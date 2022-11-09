Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Urban Pie - Cedar Falls

1,006 Reviews

$$

200 State St

Suite 101

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10" BYO
Large 14" BYO
10" Crab Rangoon

Pizza

We have two options for pizza 10" and 14". Our 10" has 6 slices designed for 1 to 2 people and 14" has 8 slices for 2 to 3 people.

10" BYO

$10.00
10" Crab Rangoon

10" Crab Rangoon

$15.00

Base of Cream Cheese, Crab, & Garlic, topped with House Blend Cheese, Green Onion, Cruncy Wontons, & Sweet Chili Drizzle

10" Meat Mountain

10" Meat Mountain

$15.00

House Blend Cheese, Marinara, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

10" Mac Daddy

10" Mac Daddy

$12.00

House Blend Cheese, Bacon, Macaroni & Cheese

10" Veghead

10" Veghead

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Artichoke, Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach, Minced Garlic

10" Supreme

10" Supreme

$13.00

House Blend Cheese, Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion

10" Traditional Iowa Taco

10" Traditional Iowa Taco

$15.00

Taco Sauce, Cheese, Seasoned Beef, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Nacho Cheese Chips,

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

House Blend Cheese, Alfredo Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Bacon, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Ranch Drizzle

10" Greek Goddess

10" Greek Goddess

$13.00

House Blend Cheese, Marinara, Black & Green Olives, Basil, Artichoke, Garlic, Balsamic Drizzle

10" Korean BBQ

10" Korean BBQ

$13.00

Korean BBQ Sauce, Steak, Cheese, Green Onion, Cilantro, & Sesame Seeds

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Choose Spicy or Traditional Marinara, Basil, Balsamic Drizzle

10" Street Taco

10" Street Taco

$14.00

Tomatillo Sauce, Cheese, Steak, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro

10" Buffalo Chicken

10" Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Shredded Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch Drizzle

10" The Popper

10" The Popper

$15.00

Cream Cheese Base, Jalepeno, Bacon, House Blend Shredded Cheese, Wontons, & Sweet Chili Drizzle

10" Nashville Hot Chicken

10" Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.00

Nashville hot sauce base, House blend shredded cheese, chicken, red onion, banana peppers, and a ranch drizzle!

10" Philly Cheese Steak

10" Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

House Blend Cheese, Cheese Sauce, Steak, Onion, Green Pepper, A1 Sauce Drizzle

10" Breakfast Sunrise

10" Breakfast Sunrise

$15.00

House Blend Cheese, Cheese Sauce, Egg, Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper

10" BBQ Chicken

10" BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ base, house blend shredded cheese, bacon, chicken, & red onion.

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.00
10" 1 Topping BYO

10" 1 Topping BYO

$10.75
10" When-in-Rome (VEGAN)

10" When-in-Rome (VEGAN)

$15.00

Marinara, Vegan Cheese, Tomato, Garlic, Mushroom, Basil, & Balsamic Drizzle

10" Freshi (VEGAN)

10" Freshi (VEGAN)

$14.00

Olive Oil, Vegan Cheese, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cilantro, & Balsamic Drizzle

10" Cali Taco (VEGAN)

10" Cali Taco (VEGAN)

$15.00

Taco Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Garlic, Black Olive, Shredded Lettuce, Green Onion, Tomato, & Tortilla Chips

10" Spiced UP (VEGAN)

10" Spiced UP (VEGAN)

$14.00

Buffalo Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Green Onion, & Garlic

10" The Bear

10" The Bear

$14.00

Tomatillo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Italian Beef, Giardiniera Relish

10" Italian Stallion

$15.00

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Meatball, Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Balsamic Drizzle

10" Smoked Hawaiian Brisket

10" Smoked Hawaiian Brisket

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella, Smoked Brisket, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Pineapple

10" Tailgater

10" Tailgater

$14.00

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella, Meatball, Bacon, Smoked Brisket, Jalapeno, Corn

10" Farm Boy

$14.00

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella, Smoked Brisket, Corn, & Red Onion

Large 14" BYO

$13.50
Large 14" Crab Rangoon

Large 14" Crab Rangoon

$22.00

Cream Cheese, Crab, & Garlic base topped with Cheese, Green Onion, Wontons, & Sweet Chili Sauce.

