- Home
- /
- Sacramento
- /
- Downtown
- /
- Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
1,522 Reviews
$$
1322 V St
Sacramento, CA 95818
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Bites
Brisket Tacos
Chopped brisket, avocado tomatillo salsa, cilantro and lime.
Fried Fish
Cornmeal breaded catfish with remoulade and lemon
Pretzel
With a side of brown mustard and beer cheese.
Queso Brisket Fries
Chopped brisket, cheese blend, sharp cheddar cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno, green onion, crispy onion.
Salads
Smoked Salmon Nicoise Salad
7 minute egg, fresh heirloom tomato, blue lake beans and olives with a dijon vinaigrette.
BLT Salad
Lardons, fresh heirloom tomato, herbed croutons, dressed with a bacon sherry vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Chicory and romaine salad, herbed croutons, parmigiano reggiano, castelvetrano olives, grana padano and caesar dressing
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
Sliced brisket, sharp cheddar cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, pickled jalapenos, shaved white onion.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork tossed in our mustard BBQ sauce w/ slaw and fried onions plus your choice of an 8 oz. side
The BBQ Burger
Two 4 oz house ground patties, fried onions, pickled jalapenos, sweet-sticky sauce, special sauce, sharp american cheese on brioche plus your choice of an 8 oz. side. ***Our burgers are served medium well. We are to unable accept temperature requests***
The Burger
Two 4 oz house ground patties, lettuce, caramelized onions, tomato, pickles, special sauce, sharp american cheese, on brioche plus your choice of an 8 oz. side. ***Our burgers are served medium well. We are to unable accept temperature requests***
Meats
All The Smoke
Includes 1/4 lb angus brisket, 1/4 lb pulled pork (Tossed in our mustard BBQ sauce), 1/2 lb. pork belly burnt ends, 1/2 lb spare ribs, one hotlink & one bratwurst plus your choice of (4) 8 oz. sides, 4 pc. bread & pickles.
Bratwurst
house smoked bratwurst.......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.
Brisket
Dry rubbed and slow smoked for 12 hours..............................Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.
Half Jerk Chicken
1/2 Jerk Chicken smoked with our house glaze.......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.
Hot Link
house made hot link.......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Pork belly burnt ends with a sweet & sticky glaze......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles, plus cornbread or rolls.
Pork Spare Ribs
dry rubbed & slow smoked spare ribs.............................Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.
Pulled Pork
Slow smoked for 14 hours & tossed in our mustard BBQ sauce.......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles, plus cornbread or rolls.
Salmon Filet, 6oz
Brown sugar and salt cured smoked salmon filet.......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.
Sides
Burnt End Beans
*Gluten-Free*
Collard Greens
*Gluten-Free/Contains pork*
Cornbread (one piece)
Elote Salad
*Vegetarian* *Gluten free*
Fries
*Vegetarian*
Mac & Cheese
*Vegetarian*
Potato Salad
*Gluten-Free / Vegetarian*
Rolls (2)
Rustic Slaw
*Gluten-Free / Vegetarian*
Side of Pickles
Side Salad
Watermelon Salad
*Gluten-Free* *Vegetarian*
Kids
Kids Brisket
Kids Burger
Comes with one kids fun size side. (Sorry but we cannot accommodate modifications to this item)
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Pulled Pork
Tossed in our mustard BBQ sauce.
Kids Ribs
Kids Hot Dog
Comes with one kids fun size side. (Sorry but we cannot accommodate modifications on this)
Off-Site Bottles/Cans
10º 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)
Czech Style Lager (3.9% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Carpe Vinum (500ml bottle)
500ml bottle / Saison with Riesling Grapes (7.6% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
CCBA Brewers Collaboration 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)
American Red Ale (6.2% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Cheers To Many More (500ml bottle)
500ml bottle / Style: Oak Barrel Fermented Saison/ABV: 7.3%...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Clever Is Enough (375ml bottle)
BBA Speltwine Collaboration with Breakside Brewery (12.9% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Demon's Run Drown The Sun (375ml bottle)
Our longest aged vintage-dated Imperial Stout from the Bourbon barrel-aged series has spent 15 months in barrels, and a whopping 24 months bottle-conditioning in our cellar. (14.75% ABV) / 375 ml bottle................................. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup.
