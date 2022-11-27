Main picView gallery

Urban Roots Cerveceria 5201 Folsom Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

5201 Folsom Boulevard

Sacramento, CA 95819

Order Again

Popular Items

Side of beans and Rice
Street Tacos
Birria Taco

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$6.50

Flour tortilla, guacamole, house salsa

Carnitas Taco

$6.50

Corn tortilla, salsa verde, house pickled onions

Pollo asado Taco

$6.50

Corn Tortilla, avocado-tomatillo salsa, onions, cilantro

Birria Taco

$6.50

Jack cheese, onions, cilantro, chile sauce, consomme

Fish Taco

$7.50

Corn tortilla, fried Cod, cabbage, crema, pico

Al Pastor Taco

$6.50

corn tortilla, pineapple, salsa verde

Shrimp taco

$7.50

corn tortilla,

Mushroom Taco

$6.50

Taco Combo

$18.00

Onions, cilantro, choice of meat

Street Tacos

$4.50

Other Platos

Quesadilla

$10.00

Jack cheese, flour tortilla, crema, pico, guacamole

Burger

$16.00

American Cheese, lettuce, onion, house sauce with side fries

Rolled Tacos

$13.00

shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco

Mulitas

$8.50

Jack cheese, corn tortilla, cilantro onion

Green salad

$14.00

Greens, cheese, guac, pico, black beans, choice of meat and choice of dressing

Nachos

$13.00

Jack cheese, queso, pico, guacamole, crema, choice of meat

Loaded fries

$13.00

Jack cheese, queso, pico, guacamole, crema, choice of meat

Burritos

Super Burrito

$17.00

Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, crema, pico, your choice of meat

California Burrito

$16.00

Fries, guacamole, cheese, carne asada, pico

Burrito Bowl

$17.00

Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, crema, pico, your choice of meat

Sides

Side of beans and Rice

$6.00

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Side Chips

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Duro Wheels

$6.00

With lime

Side Queso

$6.00

Side Tortilla Flour

$1.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Side Rice Only

$3.00

Side Refired Beans

$3.00

Side Black Bean

$3.00

Kids menu

Kids Quesadilla plate

$8.00

Kids burger with fries

$9.00

Meat, cheese and bun

Kids Bean Cheese Burro

$8.00

Specials

Posole

$14.00

Beer

Luna de Miel

$7.50

Mexican Amber Lager

EZPZ

$7.50

Like Riding a Bike

$7.50

West Coast IPA

Guac Is Extra

$7.50

Mango Tactics 13oz

$7.50

Fruited Double Hazy IPA w/ Lactose

No Cuts No Buts No Coconuts

$7.50

West Coast IPA

Sidework Lime

$7.50

American Lager With Lime

CCBA Red

$7.50

California Craft Brewers Association Collaboration Red Ale

Overhead View

$7.50

American Lager

Passionfruit Tactics 13oz

$7.50

Fruited Double Hazy IPA

Grapefruit Saison 13oz

$7.50

Grapefruit Saison

Pause For Sunset 13oz

$8.00

fruited Sour Ale

Nittys Cider Agave Lime

$7.50

Agave Lime Cider

Guac 10oz

$5.00

Nittys Cider Cherry Lime

$7.50

Cherry Lime Cider

Luna 10oz

$5.00

Bike 10oz

$5.00

No Cuts 10oz

$5.00

Sidework Lime 10oz

$5.00

Pause For Sunset 4oz

$3.00

CCBA Red 10oz

$5.00

Overhead View 10oz

$5.00

EZPZ 10oz

$5.00

Sidework W/ Lime 4-pack

$16.00

Ales For ALS

$7.50Out of stock

West Coast IPA

Ales For ALS 10oz

$5.00Out of stock

Nothing Is Certain

$7.50Out of stock

Black Lager

Nothing Is Certain 10oz

$5.00Out of stock

Helles

$7.50Out of stock

Helles Lager

Helles 10oz

$5.00Out of stock

Signature cocktails

Mega Margarita De La Casa

$19.00

Mega Paloma Papi

$21.00

Mega Seasonal Margarita

$22.00

Paloma Papi

$13.00

Pica Mango

$13.00

La Piña

$13.00

Oro Rojo

$13.00

Martini Azteca

$14.00

Margarita de la casa

$11.00

Seasonal Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

$13.00Out of stock

Season Frozen Marg

$14.00Out of stock

Ranch Water

$12.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$15.00

Pina+pelota Tequila

$12.00Out of stock

Pina+pelota Mezcal

$12.00Out of stock

Cadillac margarita

$13.00

Mezcalita

$13.00

Raspberry Gin Lemon Drop

$12.00

Spicy Hai

$13.00

Blueberry Clover Club

$12.00

Spiced Pear Hot Toddy

$12.00

Bloody

Mega Miche

$13.00

Michelada

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bloody Beer

$9.00

Liquor

Well Tequila (Pueblo Viejo)

$8.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Casamigos Añejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Corazon Blanco

$9.00

Corazon Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Jimador Blanco

$9.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$13.00

Siete Leguas Repo

$14.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$15.00

Tapatio Blanco

$10.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Repo

$16.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$18.00Out of stock

Don Fulano blanco

$12.00

Don Fulano repo

$14.00

Don Fulano anejo

$16.00

Arette artisinal Blanco

$11.00

Arette artisinal Repo

$14.00

Arette artisinal anejo

$18.00

G4 Blanco

$13.00Out of stock

G4 Repo

$14.00Out of stock

G4 Anejo

$15.00Out of stock

Cimarron Blanco

$9.00

Artenom Blanco 1579

$14.00

Artenom Repo 1414

$16.00

Riazul Plata

$15.00

Riazul Reposado

$17.00

Riazul Anejo

$19.00

Siembra Valles Blanco

$16.00

Siembra Azul Blanco

$16.00

Libelula Joven

$10.00

Lalo Blanco

$10.00

Cimarron Repo

$11.00

Well Mezcal (los vecinos)

$10.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

Del Maguey Las milpas

$15.00

Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio

$15.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$15.00

Iligal Joven

$10.00

Ilegal Repo

$12.00

Madre Espadin

$10.00

Madre ensamble

$11.00

Well Whiskey (Old Forester)

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Abasolo

$11.00

Jameson

$10.00

Four Roses Yellow

$9.00

Jack Daniels 7

$9.00

For Roses Sm Batch

$13.00

Tullemore Dew

$10.00

Fistful Of Bourbon

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Dickel Rye

$9.00

Frey Ranch

$12.00

Well Vodka (Plat 7)

$8.00

Titos Vodka

$9.00

Spirit Works Vodka

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Well Gin (Miles)

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanquerey

$9.00

Las Californias Gin

$10.00

Sipsmith Strawberry Gin

$10.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Diplomatico Reserve Rum

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Nixta Elote

$10.00

Ancho Reyes Chile

$9.00Out of stock

Bols triplesec

$5.00

Bols Elderfower

$5.00

Bols Watermelon

$5.00

Fernet Menta

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

St. Germaine Elderflower

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Cointeau

$9.00

Aperol

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

cosmo

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Last Word

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long island ice tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00Out of stock

Manhattan

$11.00

Mezcal Last Word

$14.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

NA Beverages

Jamaica

$4.00

Agua De Piña

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00Out of stock

Cranberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50Out of stock

Dr Pep

$3.50

Ginger ale

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Bottle Mexican Coke

$4.00

Bottle Topo Chico

$4.00

Bottle Fanta

$4.00

Bottle Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Bottle Jarritos Lime

$4.00Out of stock

Bottle Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Bottle Mexican Squirt

$4.00

N\A Slush

$4.50Out of stock

Wine

Red Wine Draft

$11.00Out of stock

White Wine Draft

$9.00

Rose Draft

$9.00

Glass Sparkling

$9.00

Mimosa

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5201 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819

Directions

