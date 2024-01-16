- Home
- /
- Chattanooga
- /
- Urban Stack Chattanooga - 12 West 13th Street
Urban Stack Chattanooga 12 West 13th Street
No reviews yet
12 West 13th Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
- BENTON'S POTATO SKINS$9.99
Benton's bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, U.S. barbecue sauce, creme fraiche and green onions
- FRIED BOLOGNA SLIDER$9.99
House-made peppercorn beef bologna, American cheese, Fire and Ice Pickles and dijonnaise, Served on toasted Niedlovs buns.
- GRILLED CHICKEN WINGS$12.99
Grilled jumbo chicken wings with Veggie Pickles. Served with Bourbon Street Barbecue Sauce or Smokin Hot US Style.
- FRENCH ONION SOUP$6.99
Served crock pot style, with cheesy toast.
- 3 LITTLE PIGS CHILI SOUP BOWL$7.99
Homemade chili made with bacon, ground pork, chorizo, beef, and of course tons of veggies and chilies.
- 3 LITTLE PIGS CHILI SOUP CUP$4.50
Homemade chili made with bacon, ground pork, chorizo, beef, and of course tons of veggies and chilies.
- HOUSE MADE PICKLE PLATE$5.99
House-made Fire and Ice cucumber pickles and spicy vegetable pickles.
- URBAN NACHOS$12.99
House cut potato chips topped with 3 Little Piggies Chili, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, green onions and sour cream.
- FRIED CHICKPEAS$4.99
Fried creamy garbanzo beans seasoned with our blend of spices.
- SMOKIN HOT PIMENTO CHEESE DIP$10.99
Sharp yellow and white cheddar cheese, roasted red pepper, and smoked jalapeño served hot with house- cut potato chips
- Fried Green App$11.99
SALADS
- FARMHOUSE SALAD, SMALL$5.99
Oven-dried tomatoes, roasted beets, asparagus, sugar snap peas, roasted corn and diced strawberries served over fresh greens.
- FARMHOUSE SALAD, LARGE$11.99
Oven-dried tomatoes, roasted beets, asparagus, sugar snap peas, roasted corn and diced strawberries served over fresh greens.
- SUNSHINE KALE SALAD, SMALL$5.99
Kale, broccoli, feta, mango, celery, golden raisins, almonds coconut flakes, served with our Sweet Vidalia Onion dressing.
- SUNSHINE KALE SALAD, LARGE$11.99
Kale, broccoli, feta, mango, celery, golden raisins, almonds coconut flakes, served with our Sweet Vidalia Onion dressing.
- ALL AMERICAN CHEF SALAD, SMALL$6.99
Hard boiled egg, broccoli florets, chickpeas, sliced tomatoes, shredded carrot, cheddar cheese, croutons, maple baked ham and grilled chicken. Served on chopped lettuce.
- ALL AMERICAN CHEF SALAD, LARGE$12.99
Hard boiled egg, broccoli florets, chickpeas, sliced tomatoes, shredded carrot, cheddar cheese, croutons, maple baked ham and grilled chicken. Served on chopped lettuce.
URBAN CLASSICS
- THE BIG CHEESE$11.99
Chipotle ketchup, balsamic onions, lettuce, tomatoes, house sauce, and your choice of one of 1 cheese: sharp, yellow, white cheddar, house made pimento cheese.
- THE BIG CHEESE w/ BACON$12.99
Bacon, Chipotle ketchup, balsamic onions, lettuce, tomatoes, house sauce, and your choice of one of 1 cheese: sharp, yellow, white cheddar, house made pimento cheese.
- HAMBURGUESA MAMACITA$12.99
Crumbled chorizo, pickled red onion, avocado, pickled jalapeños, tomato, lettuce, chipotle aioli, and Fiesta cheese.
- CHICAGO BURGER$12.99
Peppercorn bologna, celery-salted tomato, cherry pepper relish, sport peppers, yellow mustard, chopped onion and celery mayo.
- NEW MEXICO GREEN CHILE CHEESEBURGER$12.99
Roasted green chiles, American cheese, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, vinegar mayo, and yellow mustard.
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK BURGER$12.99
Sautéed pepper, onion and mushrooms, cherry pepper relish, chipotle ketchup, vinegar mayo and melted provolone cheese.
- THE ITALIAN$13.99
Fried salami and capicola, cherry pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, vinegar mayo, provolone and oregano.
- N. CAROLINA CHILI CHEESEBURGER$12.99
3 Little Piggies Chili, cheddar cheese, slaw, mustard, chopped dill, pickle and onion.
- GUACOMOLE CHEESEBURGER$13.99
House- made guacamole, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Fiesta, cheese, sliced red onion and chipotle aioli.
- MUSHROOM MELT$12.99
Sautéed mushrooms, house sauce, oven-dried tomatoes, provolone cheese and a marsala, reduction sauce.
- GOOD DAY, SUNSHINE$13.50
Bacon, fried egg, white cheddar cheese, white vinegar mayo, lettuce and tomato.
- THE NEW YORKER$13.50
Pastrami, coleslaw, swiss cheese and dijonnaise.
- THE STEAKHOUSE$13.99
U.S. barbecue sauce, bacon, atomic horsey sauce, crispy onion, cheddar cheese and green onion
- THE BIG MIKE$15.99
Two all beef patties, U.S. special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, diced pickles & onions on a triple stack Niedlovs bun.
- FRIED GREEN TOMATO$13.99
Fried Green Tomato, sharp yellow cheddar, lettuce, white vinegar mayo, remoulade, and Benton's Bacon.
- Burger week
SPECIALTY STACK
- THE FARM BURGER$14.99
100% grass fed beef, sun-dried tomato, relish, roasted red peppers, tomato, lettuce, balsamic onions, vegan garlic mayo, whole wheat bun.
- SOUTHWESTEN VEGGIE$12.99
Homemade spicy veggie patty, balsamic onion, tomato, lettuce, mango mayo and pepper jack cheese.
- THE STRAUSS BURGER$14.50
House- made patty, lettuce, avocado, bacon, tomato, fried egg and blue cheese spread.
- VEGAN ON SHROOMS$12.99
Plant based burger patty, mushroom, relish, roasted red peppers, tomato, lettuce, balsamic onions, vegan garlic mayo, whole wheat bun.
- ASIAN Q$15.99
American Wagyu Beef, wasabi savory slaw, Asian ginger barbecue sauce, homemade cucumber kimchee and 5 pepper dry rub.
- JIVE TURKEY$14.50
U.S. Jive spiced house-made turkey patty, tomato-pepper relish, smoked gouda cheese, lettuce and black-raspberry mayo.
- THE DIRTY BIRD$13.99
Spicy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, sharp yellow cheddar cheese, served with a side honey hot sauce.
- THE VEGAN CHEESE$12.99
Plant based burger, chipotle ketchup, balsamic onions, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, whole wheat bun.
- GOURMET BACON CHEESEBURGER$15.99
American Wagyu beef, bacon onion compote, lettuce and gruyere & blue cheese.
- FULL NELSON$13.99
SIDES & SUCH
SHAKES
KIDS MENU
Food Menu Door Dash
APPETIZERS
- BENTON'S POTATO SKINS$11.49
Benton's bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, U.S. barbecue sauce, creme fraiche and green onions
- FRIED BOLOGNA SLIDER$11.49
House-made peppercorn beef bologna, American cheese, Fire and Ice Pickles and dijonnaise, Served on toasted Niedlovs buns.
- GRILLED CHICKEN WINGS$14.94
Grilled jumbo chicken wings with Veggie Pickles. Served with Bourbon Street Barbecue Sauce or Smokin Hot US Style.
- FRENCH ONION SOUP$8.04
Served crock pot style, with cheesy toast.
- 3 LITTLE PIGS CHILI SOUP BOWL$9.19
Homemade chili made with bacon, ground pork, chorizo, beef, and of course tons of veggies and chilies.
- 3 LITTLE PIGS CHILI SOUP CUP$5.18
Homemade chili made with bacon, ground pork, chorizo, beef, and of course tons of veggies and chilies.
- HOUSE MADE PICKLE PLATE$6.89
House-made Fire and Ice cucumber pickles and spicy vegetable pickles.
- URBAN NACHOS$14.94
House cut potato chips topped with 3 Little Piggies Chili, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, green onions and sour cream.
- FRIED CHICKPEAS$5.74
Fried creamy garbanzo beans seasoned with our blend of spices.
- SMOKIN HOT PIMENTO CHEESE DIP$12.64
Sharp yellow and white cheddar cheese, roasted red pepper, and smoked jalapeño served hot with house- cut potato chips
- Fried Green App$13.79
SALADS
- FARMHOUSE SALAD, SMALL$6.89
Oven-dried tomatoes, roasted beets, asparagus, sugar snap peas, roasted corn and diced strawberries served over fresh greens.
- FARMHOUSE SALAD, LARGE$13.79
Oven-dried tomatoes, roasted beets, asparagus, sugar snap peas, roasted corn and diced strawberries served over fresh greens.
- SUNSHINE KALE SALAD, SMALL$6.89
Kale, broccoli, feta, mango, celery, golden raisins, almonds coconut flakes, served with our Sweet Vidalia Onion dressing.
- SUNSHINE KALE SALAD, LARGE$13.79
Kale, broccoli, feta, mango, celery, golden raisins, almonds coconut flakes, served with our Sweet Vidalia Onion dressing.
- ALL AMERICAN CHEF SALAD, SMALL$8.04
Hard boiled egg, broccoli florets, chickpeas, sliced tomatoes, shredded carrot, cheddar cheese, croutons, maple baked ham and grilled chicken. Served on chopped lettuce.
- ALL AMERICAN CHEF SALAD, LARGE$14.94
Hard boiled egg, broccoli florets, chickpeas, sliced tomatoes, shredded carrot, cheddar cheese, croutons, maple baked ham and grilled chicken. Served on chopped lettuce.
URBAN CLASSICS
- THE BIG CHEESE$13.79
Chipotle ketchup, balsamic onions, lettuce, tomatoes, house sauce, and your choice of one of 1 cheese: sharp, yellow, white cheddar, house made pimento cheese.
- THE BIG CHEESE w/ BACON$14.94
Bacon, Chipotle ketchup, balsamic onions, lettuce, tomatoes, house sauce, and your choice of one of 1 cheese: sharp, yellow, white cheddar, house made pimento cheese.
- HAMBURGUESA MAMACITA$14.94
Crumbled chorizo, pickled red onion, avocado, pickled jalapeños, tomato, lettuce, chipotle aioli, and Fiesta cheese.
- CHICAGO BURGER$14.94
Peppercorn bologna, celery-salted tomato, cherry pepper relish, sport peppers, yellow mustard, chopped onion and celery mayo.
- NEW MEXICO GREEN CHILE CHEESEBURGER$14.94
Roasted green chiles, American cheese, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, vinegar mayo, and yellow mustard.
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK BURGER$14.94
Sautéed pepper, onion and mushrooms, cherry pepper relish, chipotle ketchup, vinegar mayo and melted provolone cheese.
- THE ITALIAN$16.09
Fried salami and capicola, cherry pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, vinegar mayo, provolone and oregano.
- N. CAROLINA CHILI CHEESEBURGER$14.94
3 Little Piggies Chili, cheddar cheese, slaw, mustard, chopped dill, pickle and onion.
- GUACOMOLE CHEESEBURGER$16.09
House- made guacamole, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Fiesta, cheese, sliced red onion and chipotle aioli.
- MUSHROOM MELT$14.94
Sautéed mushrooms, house sauce, oven-dried tomatoes, provolone cheese and a marsala, reduction sauce.
- GOOD DAY, SUNSHINE$15.53
Bacon, fried egg, white cheddar cheese, white vinegar mayo, lettuce and tomato.
- THE NEW YORKER$15.53
Pastrami, coleslaw, swiss cheese and dijonnaise.
- THE STEAKHOUSE$16.09
U.S. barbecue sauce, bacon, atomic horsey sauce, crispy onion, cheddar cheese and green onion
- THE BIG MIKE$18.39
Two all beef patties, U.S. special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, diced pickles & onions on a triple stack Niedlovs bun.
- FRIED GREEN TOMATO$16.09
Fried Green Tomato, sharp yellow cheddar, lettuce, white vinegar mayo, remoulade, and Benton's Bacon.
- Burger week$8.05
SPECIALTY STACK
- THE FARM BURGER$17.24
100% grass fed beef, sun-dried tomato, relish, roasted red peppers, tomato, lettuce, balsamic onions, vegan garlic mayo, whole wheat bun.
- SOUTHWESTEN VEGGIE$14.94
Homemade spicy veggie patty, balsamic onion, tomato, lettuce, mango mayo and pepper jack cheese.
- THE STRAUSS BURGER$16.67
House- made patty, lettuce, avocado, bacon, tomato, fried egg and blue cheese spread.
- VEGAN ON SHROOMS$14.94
Plant based burger patty, mushroom, relish, roasted red peppers, tomato, lettuce, balsamic onions, vegan garlic mayo, whole wheat bun.
- ASIAN Q$18.39
American Wagyu Beef, wasabi savory slaw, Asian ginger barbecue sauce, homemade cucumber kimchee and 5 pepper dry rub.
- JIVE TURKEY$16.67
U.S. Jive spiced house-made turkey patty, tomato-pepper relish, smoked gouda cheese, lettuce and black-raspberry mayo.
- THE DIRTY BIRD$16.09
Spicy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, sharp yellow cheddar cheese, served with a side honey hot sauce.
- THE VEGAN CHEESE$14.94
Plant based burger, chipotle ketchup, balsamic onions, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, whole wheat bun.
- GOURMET BACON CHEESEBURGER$18.39
American Wagyu beef, bacon onion compote, lettuce and gruyere & blue cheese.
SIDES & SUCH
SHAKES
KIDS MENU
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
12 West 13th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402