Demon's Run Night Will Fall (375ml bottle)
A vintage-dated Imperial Stout is first aged 15 months in Bourbon barrels, then bottled and aged a further 12 months in our cellar. (14.75% ABV) / 375 ml bottle.................................Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup.
Demons Run 2020 Drown the Sun (375ml bottle)
BBA Imperial Stout Vintage (14.75% ABV) / 375 ml bottle.................................IMPORTANT, PLEASE READ: Limit 12 bottles per variant per person. If you order over the limit your order will automatically be adjusted and refunded for the difference. Bottles must be picked up on the same day that they are ordered. Bottles that are not picked up will be released back to inventory. All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup.
Demons Run 2021 Night Will Fall (375ml bottle)
BBA Imperial Stout, Vintage 2020, Chocolate, Bourbon, Roast (14.75% ABV) / 375 ml bottle.................................IMPORTANT, PLEASE READ: Limit 12 bottles per variant per person. If you order over the limit your order will automatically be adjusted and refunded for the difference. Bottles must be picked up on the same day that they are ordered. Bottles that are not picked up will be released back to inventory. All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup.
Demons Run 2022 (375ml bottle)
BBA Imperial Stout (14.75% ABV) / 375 ml bottle.................................Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup.
Demons Run 2022 Coconut Vanilla (375ml bottle)
BBA Imperial Stout w/ Coconut and Vanilla (14.75% ABV) / 375 ml bottle.................................Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup.
Emergent Truth (500ml Bottle)
Brett Saison / 500ml bottle (6.7% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
EZPZ 4 Pack (16 oz. Cans)
Dry Hopped Pilsner (5% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Ghost Monument 4-Pack (16 oz. cans)
Hazy Pale Ale (5.0% ABV) //All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Guacamole Is Extra (4-pack of 16 oz. cans)
Guacamole Is Extra / West Coast IPA w/ Citra, Mosaic and CTZ (6.9% ABV) // All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Guys, Gals & Non-Binary Pals 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
Unfiltered Pale Ale (5.3% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
In It To Gimlet (375ml bottle)
Gin Barrel Aged Sour w/ Limes (9% ABV) / 375 ml bottle................................Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup.
Like Riding A Bike 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)
West Coast IPA w/ Simcoe & Mosaic (6.2% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Luna de Miel 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)
Mexican Amber Lager (4.8% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
No Cuts, No Buts, No Coconuts 4-Pack (16oz. Cans)
Tropical IPA (6.0% ABV) // All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Nothing Is Certain 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)
Black Lager (4.3% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Overhead View 4-Pack (16 oz. cans)
American Lager (4.7% ABV) // All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Peripeteia (500ml bottle)
500ml bottle / Brett Saison with Blackberries (7.0% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Perpetual Journey 4-Pack (16 oz. cans)
Saison (7% ABV) // All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Right Right (4-pack of 16 oz cans)
Hazy IPA (6.5% ABV)................................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Rock Me All Mosaic 4-Pack (16oz. Cans)
Rock Me All Mosaic / 100% Mosaic IPA (6.8% ABV) // All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Sidework Lime 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)
American Lager with Lime (4.2% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Smiles & Cries (375ml bottle)
Cocktail-inspired BBA Scotch Ale w/ Cherries and Blood Orange (10% ABV)...............Limit 6 bottles per person per day. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Stoutywine (375ml bottle)
Bourbon Barrel Aged Cuveé (13.5% ABV) / 375 ml bottle......Stoutywine is VERY special release will likely not be produced again. This Bourbon Barrel Aged Cuveé features a blend of Imperial Stout, Scotch Ale and Barleywine.
Strata Tactics 4 Pack (16 oz. cans)
Unfiltered DIPA w/ 100% Strata Hops (8.2% ABV) All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
The Pursuit Of Light (500ml bottle)
500ml bottle / Port Barrel Aged Saison (6.5% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Tomorrow's Verse (4-pack of 16 oz. cans)
Classic Saison (7% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Tomorrow's Verse Bottle
500ml bottle / Saison (7% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Where Our Hearts Truly Lie TO GO
375ml bottle / Belgian Style Quad Aged in Port Barrels (11% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Crowlers
Cider 32 oz. Crowler
Frozen Holiday by Nitty's Cider (6.7% ABV) ***MUST be ordered with food to be fulfilled. Must be 21+ and ID needs to match when you pickup your order.
