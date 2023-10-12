Dinner Menu

Poultry

1p Boneless Fry

$13.45

1p Boneless Grill

$13.45

1pc Turkey Chop fried

$13.95Out of stock

2p Boneless F/G

$16.45

2p Boneless Fry

$16.45

2p Boneless Gril

$16.45

Baked Chicken

$15.95

Chic/Waf Dark

$13.95

Chic/Waf Reg

$13.95

Chic/Waf White

$13.95

Chic/Waf Wings

$13.95

Fried Chi Dark

$15.95

Fried Chi Reg

$15.95

Fried Chi White

$15.95

Fried Chi Wings

$15.95

Kids 1p Boneless Fry

$8.95

Kids Fried Chi Reg

$7.95

Vegetables

Vegetable Plate

$12.95

Beverages

Coffee

$1.65

Crush

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Hot Cocoa

$1.95

Kool aid

$2.45

Lemon Slice

$2.25

LRG Kool aid

$2.45

Milk

$2.45

Mt Dew

$2.25

Orange Slice

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.25

Water

$1.25

Desserts

Lemon pound cake

$5.95

Ala Mode

$0.90

Apple Cobbler

$3.95Out of stock

Apple Cobbler With Ice Cream

$4.95Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$5.95Out of stock

Butter Pecan Fudge Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Caramel Shake

$4.45

Cheesecake Supreme

$3.45

Chocolate Shake

$4.45

Chocolate Tower

$6.95

Peach Cobbler

$3.95Out of stock

Peach Cobbler w ice cream

$4.95

Pound Cake

$1.45

Ranch Dress

$0.55

Southern Brownie

$5.95

Strawberries

$0.90

Strawberry Shake

$4.45Out of stock

Strawberry Short Cake

$5.95

Sundae

$4.45

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.95Out of stock

The Big Carrot

$6.95

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.45

Uniform

Chef Hats & Aprons

$6.00

Beef

Country Fried St

$15.95

Kids Meat Loaf

$7.95

Meat Loaf

$14.95Out of stock

Short Ribs

$20.95Out of stock

Smothered Steak

$18.95

Kids

Kids Chicken

$7.95

Kids Chicken Breast

$7.95

Condiment

Ex CRANBERRY

$0.47

Side BBQ

$0.71

Side GRAVY

$0.71

X HOT SAUCE

$0.47

Extra

Ex 1/2 Slab Ribs

$11.95

Ex 4pc Wings

$7.95

Ex Broil Salmon

$8.95

Ex Cat Broiled 1pc

$5.25

Ex Cat Fried 1pc

$5.25

Ex Chop Fried

$5.45

Ex Chop Grill

$5.45

Ex Cod/Broil

$6.95

Ex F/Chi/reg

$7.95

Ex F/Chi/Whi

$7.25

Ex Fried Dark

$6.25

Ex Fried Salmon

$8.95

Ex Fried Steak

$7.95

Ex Fried White

$7.95

Ex Fry Boneless

$4.95

Ex Fry Breast

$3.65

Ex Leg Fried

$1.95

Ex Mar Breast

$4.95

Ex Meatloaf

$7.95

Ex Perc/n Fry 1pc

$2.95

Ex Reg Fried

$7.95

Ex Rostiss Chicken

$7.95

Ex Roughy Broil

$8.45

Ex Short Ribs

$12.45

Ex Thigh

$1.95

Ex Thigh Fried

$1.95

Ex Tilapia/Broil

$6.45

Ex Wing Fried

$2.25

Smothered Steak

$12.95

Pork

1p Chop Fry

$13.95

1p Chop Grill

$13.95

2p Chop Fry

$16.95

2p Chop Grill

$16.95

St Louis Ribs

$17.95

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Collard Greens

$2.95

Green Beans

$2.95

Sweet Potatoes

$2.95

Corn

$2.95

Dressing

$2.95

Rice/Gra

$2.45

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Black Eye Peas

$2.95

Pinto Beans

$2.95

Dressing N/G

$3.95

Rice no gravy

$2.45

Mashed Pot N/G

$3.95

1/2 Black Eye Peas

$2.95

1/2 Pinto Beans

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

Baked Beans

$2.95

Cornbread

$0.59

Waffle

$6.95

Ex sides

Condiment

$0.47

Ex Corn Bread

$0.55

Turkey

1p Turk Chop Fr

$13.45

1p Turk Chop Grill

$13.45

2pc Turk Chop Fr

$16.95

2pc Turk Chop Grill

$16.95

Utensils

C Dinner Napkins

$5.90

C Forks

$5.45

C Lrg Serv Fork

$1.00

C Lrg Serv Spoon

$1.00

C Plastic Plates

$14.90

C Spoons

$5.45

Seafood

1p Catfish Broil

$13.95

1p Catfish Fry

$13.99

1p Tilapia Broil

$11.95

1p Tilapia Fry

$11.95

2p Catfish Broil

$16.95

2p Catfish F/B

$16.95

2p Catfish Fry

$16.95

2p Perch Broil

$11.95Out of stock

2p Perch Fry

$11.95

2p Tilapia Broil

$14.95

2p Tilapia F/G

$14.95

2p Tilapia Fry

$14.95

Salmon Broil

$18.95

Salmon Fry

$18.95

Lunch Menu

L Poultry

L 1p Boneless Fry

$9.95

L Fried Chi Reg

$10.95

L 1p Boneless Grill

$9.95

L 1pc Turkey fr

$11.95

L Baked Chicken

$10.95

L Chic/Waf Dark

$10.95

L Chic/Waf Reg

$10.95

L Chic/Waf White

$10.95

L Fried Chi White

$10.95

L Fried Chi Wings

$10.95

L Chic/Waf Wings

$10.95

L Fried Chi Dark

$10.95

L Vegetables

L Vegetable Plate

$9.95

Beverages

Coffee

$1.65

Crush

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Hot Cocoa

$1.95

Kool aid

$2.45

Lemon Slice

$2.25

LRG Kool aid

$2.45

Milk

$2.45

Mt Dew

$2.25

Orange Slice

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.25

Water

$1.25

Desserts

Lemon pound cake

$5.95

Ala Mode

$0.90

Apple Cobbler

$3.95Out of stock

Apple Cobbler With Ice Cream

$4.95Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$5.95Out of stock

Butter Pecan Fudge Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Caramel Shake

$4.45

Cheesecake Supreme

$3.45

Chocolate Shake

$4.45

Chocolate Tower

$6.95

Peach Cobbler

$3.95Out of stock

Peach Cobbler w ice cream

$4.95

Pound Cake

$1.45

Ranch Dress

$0.55

Southern Brownie

$5.95

Strawberries

$0.90

Strawberry Shake

$4.45Out of stock

Strawberry Short Cake

$5.95

Sundae

$4.45

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.95Out of stock

The Big Carrot

$6.95

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.45

L Beef

L Meat Loaf

$9.95

L Country Fried Stk

$10.95

Kids

Kids Chicken

$7.95

Kids Chicken Breast

$7.95

Condiment

Ex CRANBERRY

$0.47

Side BBQ

$0.71

Side GRAVY

$0.71

X HOT SAUCE

$0.47

Extra

Ex 1/2 Slab Ribs

$11.95

Ex 4pc Wings

$7.95

Ex Broil Salmon

$8.95

Ex Cat Broiled 1pc

$5.25

Ex Cat Fried 1pc

$5.25

Ex Chop Fried

$5.45

Ex Chop Grill

$5.45

Ex Cod/Broil

$6.95

Ex F/Chi/reg

$7.95

Ex F/Chi/Whi

$7.25

Ex Fried Dark

$6.25

Ex Fried Salmon

$8.95

Ex Fried Steak

$7.95

Ex Fried White

$7.95

Ex Fry Boneless

$4.95

Ex Fry Breast

$3.65

Ex Leg Fried

$1.95

Ex Mar Breast

$4.95

Ex Meatloaf

$7.95

Ex Perc/n Fry 1pc

$2.95

Ex Reg Fried

$7.95

Ex Rostiss Chicken

$7.95

Ex Roughy Broil

$8.45

Ex Short Ribs

$12.45

Ex Thigh

$1.95

Ex Thigh Fried

$1.95

Ex Tilapia/Broil

$6.45

Ex Wing Fried

$2.25

Smothered Steak

$12.95

L Pork

L 1p Chop Grill

$10.95

L 1p Chop Fry

$9.95

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.95

Black Eye Peas

$2.95

1/2 Black Eye Peas

$2.95

Collard Greens

$2.95

Corn

$2.95

Cornbread

$0.59

Dressing

$2.95

Green Beans

$2.95

Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Pinto Beans

$2.95

1/2 Pinto Beans

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

Rice/Gra

$2.45

Rice no gravy

$2.45

Sweet Potatoes

$2.95

Waffle

$6.95

Ex sides

Condiment

$0.47

Ex Corn Bread

$0.55

L Seafood

L 1p Catfish Broil

$10.95Out of stock

L 1p Catfish Fry

$10.95Out of stock

L 1p Tilapia Broil

$8.59

L 1p Tilapia Fried

$8.59

Catering Menu

Beverages

Coffee

$1.65

Crush

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Hot Cocoa

$1.95

Kool aid

$2.45

Lemon Slice

$2.25

LRG Kool aid

$2.45

Milk

$2.45

Mt Dew

$2.25

Orange Slice

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.25

Water

$1.25

Catering Cakes

C W Carrot Cake

$90.00

C W Cheesecake

$20.00

C W Choco Cake

$80.00

C W Sweet Potato Pie

$17.00

Catering Entrees

C 1/2 Baby Back Ribs

$11.45

C 1/2 Meat Loaf

$35.00

C Boneless Breasts

$3.25

C Catfish

$5.25

C Cod

$2.90

C Fried Chicken

$6.95

C Fried Steak

$6.95

C Full Meat Loaf

$58.00

C NY Strip Steak

$8.25

C Pork Chops

$4.25

C Rostisserie Chicken

$6.95

C Salmon

$7.95

C Short Ribs

$12.95

C Smother Steak

$12.95

Catering Sides

C Apple Cobbler

$21.00

C Baked Beans

C Blk Eyes

C Collard Greens

C Corn

C Cornbread

$12.00

C Dinner Rolls

$8.00

C Dressing

C Green Beans

C Mac & Chz

C Mashed Pot

C Peach Cobbler

$21.00

C Pinot Beans

C Pot Salad

C White Rice

C Yams

Full C Apple Cobbler

$38.00

Full C Cornbread

$18.00

Full C Peach Cobbler

$38.00