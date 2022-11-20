Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar 23 W Beauregard Ave

Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar imageView gallery
Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Coors OG

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Dos XX Ambar

$5.00

Dos XX Lager

$5.00

Heineken 00

$4.50

Mas Mejor Mex Lager

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo Esp

$5.00

OHB Derelict IPA

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Lagunita's NA IPA

$4.50

Draft Beer

Yuengling Lager 16

$5.00

Michelob Ultra 16

$5.00

Dos XX 16

$6.00

High Cotton IPA 16

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Can Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

Coffee

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Topo Chico

$2.77

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Urban Mocktail

$6.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$7.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00+

Bulleit Rye

$7.00+

Crown

$7.00+

Crown Apple

$6.00+

Crown Peach

$6.00+

Crown Vanilla

$6.00+

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$10.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00+

Glenlivet 12

$10.00+

House Whiskey

$5.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Jim Beam Black

$7.00+

Maker's Mark

$8.00+

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.00+

Timber Craft

$7.00+

TX Bourbon

$8.00+

TX Whiskey

$8.00+

Weller

$8.00+

Vodka

Grey Goose

$8.00+

House Vodka

$5.00+

Stoli

$7.00+

Tito's

$7.00+

Western Son Blueberry

$6.00+Out of stock

Western Son Cucumber

$6.00+

Rum

Cachaca

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Coconut Cartel Dark Rum

$7.00+

Coconut Rum

$6.00+

House Rum

$5.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Pusser's Rum

$7.00+

Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum

$7.00+

Spiced Rum

$6.00+

Tequila

21 Seed Grapefruit

$7.00+

Calirosa Blanco

$12.00+

Casa Dragones Blanco

$12.50+

Casa Mexico Anejo

$9.00+

Casa Mexico Blanco

$7.00+

Casa Mexico Repo

$8.00+

Casa Noble Blanco

$8.00+

Casa Noble Repo

$10.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$9.00+

Casamigos Repo

$9.00+

Clase Azul Blanco

$30.00+

Clase Azul Repo

$35.00+

Codigo Rosa

$12.00+

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$6.50+

Don Agave Mezcal Blanco

$7.00+

Don Julio 1942

$30.00+

Don Julio 70

$12.00+Out of stock

Illegal Mezcal Anejo

$14.00+

Illegal Mezcal Joven

$7.00+

Illegal Mezcal Repo

$9.00+

Komos Anejo Cristalino

$25.00+

La Gritona Reposado

$8.00+

Lalo Blanco

$7.00+

Maestro Dobel Blanco

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$9.00+

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00+

Empress

$7.00+

Hendrick's

$7.00+

House Gin

$6.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Tarsier Khao

$6.00+

Tarsier Oriental

$7.00+

Tarsier Southeast

$7.00+

Scotch

Glenlivet 12

$8.00+

Johnny Black

$7.00+

Cordials

Aperol

$7.00+

Campari

$7.00+

Chartreuse

$8.00+Out of stock

Disaronno

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Rumplemintz

$6.00

E & J

$6.00+

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russion

$7.00

Bloody Maria

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Cosmo House

$8.00

Cucumber Chilton

$8.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Empress 75

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$1.00+

Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa Tower

$50.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Moet & Chandon Mimosa Tower

$200.00

Mojito

$8.00

Negroni

$12.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Small Mimosa Tower

$28.00

Snaiquiri

$3.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Urban Salt Menu Cocktails

Cherry Revolver

$10.00

Dream Girl Vibes

$10.00

Hotel Nacional

$10.00

London Calling

$11.00

Memories of Summer

$8.00

Midnight Mockingbird

$13.00

Old Oaxaca

$14.00

Paloma

$10.00

Paper Plane

$11.00Out of stock

Side Kick

$11.00

Stormy & Dark

$9.00

Suffering Bastard

$13.00

The French Intervention

$12.00Out of stock

Urban Cowboy

$9.00

Urban House Old Fashioned

$16.00

Urban Negroni

$11.00

Urban Roots

$10.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Wine

Bottel Petals & Clay

$28.00

Bottle Champagne

$22.00

Bottle House Vino

$22.00

Bottle Meiomi Chardonnay

$30.00Out of stock

Bottle Moet

$85.00

Bottle Reddy Field Blend "Red Blend"

$60.00

Bottle The Prisoner

$75.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Champagne

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

La Marca 750ml

$35.00

LaMarca 187

$12.00

Meiomi Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Moscotto

$7.00

Petals & Clay Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Pinot Nior

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Fall Cocktails

Auburn Dreams

$12.00

Krampus

$14.00

Satin Sheets

$10.00

Urban Lights

$14.00

Brunch

2 & 2

$9.00Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$8.00+

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Chorizo Shrimp & Cheesy Grits

$14.00

Fruit & Pastry

$16.00

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

Sweet Potato Chrizo Hash

$14.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Mocha Creme Brulee

$5.00

NY Vanilla Cream Cheesecake Plain

$7.00

NY Vanilla Cream Chocolate Gonache

$7.00

NY Vanilla Cream Mango Cheesecake

$7.00

NY Vanilla Cream Mixed Berry Cheesecake

$7.00

NY Vanilla Cream Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Entrees

10 oz Sirloin

$21.00Out of stock

3 Seas Ceviche

$33.00Out of stock

Annatto Chicken Breast

$16.00

B.E.L.T

$11.00

Bolognese Pappardelle

$14.00

Catch 23 Fish & Chips

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hangar Steak

$30.00Out of stock

Lunch Steak Bites

$12.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

$19.00

Ribeye

$40.00

Steak Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Urban Burger

$16.00

Vegan Sweet Fajitas

$14.00

White Fish Tacos

$18.00

Steak Night Date Night

$40.00Out of stock

Steak & Shrimp

$25.00Out of stock

For The Kids

Kids Corn Dog

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Salads & Soup

Chef Salad

$16.00

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Sides

Cheesy Grits

$6.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Sauteed Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Seasoned Black Beans

$5.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Chimi

$0.50

Side Chipotle Vin

$0.50

Side Corn Tortillas (3)

$3.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Of Naan

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Oyster Shooter

$3.00Out of stock

Special Events

Tapas & Tequila

$75.00

Chef's Special

$16.00

Tapas

Ceviche

$16.00

Crispy Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Deviled Eggs

$7.00+

Grilled Octopus

$24.00Out of stock

Grilled Wings

$12.00

Perfectly cooked, evenly seasoned and sauced.

Sunflower Seed Hummus

$11.00

Tostones

$10.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Set to open January 2022! Seafood, steaks, cocktails, & more! All with the best ambiance in the city located in downtown San Angelo!

Location

23 West Beauregard Avenue, San Angelo, TX 76903

Directions

Gallery
Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar image

Map