Like Riding A Bike 32 oz Crowler
West Coast Style IPA (6.2% ABV).............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Luna De Miel Crowler 32 Oz
Mexican Amber Lager (4.8% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Nothing Is Certain 32 oz. Crowler
Black Lager (4.5% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
N/A Drinks
Keg Beer
Ghost Monument Keg (5.28 gal / 20 liters)
Hazy Pale Ale (5.0% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Like Riding A Bike Keg (5.28 gal / 20 liters)
West Coast IPA (6.2%ABV) ...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Overhead View Keg (5.28 gal / 20 liters)
American Lager (4.7% ABV) ................................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.
Merch
Speech Bubble Pin
.75" hard enamel "URB Speech Bubble" pin
URB Logo Pin
.75" hard enamel "Urban Roots Logo" pin
Travelers Welcome Pin
1" hard enamel "Travelers Welcome" pin
Enamel Pin 3-pack Bundle
Save $5 with our enamel pin bundle and get one of each for only $25. Sorry, no discounts apply to this item.
Urban Roots Titanium Prybar
We have a limited amount of these titanium Prybars made by the team at Lynch NW (@LynchNW) that feature a custom Urban Roots design and titanium pocket clip. Each Prybar costs $90 and includes a lifetime warranty via Lynch NW.
0.5 L URB Logo Mug
10 oz URB Logo Willi Becher Glass
13 oz URB Logo Tulip Glass
16 oz URB Logo Willi Becher Glass
20 oz. URB Logo Weizen Glass
20 oz. Urban Roots Weizen Glass
4 oz URB Logo Glass
8 oz URB Logo Glass
First Anniversary Stemmed Glass
18.25oz stemmed glassware with the Urban Roots logo etched on one side and the number 1 etched on the other to commemorate our first anniversary.
Hell Beer Glass
Zwanze 2022 Glass
Zwanze 2022 - Poivre De Gorilles Stemmed Glass
Oktoberfest 2022 Pint Glass
14 oz. Demons Run Glass
14oz Demons Run glass with metallic silver logo. Limit two per person.
Demons Run 2022 Glass
Trucker Hat
Medium Oktoberfest Shirt
Large Oktoberfest Shirt
X-Large Oktoberfest Shirt
XX-Large Oktoberfest Shirt
XXX-Large Oktoberfest Shirt
Small - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)
Medium - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)
Large - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)
XL - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)
XXL - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)
XXXL - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)
XS - Be More Kind Shirt (Sky Blue)
Organic Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt Made in California. Printing is water-based for super soft feel.
S - Be More Kind Shirt (Sky Blue)
Organic Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt Made in California. Printing is water-based for super soft feel.
M - Be More Kind Shirt (Sky Blue)
Organic Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt Made in California. Printing is water-based for super soft feel.
L - Be More Kind Shirt (Sky Blue)
Organic Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt Made in California. Printing is water-based for super soft feel.
XL - Be More Kind (Sky Blue)
Organic Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt Made in California. Printing is water-based for super soft feel.
XXL - Be More Kind (Sky Blue)
Organic Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt Made in California. Printing is water-based for super soft feel.
XXXL - Be More Kind (Sky Blue)
Organic Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt Made in California. Printing is water-based for super soft feel.
XS - Tomorrows Verse Donut Shirt
Small - Tomorrows Verse Donut Shirt
Medium - Tomorrows Verse Donut Shirt
XS - Cerveceria Shirt
Small - Cerveceria Shirt
Medium - Cerveceria Shirt
Large - Cerveceria Shirt
XL- Cerveceria Shirt
XXL - Cerveceria Shirt
X-Small All Good Jacket
XX-Large All Good Jacket
X-Large URB Zip Up Hoodie
XX-Large URB Zip Up Hoodie
X-Small XO Hoodie
Mid-weight French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt. Charcoal Heather.
Small XO Hoodie
Mid-weight French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt. Charcoal Heather.
Medium XO Hoodie
Mid-weight French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt. Charcoal Heather.
Large XO Hoodie
Mid-weight French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt. Charcoal Heather.
X-Large XO Hoodie
Mid-weight French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt. Charcoal Heather.
XX-Large XO Hoodie
Mid-weight French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt. Charcoal Heather.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
**CURBSIDE TAKEOUT** Please park out front and call (916) 706-3741 for curbside delivery to your car.
1322 V St, Sacramento, CA 95818