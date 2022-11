Indian Creek Creamery A2 Whole Milk 1/2 Gallon

Indian Creek Creamery has seen and experienced first-hand the health benefits of drinking pure, farm-fresh milk as nature intended, and it is their desire to make it available to the world without extensive processing or chemical additives. Plus, dairy drinkers should know (and taste!) that their milk comes from cows who are cared for and loved. Minimally processed milk is also known to be easier on the digestive system – they’ve even seen many who are lactose-intolerant or sensitive to dairy be able to drink our milk without problems! This non-homogenized, cream-topped milk is pasteurized using a high-temperature method which heats the milk to 171 degrees for 18 seconds, then quickly cools it to kill bacteria while maintaining that freshness and straight-from-the-cow flavor.