Cafes, Coffee & Tea
URBAN SAILOR COFFEE 1327 E. 2100 S. Suite 102
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
We are a specialty coffee shop that started out as a coffee bar built on a sidecar motorcycle! We've grown now to include both the mobile motorcycle coffee bar and a brick and mortar coffee shop in our hometown of Sugarhouse, UT.
Location
1327 E. 2100 S. Suite 102, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