Large 14" Meat Mountain

Large 14" Meat Mountain

$22.00

Marinara, House Blend Shredded Cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, & Sausage

Large 14" Mac Daddy

Large 14" Mac Daddy

$20.00

Mac & Cheese Base, House Blend Shredded Cheese, & Bacon

Large 14" Veghead

Large 14" Veghead

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Artichoke, Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach, Minced Garlic

Large 14" Supreme

Large 14" Supreme

$20.00

Marinara, House Blend Shredded Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion, & Black Olives

Large 14" Traditional Iowa Taco

Large 14" Traditional Iowa Taco

$22.00

Taco Sauce, Cheese, Seasoned Beef, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Nacho Cheese Chips

Large 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

Large 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.00

Alfredo Sauce Base, House Blend Shredded Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Ranch Drizzle

Large 14" Greek Goddess

$21.00
Large 14" Korean BBQ

Large 14" Korean BBQ

$20.00

Korean BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Steak, Green Onion, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds

Large 14" Margherita

Large 14" Margherita

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Choose Spicy or Traditional Marinara, Basil, Balsamic Drizzle

Large 14" Street Taco

Large 14" Street Taco

$20.00

House Blend Cheese, Tomatillo Sauce, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, & Steak

Large 14" Buffalo Chicken

Large 14" Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

House Blend Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch Drizzle

Large 14" The Popper

Large 14" The Popper

$22.00

Cream Cheese Base, House Blend Shredded Cheese, Jalepeno, Wontons, Bacon, & Sweet Chili Drizzle

Large 14" Nashville Hot Chicken

Large 14" Nashville Hot Chicken

$20.00

Nashville Hot Sauce base, house blend shredded cheese, banana peppers, red onion, & ranch drizzle

Large 14" Philly Cheese Steak

Large 14" Philly Cheese Steak

$20.00

House Blend Cheese, Cheese Sauce, Steak, Onion, Green Pepper, A1 Sauce Drizzle

Large 14" Sunrise Breakfast

Large 14" Sunrise Breakfast

$21.00

Cheese Sauce Base, House Blend Shredded Cheese, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Sausage, Bacon, & Scrambled Egg

Large 14" BBQ Chicken

Large 14" BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Base, House Blend Shredded Cheese, Red Onion, Bacon, & Chicken

Large 14" When-in-Rome (VEGAN)

$22.00

Marinara, Vegan Cheese, Tomato, Garlic, Mushroom, Basil, & Balsamic Drizzle

Large 14" Freshi (VEGAN)

$22.00

Olive Oil, Vegan Cheese, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cilantro, & Balsamic Drizzle

Large 14" Cali Taco (VEGAN)

$22.00

Taco Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Garlic, Black Olive, Green Onion, Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, & Tortilla Chips

Large 14" Spiced UP (VEGAN)

$22.00

Buffalo Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Green Onion, & Garlic

Large 14" Cheese Pizza

$13.50
Large 14" The Bear

Large 14" The Bear

$21.00

Tomatillo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Italian Beef, Giardiniera Relish

Large 14" Italian Stallion

$22.00

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Meatball, Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Balsamic Drizzle

Large 14" Smoked Hawaiian Brisket

Large 14" Smoked Hawaiian Brisket

$22.00

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella, Smoked Brisket, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Pineapple

Large 14" Farm Boy

$21.00

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella, Smoked Brisket, Corn, & Red Onion

Large 14" Tailgater

$21.00

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella, Meatball, Bacon, Smoked Brisket, Jalapeno, Corn

Salad

BYO Salad

BYO Salad

$7.00

Make it how you want! Choose any toppings combination and your pizza is always the same great price!

Fruit Basket Salad

Fruit Basket Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Dried Cherries, Pineapple, Green Apple, Feta, & Goat Cheese

Salad Buffalo Chicken

Salad Buffalo Chicken

$8.00

Mix of Romain & Iceberg Lettuce topped with Buffalo Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumble. Recommend Ranch Dressing

Salad Sweet Chili Chicken

Salad Sweet Chili Chicken

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce topped with Chicken, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Tomato, Goat Cheese, & Crunchy Wonton’s. Recommend Ranch Dressing.

Salad Taco

Salad Taco

$8.00

Mix of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce topped with Seasoned Beef, Onion, Black Olive, Doritos, and Taco Sauce. Recommend Ranch Dressing

Salad Greek Goddess

Salad Greek Goddess

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Green Olive, Black Olive, Artichoke, Chicken, & Feta Cheese Recommended House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette

UP House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Ham, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Shredded Cheese, Croutons.

Sesame Chicken Salad

$8.00

Romaine, chicken, green onion, pineapple, green pepper, goat cheese, sesame seed, Korean BBQ, Wontons.

