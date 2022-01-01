Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse

1,522 Reviews

$$

1322 V St

Sacramento, CA 95818

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Pork Spare Ribs

Bites

Brisket Tacos

$10.00

Chopped brisket, avocado tomatillo salsa, cilantro and lime.

Fried Fish

$9.00

Cornmeal breaded catfish with remoulade and lemon

Pretzel

$9.00

With a side of brown mustard and beer cheese.

Queso Brisket Fries

$16.00

Chopped brisket, cheese blend, sharp cheddar cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno, green onion, crispy onion.

Salads

Smoked Salmon Nicoise Salad

$20.00

7 minute egg, fresh heirloom tomato, blue lake beans and olives with a dijon vinaigrette.

BLT Salad

$16.00

Lardons, fresh heirloom tomato, herbed croutons, dressed with a bacon sherry vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chicory and romaine salad, herbed croutons, parmigiano reggiano, castelvetrano olives, grana padano and caesar dressing

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$20.00

Sliced brisket, sharp cheddar cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, pickled jalapenos, shaved white onion.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled pork tossed in our mustard BBQ sauce w/ slaw and fried onions plus your choice of an 8 oz. side

The BBQ Burger

$19.00

Two 4 oz house ground patties, fried onions, pickled jalapenos, sweet-sticky sauce, special sauce, sharp american cheese on brioche plus your choice of an 8 oz. side. ***Our burgers are served medium well. We are to unable accept temperature requests***

The Burger

$19.00

Two 4 oz house ground patties, lettuce, caramelized onions, tomato, pickles, special sauce, sharp american cheese, on brioche plus your choice of an 8 oz. side. ***Our burgers are served medium well. We are to unable accept temperature requests***

Meats

All The Smoke

$70.00

Includes 1/4 lb angus brisket, 1/4 lb pulled pork (Tossed in our mustard BBQ sauce), 1/2 lb. pork belly burnt ends, 1/2 lb spare ribs, one hotlink & one bratwurst plus your choice of (4) 8 oz. sides, 4 pc. bread & pickles.

Bratwurst

$8.00

house smoked bratwurst.......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.

Brisket

$9.50+

Dry rubbed and slow smoked for 12 hours..............................Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.

Half Jerk Chicken

$16.00

1/2 Jerk Chicken smoked with our house glaze.......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.

Hot Link

$8.00

house made hot link.......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$12.00+

Pork belly burnt ends with a sweet & sticky glaze......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles, plus cornbread or rolls.

Pork Spare Ribs

$10.00+

dry rubbed & slow smoked spare ribs.............................Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.

Pulled Pork

$5.00+

Slow smoked for 14 hours & tossed in our mustard BBQ sauce.......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles, plus cornbread or rolls.

Salmon Filet, 6oz

$12.00

Brown sugar and salt cured smoked salmon filet.......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.

Sides

Burnt End Beans

$6.00+

*Gluten-Free*

Collard Greens

$5.00+

*Gluten-Free/Contains pork*

Cornbread (one piece)

$1.50

Elote Salad

$5.00+

*Vegetarian* *Gluten free*

Fries

$4.00+

*Vegetarian*

Mac & Cheese

$6.00+

*Vegetarian*

Potato Salad

$5.00+

*Gluten-Free / Vegetarian*

Rolls (2)

$1.00

Rustic Slaw

$4.00+

*Gluten-Free / Vegetarian*

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Watermelon Salad

$5.00+

*Gluten-Free* *Vegetarian*

Kids

Kids Brisket

$9.50

Kids Burger

$8.00

Comes with one kids fun size side. (Sorry but we cannot accommodate modifications to this item)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$8.00

Tossed in our mustard BBQ sauce.

