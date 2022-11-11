Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

URBAN SAILOR COFFEE 1327 E. 2100 S. Suite 102

review star

No reviews yet

1327 E. 2100 S. Suite 102

Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte - 12oz
London Fog - 12oz
Cappuccino - 12oz

Espresso

Espresso - 4oz

$3.00

Double shot of epresso

Macchiato - 4oz

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with small amount of steamed dairy or non-dairy milk (like a mini latte)

Cortado - 4oz

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with small amount of frothed dairy or non-dairy milk (like a mini cappuccino)

Americano - 12oz

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with hot water

Flat White - 12oz

$5.00

Cappuccino - 12oz

$5.00

Double shot of espresso with frothed dairy or non-dairy milk

Latte - 12oz

$5.00

Double shot of espresso with steamed dairy or non-dairy milk

Mocha - 12oz

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed dairy or non-dairy milk and Ghiradelli chocolate syrup

Coffee

Drip Coffee - 12oz

$3.00

Drip / Filter coffee made from a seasonal selection of single origin and blends

Drip Coffee - 16oz

$4.00

Drip / Filter coffee made from a seasonal selection of single origin and blends

Café Au Lait - 12 oz

$4.00

Cold Brew - 12oz

$3.00

Cold brew made fresh weekly

Cold Brew - 16oz

$4.00

Cold brew made fresh weekly

Nitro Cold Brew - 12 Oz

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew - 16 Oz

$4.00

Not Coffee

Steven Smith Teas - 12oz

$3.00

Selection of organic teas from Steven Smith Teamaker out of Portland, OR

London Fog - 12oz

$4.00

Chai Latte - 12oz

$4.00

Made using steeped Masala Chai tea and steamed dairy or non-dairy milk

Hot Chocolate - 12oz

$3.00

Combiniation of Ghiradelli syrup and local chocolate powders made with steamed dairy or non-dairy milk

FIJI water

$2.25

Perrier Sparkling Water

$1.50

Chocolate Milk - 12oz

$3.00

Chocolate Milk (52 Ounce)

$13.00

Food

43 Croissant

$4.00

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted Tomatoe Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Raspberry Vannilla Creme Danish

$5.00

Baked Bree Carmel Apple Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Pumkin Cheesecake Danish

$5.00

43 Croissant Donut (Cinnamon)

$4.00Out of stock

43 Croissant Donut (Powdered)

$4.00Out of stock

Lone Pine - Blueberry Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Scone

$3.00

Vanilla Lavander Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Bran Muffin

$3.50

Pumpkin, Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$2.50

Banana Bread W/ Cranberries & Walnuts

$2.50

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.80Out of stock

Kind Bar

$3.00

Nature Valley Bar

$1.50

RXBAR

$3.00

Oatmeal

$3.50

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.25

Batch -Apple Pie

$6.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a specialty coffee shop that started out as a coffee bar built on a sidecar motorcycle! We've grown now to include both the mobile motorcycle coffee bar and a brick and mortar coffee shop in our hometown of Sugarhouse, UT.

Website

Location

1327 E. 2100 S. Suite 102, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Directions