Hawaiian Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Ham, Bacon, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Goat Cheese, Wontons, Sweet Chili Sauce

Keto Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Chicken, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Shredded Cheese

Appetizers & Sides

Small Cheesy Garlic Bread

Small Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.00

Pepperoni Small Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00
Small Garlic Twisters

Small Garlic Twisters

$6.00

6 Twisted sticks of house-made dough covered in garlic, parmesan, and butter. Served with Marinara.

Small Pretzel Sticks

Small Pretzel Sticks

$7.00

4 brewpub pretzel sticks served with beer cheese &/OR pub mustard.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Half the size of a regular salad great to add to a pizza or with some wings. Romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons, & Shredded Cheese

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

Our wings a perfectly smoked definitely a customer favorite.

12 Wings

12 Wings

$18.00

Our wings a perfectly smoked definitely a customer favorite.

Large Cheesy Garlic Bread

Large Cheesy Garlic Bread

$11.00

Large Cheesy Buffalo Garlic Bread

$11.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cherry Dessert Pizza

Chocolate Cherry Dessert Pizza

$8.00

Cinnamon Sugar Crust, Cherry Topping, Streusel, Chocolate & Vanilla Frosting Drizzle

Caramel Apple Dessert Pizza

Caramel Apple Dessert Pizza

$8.00

Cinnamon Sugar Crust, Apple Topping, Streusel, Caramel & Vanilla Frosting Drizzle

Chocolate Lover Dessert Pizza

Chocolate Lover Dessert Pizza

$8.00

Cinnamon Sugar Crust, Chocolate chips, Streusel, Chocolate & Vanilla Frosting Drizzle

Chocolate Raspberry Dessert Pizza

$8.00

Large Dessert Twisters

$13.00

12 sticks of fresh dough twisted, baked, and covered with cinnamon sugar, caramel, and fudge.

Extra Sauce

Sd Ranch

$0.50

Sd Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sd Alfredo

$0.50

Sd BBQ

$0.50

Sd Buffalo

$0.50

Sd Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Sd Marinara

$0.50

Sd Spicy Marinara

$0.50

Sd Garlic Parm

$0.50

Sd Mango Hab

$0.50

Sd Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Sd Sriracha

$0.50

Sd Buffalo Ranch

$0.50

Sd Sweet Chili

$0.50

Sd Balsamic

$0.50

Sd Buffalo Ranch

$0.50

Sd French

$0.50

Sd Olive Oil

$0.50

Sd Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sd Sour Cream

$0.50

Sd Taco Sauce

$0.50

Sd Tomatillo

$0.50

Sd Korean BBQ

$0.50

Sd Nashville Hot

$0.50

Sd FF French

$0.50

Sd FF Ranch

$0.50

Sd FF Italian

$0.50

Sd Hot Taco Sauce

$0.50

Sd Hot Honey

$0.50

Sd Beer Cheese

$0.50

Sd Pub Mustard

$0.50

Sd Giardiniera Relish

$0.50

Sd A1

$0.50

Raw Dough/Catering

10" raw dough

$3.00

14" raw dough

$4.00

Combo #1

$125.00

Combo #2

$180.00

Combo #3

$265.00

Combo #4

$335.00

Combo #5

$515.00

Takeout/Delivery Soda

Pepsi Fountain

$2.25

Diet Pepsi Fountain

$2.25

Mt. Dew Fountain

$2.25

Dr. Pepper Fountain

$2.25

Ice Tea Fountain

$2.25

Sprite Fountain

$2.25

Lemonade Fountain

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Urban Pie is a Stone Fired New-Neapolitan Pizza Restaurant. We focus on pizza, salad, and wings. For information about catering your next event call 319-260-2045 or email contact@urbanpiecf.com

Website

Location

200 State St, Suite 101, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Directions

Gallery
Urban Pie image
Urban Pie image
Urban Pie image
Urban Pie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roxxy Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St. Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Cedar Falls IA
orange star4.6 • 717
421 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Road Tavern & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
402 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Tony's La Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
407 MainSt Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Verve Kombucha Kitchen and Bar - Waterloo
orange starNo Reviews
327 W 3rd St. Waterloo, IA 50701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cedar Falls

PepperJax Grill - 20 - Cedar Falls
orange star4.5 • 1,823
6719 University Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Cedar Falls IA
orange star4.6 • 717
421 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Starbeck's Smokehouse
orange star4.6 • 538
6607 University Avenue Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
OH MY GRILL
orange star4.7 • 329
2020 COLLEGE ST Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Little Bigs
orange star4.3 • 123
2210 College Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Scoopski's - Cedar Falls, IA - Scoopski's CF
orange star4.7 • 70
1828 Waterloo Rd Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedar Falls
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Mason City
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Ames
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston