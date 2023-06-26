Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban Sailor Coffee - Post District 550 S 350 W

570 300 West

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Espresso

Espresso - 4oz

$3.00

Double shot of epresso

Cortado - 4oz

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with small amount of frothed dairy or non-dairy milk (like a mini cappuccino)

Macchiato - 4oz

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with small amount of steamed dairy or non-dairy milk (like a mini latte)

Americano - 12oz

$4.50

Double shot of espresso with hot water

Americano - 16oz

$4.50

Cappuccino - 12oz

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with frothed dairy or non-dairy milk

Cappuccino - 16oz

$6.00

Flat White - 12oz

$5.50

Flat White - 16oz

$6.00

Latte - 12oz

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed dairy or non-dairy milk

Latte - 16oz

$6.00

Mocha - 12oz

$6.00

Double shot of espresso with steamed dairy or non-dairy milk and Ghiradelli chocolate syrup

Mocha - 16oz

$6.50

Coffee

Drip Coffee - 12oz

$3.00

Drip / Filter coffee made from a seasonal selection of single origin and blends

Drip Coffee - 16oz

$4.00

Drip / Filter coffee made from a seasonal selection of single origin and blends

Cold Brew - 12oz

$3.00Out of stock

Cold brew made fresh weekly

Cold Brew - 16oz

$4.00Out of stock

Cold brew made fresh weekly

Nitro Cold Brew - 12 Oz

$3.00Out of stock

Nitro Cold Brew - 16 Oz

$4.00Out of stock

Café Au Lait - 12oz

$4.00

Café Au Lait - 16oz

$5.00

Drip Coffee Gallon

$38.99

Not Coffee

Chai Latte - 12oz

$4.00

Made using steeped Masala Chai tea and steamed dairy or non-dairy milk

Chai Latte - 16oz

$4.50

Matcha Latte - 12oz

$6.00

Matcha Latte - 16oz

$6.50

Steven Smith Tea - 12oz

$3.00

Selection of organic teas from Steven Smith Teamaker out of Portland, OR

Steven Smith Tea - 16oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate - 12oz

$3.00

Combiniation of Ghiradelli syrup and local chocolate powders made with steamed dairy or non-dairy milk

Hot Chocolate - 16 oz

$3.50

2 Gallon Hot Chocolate Cambro

$64.00

2 Gallon Oat Milk Hot Chcocolate Cambro

$74.00

Food

43 Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted Tomatoe Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Danish

$5.00Out of stock

43 Huckleberry Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Raspberry Vannilla Creme Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Fritter

$4.00Out of stock

43 Croissant Donut (Cinnamon)

$4.00Out of stock

Lone Pine - Blueberry Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla Lavender Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Bran Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin, Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Bread W/ Cranberries & Walnuts

$2.50Out of stock

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Batch - Cinnamon Rolls

$6.25Out of stock

Kind Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Nature Valley Bar

$1.50Out of stock

Umpqua Oats

$3.50Out of stock

Various natural flavored oatmeals

Grab & Go

Mountsin Dew

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

We!ch's juice

$2.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.00

FIJI water

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

This is our second brick and mortar location and we're so excited to be in downtown Salt Lake City at the new Post District neighborhood. We serve all of the same menu items you've come to love from our OG Sugarhouse cafe.

Location

570 300 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

