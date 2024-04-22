Urban Prime Viera
No reviews yet
2435 Metfield Drive
Melbourne, FL 32940
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Acqua Panna$7.00
- Apple Juice$2.00
- Blue Powerade$2.00Out of stock
- Club Soda$2.00
- Coffee - Drip$2.00
- Coke Cola$2.00
- Coke Zero$2.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Decaf Coffee - Drip$2.00
- Diet Coke Cola$2.00
- Fanta$2.00
- Fiji Water$5.00
- Ginger Ale$2.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Lemonade$2.00
- Milk$2.00
- Mr. Pibb$2.00
- Sanpellegrino - Small$4.50
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Sanpellegrino - Large$9.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Sweet Tea$2.00
- Unsweet Tea$2.00
Espresso Coffee Drinks
Children's Menu
Signature Dishes & Sides
- Kids Margherita Pizza$10.00
Delicious Mini Pizza with Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese & Basil Leaves
- Kids Quadruple Grilled Cheese$10.00
Cheddar, Muenster, Parmesan, & Provolone Cheese Melted on Buttery Brioche Served with Your Choice of Side
- Kids Crispy Chicken Fingers$12.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders Served with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce & Your Choice of Side
- Kids Mini Burger Sliders with Bacon Jam$12.00
Juicy Mini Sliders Topped with a Delectable Bacon Jam Served with Your Choice of Side
- Kids Fruit Cup$5.00
Medley of Fresh Cut Seasonal Fruits
- Kids Fries$5.00
Thinly Sliced & Seasoned to Perfection
- Kids Mixed Green Salad$5.00
Fresh Mixed Greens with a Light House Recipe Vinaigrette
Dessert Menu
Children's Desserts
Gelato/Sorbet
Pup Treat
Signature Sweets
- Chocolate Cheesecake$12.99
Delicious Chocolate Glazed Cheesecake Topped with Passion Fruit Ganache, Raspberry Crumbles & Raspberry Sauce
- Coconut Panna Cotta$12.99
Mango Coconut Custard Served with Mango & Kiwi Sauce atop a House Made Sugar Cookie
- Fruit Pavlova$12.99
Pastry Cream & Fresh Berries an a Crunchy Meringue Bowl
- Lemon Blueberry Mousse Layer Cake$12.99
Fluffy, Lemon Almond Sponge Cake with Blueberry Mousse & Lemon Curd Layers Topped with Almond Brittle & Candied Lemon
Dinner Menu
Handmade Pastas
- Florida Shrimp Fettuccine$36.00
Confit Tomato, Asparagus Tips, Meyer Lemon White Wine Butter, Frisèe Garni
- Lump Crab & Lobster Ravioli$40.00
Fresh Maine Lobster Meat, Roasted Garlic, English Peas, Sherry Lobster Cream Sauce
- Seafood Arrabbiata$38.00
Spaghetti, San Marzano Spicy Tomato Sauce, Succulent Shrimp, Fresh Clams, Mussels, Fresh Burrata, Charred Sourdough
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli$28.00
Porcini, Baby Bella, Sautèed Spinach, Pine Nuts, Basil, Parmesan Cream Sauce
Hors d'Oeuvres
- Blue Crab Artichoke Dip$18.00
Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan, Lump Blue Crab, Warm French Baguette *Baguette Not GF
- Brasstown Beef Sliders$18.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Jam, Caramelized Onions, Buttered Brioche Bun
- Burrata Caprese$14.00
Fresh Burrata, Roasted Tomato Relish, Lemon Basil Salad, Charred Sourdough, White Balsamic Reduction *Sourdough Not GF
- Crispy Caesar Brussels$12.00
Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Crisps
- Grilled Lamb Chops$24.00
Crumbled Goat Cheese, Fennel Chimichurri, Watercress
- Heirloom Beet Carpaccio$14.00
Candied Pistachios, Marinated Feta, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion
- Hummus & Avocado Cruditè$12.00
Fresh Cruditè, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Smashed Avocado
- Prime Charcuterie Board$34.00
Selection of Cured Meats, Artisan Cheeses, Jams, Pickled Accouterments, Sliced French Baguette - Market Price *Baguette Not GF
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.00+
Whole Grain Remoulade, Key Lime Cocktail Sauce, Fresh Lemon Wedge
- Tuna Pokè*$24.00
Sesame Encrusted Seared Ahi Tuna, Pokè House Dressing, Avocado, Crispy Wonton Crisps *Served Raw
- Urban Calamari$18.00
Fresh Red Pepper, Banana Peppers, Flash Fried Calamari, Smashed Avocado, Drizzled with Herb Lemon Dressing
- Urban Lump Crab Cake$26.00
Whole Grain Remoulade, Frisèe Herb Salad, Lemon
Oyster Selections
Prime Sauces
Prime Sides
Protein Side Add On
Salads
- Apple Endive Salad$15.00
Granny Smith Apples, Belgian Endive, Arugula, Craisins, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Honey Champagne Dressing
- Prime Caesar Salad$16.00
Chopped Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Crisp, Charred Sourdough Crostini, White Anchovies, Caesar Dressing *Sourdough Not GF
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Mixed Field Greens, Marinated Green Beans, Hard Boiled Egg, Crumbled Feta, Lemon Honey Vinaigrette
- Kale & Roasted Cauliflower Salad$16.00
Roasted Sweet Potato, Wild Rice, Crumbled Feta, Sweet Onion Vinaigrette
- Roquefort Wedge$16.00
Iceberg Wedge, Bacon Lardon, Hard Boiled Egg, Fried Onion, Marinated Tomato, Fresh Roquefort Cheese, Avocado Ranch
- Prime Side Salad$6.00
Mixed Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Honey Champagne Vinaigrette
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Chopped Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Crisp, Charred Sourdough Crostini, White Anchovies, Caesar Dressing *Sourdough Not GF
Signature Dishes
- Brasstown Burger$20.00
Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Griddled Brioche Bun Served with Seasoned French Fries & Dill Pickle Spear
- Chicken Saltimbocca$34.00
Bone-In Chicken Breast, Prosciutto, Sage, Boursin Pommes Purée, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Sherry Chicken Demi-Glace
- Chilean Sea Bass$42.00
Caramelized Fennel Beurre Blanc, Herb Roasted Baby Zucchini, Boursin Pommes Purée, Sweet Potato Nest - Market Price
- Crispy Salmon$36.00
Fresh Salmon, Crispy Skin-On, Pancetta Braised Green Cabbage, Crispy Fingerlings, Whole Grain Mustard Sauce
- Duck Confit$40.00
Crispy Duck Breast & Leg, Wild Mushroom Risotto Cake, Grilled Asparagus, Cherry Maple Compote, Tempura Wild Mushroom *Tempura Mushroom Not GF
- Grilled Double Cut Pork Chop$36.00
Apple Brined Pork Chop, Tasso Ham, Brussel Sprout Hash, Spiced Whole Grain Mustard Sauce
- Lentil Bolognese$28.00
Green Lentils, Fire Roasted Plum Tomatoes, Wild Mushrooms, Rigatoni, Fresh Basil
- Red Wine Braised Short Ribs$32.00
Wild Mushroom Risotto Cake, Grilled Asparagus, Citrus Gremolata, Red Wine Jus
- Seared U-10 Scallops$40.00
Caramelized Diver Scallops, Grilled Asparagus, Bacon Tomato Jam, Boursin Pommes Purée
- The Jamie Collins Sr. Champion Special$75.00
12 oz. Butterflied Filet with Two Salt N' Butter Baked Potatoes & Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Soups
Urban Sides
- Baguette$2.00
- Boursin Pommes Purée$8.00
- Coleslaw (4 oz)$1.50
- Crostini$2.00
- Extra Rolls$2.00
- Grilled Asparagus$8.00
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$8.00
- Pita Bread$2.00
- Prime Baked Potato$8.00
*Loaded Potato Not Vegetarian
- Roasted Fingerling Potatoes$8.00
- Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables$8.00
- Sautéed Spinach$8.00
- Seasoned French Fries$5.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Urban Prime Steak Menu
Lunch Menu
Handhelds
- Brasstown Burger$18.00
Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula, House Recipe Prime Sauce, Boursin Cheese, Griddled Brioche Bun
- Caprese Sandwich$17.00
Heirloom Tomato, Herb Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Watercress, Balsamic Reduction, Toasted Demi Baguette
- Duck Confit Grilled Cheese$27.00
Pulled Duck Confit, Sweet Pear Mostarda, Goat Cheese, Muenster, Cheddar, Buttery Sourdough
- Fried Grouper Sandwich$27.00
Coconut Crusted Grouper, Charred Mango Compote, Watercress, Pickled Red Onions, Butter Brioche Bun
- Griddled Ham & Brie$19.00
Granny Smith Apple, Thin Sliced Tasso Ham, Creamy Brie Cheese, Fresh Arugula, Buttery Brioche
- Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, House Sweet Pickles, Watercress, House Recipe Nashville Hot Sauce, Buttery Brioche Bun
- New England Lobster Roll$40.00
Fresh Main Lobster Meat, Celery, Old Bay, Creamy Garlic Aioli, Two Buttery Split Top Rolls - Market Price
- Plum BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$19.00
House Made Pulled Pork, Tangy Plum BBQ Sauce, House Recipe Coleslaw, Toasted Brioche Bun
- Prosciutto & Arugula$20.00
Thin Sliced Prosciutto, House Recipe Fig Jam, Olive Oil Drizzle, Sliced Tomato, Arugula, Toasted Demi Baguette
- Steak Sandwich$20.00
Grilled Bistro Filet, Watercress, Shaved Red Onion, Steakhouse Aioli, Aged Cheddar, Toasted Demi Baguette
- Viera BLT$18.00
Fried Green Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Wheatberry Bread
Hors d'Oeuvres
- Blue Crab Artichoke Dip$18.00
Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan, Lump Blue Crab, Warm French Baguette *Baguette Not GF
- Brasstown Beef Sliders$18.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Jam, Caramelized Onions, Buttered Brioche Bun
- Burrata Caprese$14.00
Fresh Burrata, Roasted Tomato Relish, Lemon Basil Salad, Charred Sourdough, White Balsamic Reduction *Sourdough Not GF
- Crispy Caesar Brussels$12.00
Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Crisps
- Grilled Lamb Chops$24.00
Crumbled Goat Cheese, Fennel Chimichurri, Watercress
- Heirloom Beet Carpaccio$14.00
Candied Pistachios, Marinated Feta, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion
- Hummus & Avocado Cruditè$12.00
Fresh Cruditè, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Smashed Avocado
- Prime Charcuterie Board$34.00
Selection of Cured Meats, Artisan Cheeses, Jams, Pickled Accouterments, Sliced French Baguette - Market Price *Baguette Not GF
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.00+
Whole Grain Remoulade, Key Lime Cocktail Sauce, Fresh Lemon Wedge
- Tuna Pokè*$24.00
Sesame Encrusted Seared Ahi Tuna, House Dressing, Avocado, Crispy Wonton Crisps *Served Raw
- Urban Calamari$18.00
Fresh Red Pepper, Banana Peppers, Flash Fried Calamari, Smashed Avocado, Drizzled with Herb Lemon Dressing
- Urban Lump Crab Cake$26.00
Whole Grain Remoulade, Frisèe Herb Salad, Lemon
Lunch Sides
Oyster Selections
Salads
- Apple Endive Salad$15.00
Granny Smith Apples, Belgian Endive, Arugula, Craisins, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Honey Champagne Dressing
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Mixed Field Greens, Marinated Green Beans, Hard Boiled Egg, Crumbled Feta, Lemon Honey Vinaigrette
- Kale & Roasted Cauliflower Salad$16.00
Roasted Sweet Potato, Wild Rice, Crumbled Feta, Sweet Onion Vinaigrette
- Prime Caesar Salad$16.00
Chopped Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Crisp, Charred Sourdough Crostini, White Anchovies, Caesar Dressing *Sourdough Not GF
- Prime Side Salad$6.00
Mixed Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Honey Champagne Vinaigrette
- Roquefort Wedge$16.00
Iceberg Wedge, Bacon Lardon, Hard Boiled Egg, Fried Onion, Marinated Tomato, Fresh Roquefort Cheese, Avocado Ranch
- Extra Dressing$2.00
Signature Dishes
- Chili Lime Tuna*$32.00
Served with Cherry Tomato & Fennel Salad, Pickled Chili Peppers, Smoked Salt & Cilantro Lime Dressing *Served Raw
- Crispy Soy Ginger Tofu$22.00
Marinated Soy Citrus Tofu Served with Avocado, Pickled Vegetable Coleslaw, Arugula, Cilantro & Coriander Lime Drizzle
- Fish & Chips$26.00
Northern Cod Prepared with Dragonpoint IPA Beer Batter Served with Seasoned French Fries, Dill Pickle Spear, Side of House Recipe Coleslaw & Florida Citrus Tartar Sauce
- Lemon, Cucumber & Quinoa Salad$26.00
Served with Blackened Shrimp, Sliced Avocado, Granny Smith Apple, Cucumber, Watercress & Lemon Ginger Vinaigrette
Soups
Side Sauces
A La Carte Sauces
- A1 Steak Sauce
- Avocado Ranch$2.00
- Bacon Jam$3.00
- Balsamic$2.00
- BBQ
- Blue Cheese$2.00
- Caesar$2.00
- Cocktail Sauce$2.00
- Dijon$2.00
- Drawn Butter$3.00
- Eel Sauce$3.00
- Fennel Chimichurri$4.00
- Herb Lemon$2.00
- Hollandaise$3.00
- Honey$3.00
- Honey Champagne$2.00
- Honey Mustard$2.00
- Horseradish$2.00
- Ketchup
- Maple Cherry Compote$4.00
- Marinara$2.00
- Mayo
- Mignonette$3.00
- Mustard - Yellow
- Nashville Hot Sauce$2.00
- Ponzu
- Prime Steak Sauce$3.00
- Remoulade$2.00
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Soy Sauce
- Spicy Mayo$3.00
- Spiked Whole Grain Sauce$2.00
- Steakhouse Aioli$2.00
- Sweet Onion Vinaigrette$2.00
- Syrup
- Tabasco
- Tartar Sauce$2.00
- Texas Pete
- Truffle Butter$5.00
- Veal Demi$5.00
- White Balsamic Reduction$2.00
- Whole Grain Vinaigrette$2.00
Sushi
Bowls
- Chirashi*$27.99
Salmon, Yellow Tail Tuna, Escolar, Scallions, Sesame Seed, Masago, Ikura, Served Over Sushi Rice *Served Raw
- Prime Poké Bowl*$20.99
Sushi Rice, Avocado, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Diced Salmon, Diced Tuna, Scallions, Fried Onions, Masago, Spicy Sauce, Creamy Poké Sauce *Served Raw
- Sashimi Deluxe* - 18 pc.$30.99
Tuna, Yellowtail, Escolar, Salmon, Ebi *Served Raw
- Sushi Rice$2.99
- Unagi Don$24.99
Baked Eel, Sesame Seed, Scallions, Eel Sauce, Masago, Seaweed Salad, Served Over Sushi Rice
Regular Rolls
- Avocado Roll$6.99
- Cucumber Roll$5.99
- Dream Roll*$15.99
Crab Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Salmon, Tuna, Escolar *Served Raw
- Hokkaido Roll$11.99
Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Topped with Masago
- Ninja Roll*$12.99
Avocado, Cream Cheese, Tuna *Served Raw
- Samurai Roll$12.99
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Topped with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Masago
- Spicy Salmon Roll*$11.99
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber *Served Raw
- Spicy Tuna Roll*$11.99
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Masago *Served Raw
- Tokyo Roll$11.99
Spicy Krab, Avocado, Fried Onions, Topped with Eel Sauce
- Yummy Roll$8.99
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Salad
Specialty Rolls
- Fujiyama Roll$21.99
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Topped with Baked Seafood Medley in Prime Special Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Masago, Scallions
- Geisha Roll*$18.99
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Topped with Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Scallion, Masago *Served Raw
- Godzilla Roll$16.99
Crab Salad, Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Topped with Baked Eel, Eel Sauce, Masago, Scallion
- Ichiban Roll*$19.99
Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Ikura, Scallion *Served Raw
- Orange Blossom Roll*$15.99
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Salad, Topped with Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Masago *Served Raw
- Sakura Roll*$19.99
Avocado, Cream Cheese, Eel, Asparagus, Shrimp Tempura, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce, Masago *Served Raw
- Trust Me Roll*$85.00
Chef's Specialty 12 pc. Nigiri 9 pc. Sashimi 3 ct. Sushi Rolls Tuna Poké Salad *Some Items Served Raw
- Nigiri Ebi$3.00
- Nigiri Eel$3.00
- Nigiri Salmon$3.00
- Nigiri Tuna$3.00
- Nigiri White Tuna$3.00
- Nigiri Yellow Tail$3.00
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne, FL 32940
Photos coming soon!