$6.00

Smoked Gouda Grits

$6.00

Hash Brown Casserole

$7.00

Eggs

$6.00

Chicken

$10.00

French Toast

$12.00

Waffle

$9.00

Shrimp

$9.00

DESSERTS

New York Vanilla Cheesecake Slice

$8.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice

$7.00

BAR SIDES

Onion Rings

$3.99

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.99

Ranch Fries

$2.98

Okra

$4.99

Fine Dining

FINE DINING FOOD

Caribbean Jerk Lamb Chops

$38.00

Ribeye Steak

$45.00

6 oz Grilled Salmon

$36.00

Whole Red Snapper

$42.00

FINE DINING VODKA

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

FINE DINING GIN

Well Gin

$5.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

FINE DINING RUM

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$9.00

Bumbu

$10.00

FINE DINING TEQUILA

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

FINE DINING WHISKEY/BOURBON

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Angels Envy

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Diabolique

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Gentlemen Jack

$10.00

FINE DINING SCOTCH

Well Scotch

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12Yr

$10.00

J & B

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

FINE DINING LIQUEURS

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Chartreuse, Green

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Mathilde Cassis

$8.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$11.00

Remy 1738

$12.00

FINE DINING COCKTAILS/SHOTS

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Serpent's Tail

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Bourbon

$15.00

Spicy Mojito

$13.00

Hi-Low

$12.00

Cocktail Caviar

$15.00Out of stock

Blackberry Nectar

$13.00

Spiked Palmer

$11.00Out of stock

Manhattan

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Paloma

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Martini

$12.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

PB&J *Shot*

$10.00

Orange Blossum *Shot*

$10.00

Short Paloma *Shot*

$10.00

Nip Slip *Shot*

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop *Shot*

$10.00

Green Tea *Shot*

$10.00

Jager Bomb *Shot*

$10.00

Vegas Bomb *Shot*

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

FINE DINING HOUSE

Vodka

$9.00

Gin

$9.00

Rum

$9.00

Tequila

$9.00

Whiskey

$9.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Myers's

$9.00

FINE DINING COGNAC

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy 1738

$12.00

Dusse

$13.00

Courvoisier V.S.

$13.00

FINE DINING RED

Katherine Goldschmidt

$10.00+

Frei Brothers

$9.00+

Meiomi

$10.00+

Roscato

$9.00+

Unshackled

$10.00+

FINE DINING WHITE

Kim Crawford

$10.00+

Sonoma-Cutrer

$10.00+

FINE DINING ROSE

The Beach

$10.00+

FINE DINING SPARKLING

Faire la Fete

$65.00

Prince de Richmont

$9.00+

FINE DINING DRAFT BEER

Cahaba / Blonde

$8.00Out of stock

Hi-Wire / Leisure

$8.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$9.00Out of stock

Urban Parc Loger

$5.00Out of stock

FINE DINING BOTTLED BEER

Heineken

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

FINE DINING LOCAL CANNED BEER

Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime

$5.00

Backforty Peanut Butter Porter

$5.00

Trim Tab Paradise Now

$5.00

Trim Tab IPA

$5.00

Canned Corona

$6.00

FINE DINING JUICE

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

FINE DINING SODA

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

FINE DINING MISC DRINKS

Redbull

$5.00

Bottled Water

$5.00

FINE DINING APPETIZER

Salad

$13.00

Wedge Caesar Salad with Beef Bacon and Tuscan Caesar Dressing

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Smoked Salmon Egg Rolls

$12.00

Beef Brisket Sliders

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Drinks

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Juice

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Misc

Redbull

$5.00

Bottled Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1006 20th street south, Birmingham, AL 35205

Directions

Main pic