Kids Ribs

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Comes with one kids fun size side. (Sorry but we cannot accommodate modifications on this)

Off-Site Bottles/Cans

IPAs, Saisons, Lagers, Stouts...we've got what you need!
10º 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

10º 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

$14.00

Czech Style Lager (3.9% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Carpe Vinum (500ml bottle)

Carpe Vinum (500ml bottle)

$21.00

500ml bottle / Saison with Riesling Grapes (7.6% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

CCBA Brewers Collaboration 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

CCBA Brewers Collaboration 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

$16.00

American Red Ale (6.2% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Cheers To Many More (500ml bottle)

Cheers To Many More (500ml bottle)

$14.00

500ml bottle / Style: Oak Barrel Fermented Saison/ABV: 7.3%...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Clever Is Enough (375ml bottle)

Clever Is Enough (375ml bottle)

$13.00

BBA Speltwine Collaboration with Breakside Brewery (12.9% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Demon's Run Drown The Sun (375ml bottle)

Demon's Run Drown The Sun (375ml bottle)

$17.00Out of stock

Our longest aged vintage-dated Imperial Stout from the Bourbon barrel-aged series has spent 15 months in barrels, and a whopping 24 months bottle-conditioning in our cellar. (14.75% ABV) / 375 ml bottle................................. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup.

Demon's Run Night Will Fall (375ml bottle)

Demon's Run Night Will Fall (375ml bottle)

$16.00Out of stock

A vintage-dated Imperial Stout is first aged 15 months in Bourbon barrels, then bottled and aged a further 12 months in our cellar. (14.75% ABV) / 375 ml bottle.................................Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup.

Demons Run 2020 Drown the Sun (375ml bottle)

$17.00

BBA Imperial Stout Vintage (14.75% ABV) / 375 ml bottle.................................IMPORTANT, PLEASE READ: Limit 12 bottles per variant per person. If you order over the limit your order will automatically be adjusted and refunded for the difference. Bottles must be picked up on the same day that they are ordered. Bottles that are not picked up will be released back to inventory. All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup.

Demons Run 2021 Night Will Fall (375ml bottle)

$16.00

BBA Imperial Stout, Vintage 2020, Chocolate, Bourbon, Roast (14.75% ABV) / 375 ml bottle.................................IMPORTANT, PLEASE READ: Limit 12 bottles per variant per person. If you order over the limit your order will automatically be adjusted and refunded for the difference. Bottles must be picked up on the same day that they are ordered. Bottles that are not picked up will be released back to inventory. All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup.

Demons Run 2022 (375ml bottle)

Demons Run 2022 (375ml bottle)

$15.00

BBA Imperial Stout (14.75% ABV) / 375 ml bottle.................................Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup.

Demons Run 2022 Coconut Vanilla (375ml bottle)

Demons Run 2022 Coconut Vanilla (375ml bottle)

$18.00

BBA Imperial Stout w/ Coconut and Vanilla (14.75% ABV) / 375 ml bottle.................................Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup.

Emergent Truth (500ml Bottle)

Emergent Truth (500ml Bottle)

$9.00

Brett Saison / 500ml bottle (6.7% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

EZPZ 4 Pack (16 oz. Cans)

EZPZ 4 Pack (16 oz. Cans)

$14.00

Dry Hopped Pilsner (5% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Ghost Monument 4-Pack (16 oz. cans)

Ghost Monument 4-Pack (16 oz. cans)

$14.00

Hazy Pale Ale (5.0% ABV) //All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Guacamole Is Extra (4-pack of 16 oz. cans)

Guacamole Is Extra (4-pack of 16 oz. cans)

$16.00

Guacamole Is Extra / West Coast IPA w/ Citra, Mosaic and CTZ (6.9% ABV) // All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Guys, Gals & Non-Binary Pals 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

Guys, Gals & Non-Binary Pals 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$14.00Out of stock

Unfiltered Pale Ale (5.3% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

In It To Gimlet (375ml bottle)

In It To Gimlet (375ml bottle)

$14.00

Gin Barrel Aged Sour w/ Limes (9% ABV) / 375 ml bottle................................Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup.

Like Riding A Bike 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

Like Riding A Bike 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

$16.00

West Coast IPA w/ Simcoe & Mosaic (6.2% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Luna de Miel 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

Luna de Miel 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

$14.00

Mexican Amber Lager (4.8% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

No Cuts, No Buts, No Coconuts 4-Pack (16oz. Cans)

No Cuts, No Buts, No Coconuts 4-Pack (16oz. Cans)

$16.00

Tropical IPA (6.0% ABV) // All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Nothing Is Certain 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

Nothing Is Certain 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

$14.00

Black Lager (4.3% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Overhead View 4-Pack (16 oz. cans)

Overhead View 4-Pack (16 oz. cans)

$14.00

American Lager (4.7% ABV) // All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Peripeteia (500ml bottle)

Peripeteia (500ml bottle)

$13.00

500ml bottle / Brett Saison with Blackberries (7.0% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Perpetual Journey 4-Pack (16 oz. cans)

Perpetual Journey 4-Pack (16 oz. cans)

$14.00

Saison (7% ABV) // All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Right Right (4-pack of 16 oz cans)

Right Right (4-pack of 16 oz cans)

$16.00

Hazy IPA (6.5% ABV)................................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Rock Me All Mosaic 4-Pack (16oz. Cans)

Rock Me All Mosaic 4-Pack (16oz. Cans)

$16.00

Rock Me All Mosaic / 100% Mosaic IPA (6.8% ABV) // All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Sidework Lime 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

Sidework Lime 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

$14.00

American Lager with Lime (4.2% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Smiles & Cries (375ml bottle)

Smiles & Cries (375ml bottle)

$15.00

Cocktail-inspired BBA Scotch Ale w/ Cherries and Blood Orange (10% ABV)...............Limit 6 bottles per person per day. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Stoutywine (375ml bottle)

Stoutywine (375ml bottle)

$14.00

Bourbon Barrel Aged Cuveé (13.5% ABV) / 375 ml bottle......Stoutywine is VERY special release will likely not be produced again. This Bourbon Barrel Aged Cuveé features a blend of Imperial Stout, Scotch Ale and Barleywine.

Strata Tactics 4 Pack (16 oz. cans)

Strata Tactics 4 Pack (16 oz. cans)

$20.00Out of stock

Unfiltered DIPA w/ 100% Strata Hops (8.2% ABV) All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

The Pursuit Of Light (500ml bottle)

The Pursuit Of Light (500ml bottle)

$13.00

500ml bottle / Port Barrel Aged Saison (6.5% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Tomorrow's Verse (4-pack of 16 oz. cans)

Tomorrow's Verse (4-pack of 16 oz. cans)

$14.00

Classic Saison (7% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Tomorrow's Verse Bottle

Tomorrow's Verse Bottle

$6.00

500ml bottle / Saison (7% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Where Our Hearts Truly Lie TO GO

Where Our Hearts Truly Lie TO GO

$10.00

375ml bottle / Belgian Style Quad Aged in Port Barrels (11% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Crowlers

Get your favorite draft beer in a 32 oz. can to-go!

Cider 32 oz. Crowler

$13.00

Frozen Holiday by Nitty's Cider (6.7% ABV) ***MUST be ordered with food to be fulfilled. Must be 21+ and ID needs to match when you pickup your order.

Like Riding A Bike 32 oz Crowler

$13.00

West Coast Style IPA (6.2% ABV).............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Luna De Miel Crowler 32 Oz

$13.00

Mexican Amber Lager (4.8% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Nothing Is Certain 32 oz. Crowler

$13.00

Black Lager (4.5% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

N/A Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Fountain

$3.50

Keg Beer

**Important: Our kegs require a Micromatic brand coupler*** Kegs are 5.28 gallons and recyclable so there is no keg deposit fee. Please allow up to 24 hours for keg fills on weekdays and 48 hours on the weekend. We will contact you when your keg has been filled and is ready for pickup.

Ghost Monument Keg (5.28 gal / 20 liters)

$100.00Out of stock

Hazy Pale Ale (5.0% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Like Riding A Bike Keg (5.28 gal / 20 liters)

$100.00Out of stock

West Coast IPA (6.2%ABV) ...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Overhead View Keg (5.28 gal / 20 liters)

$100.00

American Lager (4.7% ABV) ................................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Merch

Speech Bubble Pin

Speech Bubble Pin

$10.00

.75" hard enamel "URB Speech Bubble" pin

URB Logo Pin

URB Logo Pin

$10.00

.75" hard enamel "Urban Roots Logo" pin

Travelers Welcome Pin

Travelers Welcome Pin

$10.00

1" hard enamel "Travelers Welcome" pin

Enamel Pin 3-pack Bundle

Enamel Pin 3-pack Bundle

$25.00

Save $5 with our enamel pin bundle and get one of each for only $25. Sorry, no discounts apply to this item.

Urban Roots Titanium Prybar

Urban Roots Titanium Prybar

$90.00

We have a limited amount of these titanium Prybars made by the team at Lynch NW (@LynchNW) that feature a custom Urban Roots design and titanium pocket clip. Each Prybar costs $90 and includes a lifetime warranty via Lynch NW.

0.5 L URB Logo Mug

0.5 L URB Logo Mug

$12.00
10 oz URB Logo Willi Becher Glass

10 oz URB Logo Willi Becher Glass

$5.00
13 oz URB Logo Tulip Glass

13 oz URB Logo Tulip Glass

$7.00
16 oz URB Logo Willi Becher Glass

16 oz URB Logo Willi Becher Glass

$5.00
20 oz. URB Logo Weizen Glass

20 oz. URB Logo Weizen Glass

$12.00

20 oz. Urban Roots Weizen Glass

4 oz URB Logo Glass

4 oz URB Logo Glass

$5.00
8 oz URB Logo Glass

8 oz URB Logo Glass

$5.00
First Anniversary Stemmed Glass

First Anniversary Stemmed Glass

$12.00

18.25oz stemmed glassware with the Urban Roots logo etched on one side and the number 1 etched on the other to commemorate our first anniversary.

Hell Beer Glass

Hell Beer Glass

$15.00
Zwanze 2022 Glass

Zwanze 2022 Glass

$15.00

Zwanze 2022 - Poivre De Gorilles Stemmed Glass

Oktoberfest 2022 Pint Glass

Oktoberfest 2022 Pint Glass

$15.00
14 oz. Demons Run Glass

14 oz. Demons Run Glass

$15.00

14oz Demons Run glass with metallic silver logo. Limit two per person.

Demons Run 2022 Glass

Demons Run 2022 Glass

$15.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00
Medium Oktoberfest Shirt

Medium Oktoberfest Shirt

$30.00
Large Oktoberfest Shirt

Large Oktoberfest Shirt

$30.00
X-Large Oktoberfest Shirt

X-Large Oktoberfest Shirt

$30.00
XX-Large Oktoberfest Shirt

XX-Large Oktoberfest Shirt

$30.00
XXX-Large Oktoberfest Shirt

XXX-Large Oktoberfest Shirt

$30.00
Small - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)

Small - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)

$30.00
Medium - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)

Medium - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)

$30.00
Large - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)

Large - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)

$30.00
XL - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)

XL - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)

$30.00
XXL - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)

XXL - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)

$30.00
XXXL - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)

XXXL - Be More Kind Shirt (Navy)

$30.00
XS - Be More Kind Shirt (Sky Blue)

XS - Be More Kind Shirt (Sky Blue)

$30.00

Organic Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt Made in California. Printing is water-based for super soft feel.

S - Be More Kind Shirt (Sky Blue)

S - Be More Kind Shirt (Sky Blue)

$30.00

Organic Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt Made in California. Printing is water-based for super soft feel.

M - Be More Kind Shirt (Sky Blue)

M - Be More Kind Shirt (Sky Blue)

$30.00

Organic Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt Made in California. Printing is water-based for super soft feel.

L - Be More Kind Shirt (Sky Blue)

L - Be More Kind Shirt (Sky Blue)

$30.00

Organic Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt Made in California. Printing is water-based for super soft feel.

XL - Be More Kind (Sky Blue)

XL - Be More Kind (Sky Blue)

$30.00

Organic Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt Made in California. Printing is water-based for super soft feel.

XXL - Be More Kind (Sky Blue)

XXL - Be More Kind (Sky Blue)

$30.00

Organic Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt Made in California. Printing is water-based for super soft feel.

XXXL - Be More Kind (Sky Blue)

XXXL - Be More Kind (Sky Blue)

$30.00

Organic Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt Made in California. Printing is water-based for super soft feel.

XS - Tomorrows Verse Donut Shirt

XS - Tomorrows Verse Donut Shirt

$25.00
Small - Tomorrows Verse Donut Shirt

Small - Tomorrows Verse Donut Shirt

$25.00
Medium - Tomorrows Verse Donut Shirt

Medium - Tomorrows Verse Donut Shirt

$25.00
XS - Cerveceria Shirt

XS - Cerveceria Shirt

$30.00
Small - Cerveceria Shirt

Small - Cerveceria Shirt

$30.00
Medium - Cerveceria Shirt

Medium - Cerveceria Shirt

$30.00
Large - Cerveceria Shirt

Large - Cerveceria Shirt

$30.00
XL- Cerveceria Shirt

XL- Cerveceria Shirt

$30.00
XXL - Cerveceria Shirt

XXL - Cerveceria Shirt

$30.00
X-Small All Good Jacket

X-Small All Good Jacket

$65.00
XX-Large All Good Jacket

XX-Large All Good Jacket

$65.00
X-Large URB Zip Up Hoodie

X-Large URB Zip Up Hoodie

$50.00
XX-Large URB Zip Up Hoodie

XX-Large URB Zip Up Hoodie

$50.00
X-Small XO Hoodie

X-Small XO Hoodie

$60.00

Mid-weight French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt. Charcoal Heather.

Small XO Hoodie

Small XO Hoodie

$60.00

Mid-weight French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt. Charcoal Heather.

Medium XO Hoodie

Medium XO Hoodie

$60.00

Mid-weight French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt. Charcoal Heather.

Large XO Hoodie

Large XO Hoodie

$60.00

Mid-weight French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt. Charcoal Heather.

X-Large XO Hoodie

X-Large XO Hoodie

$60.00

Mid-weight French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt. Charcoal Heather.

XX-Large XO Hoodie

XX-Large XO Hoodie

$65.00

Mid-weight French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt. Charcoal Heather.

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

**CURBSIDE TAKEOUT** Please park out front and call (916) 706-3741 for curbside delivery to your car.

Website

Location

1322 V St, Sacramento, CA 95818

Directions

Gallery
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fire Wings Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
1700 15th Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Midtown - 1350 16th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1350 16th Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
orange star4.5 • 1,421
1800 15th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1409 R St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Frog & Slim
orange starNo Reviews
1420 16th St Suite 300 Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
University of Beer - Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
1510 16th Street Suite 300 Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
orange star4.5 • 2,435
555 Capitol Mall Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot
orange star4.3 • 1,961
814 15th st Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
orange star4.5 • 1,421
1800 15th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
ODD COOKIE - 1015 9th St
orange star4.5 • 995
1015 9th St SACRAMENTO, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Crest Cafe
orange star4.3 • 729
1017 K St. Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Polanco Cantina
orange star4.2 • 530
414 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Natomas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston