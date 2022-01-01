Main picView gallery

Urban Sweets

review star

No reviews yet

5903 Goldview Parkway, Unit 103

Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Order Again

BROWNIES

Brownie with Biscoff

$3.50

Brownie with Buttercream

$3.50

Brownie with Chocolate

$3.50

Brownie with Oreo

$3.50

Brownie with Salted Caramel

$3.50

12 Pack Brownies

$39.00

CAKE PARFAITS

Birthday Cake Parfait

$5.50

Biscoff Brownie Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Biscoff Parfait

$5.50

Brookie Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Brownie Buttercream Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Butterscotch Parfait

$5.50

Cappuccino Parfait

$5.50

Chocolate Brownie Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Parfait

$5.50

Chocolate Dream Parfait

$5.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter Parfait

$5.50

Chocolate Raspberry Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Salted Caramel Parfait

$5.50

Lemon Parfait

$5.50

Mint Chocolate Parfait

$5.50

Nutella Brownie Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Raspberry Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Oreo Parfait

$5.50

Red Velvet Parfait

$5.50

Red Velvet Raspberry Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

S'Mores Parfait

$5.50

Salted Caramel Parfait

$5.50

Vanilla Cinnamon Crumble

$5.50

COOKIE SANDWICH

Choc Chip w/ Buttercream

$4.50

Choc Chip w/ Biscoff

$4.50

Choc Chip w/ Choc Buttercream

$4.50

Choc Chip w/ Salted Caramel

$4.50

Oatmeal w/ Buttercream

$4.50

Oatmeal w/ Rasp BC

$4.50

Whoopie Pies

$5.50

COOKIES - Individual

Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.00

CUPCAKES - Biscoff

Biscoff w/ Biscoff

$3.50

CUPCAKES - Chocolate

Choc w/ Biscoff

$3.50

Choc w/ Btcrm

$3.50

Choc w/ Choc Btcrm

$3.50

Choc w/ Cookie Dough

$3.50

Choc w/ M&M's

$3.50

Choc w/ Maple

$3.50

Choc w/ Mint Choc

$3.50

Choc w/ Nutella Brownie

$3.50

Choc w/ Oreo

$3.50

Choc w/ Peanut Butter

$3.50

Choc w/ Rasp Btcrm

$3.50

Choc w/ S'mores

$3.50

Choc w/ Salted Caramel

$3.50

CUPCAKES - Pumpkin

Cream Cheese

$3.50

Maple

$3.50

CUPCAKES - Red Velvet

Red Velvet w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

Red Velvet w/ Raspberry

$3.50

CUPCAKES - Vanilla

Vanilla Animal Cookie

$3.50

Vanilla Buttercream

$3.50

Vanilla Butterscotch

$3.50

Vanilla Chocolate

$3.50

Vanilla Funfetti Crumble

$3.50

Vanilla Lemon

$3.50

Vanilla Raspberry

$3.50

Vanilla S'mores

$3.50

Vanilla Salted Caramel

$3.50

Vanilla Cinnamon

$3.50

CUPCAKES - Multi Pack

4 Pack Cupcakes

$13.50

6 Pack Cupcakes

$20.00

12 Pack Cupcakes

$39.00

EDIBLE COOKIE DOUGH

Biscoff

$4.00

Brownie Batter - Cookie Dough

$4.00

Chocolate Chip - Cookie Dough

$4.00

Funfetti

$4.00

M&M's

$4.00

Oatmeal Cookie - Cookie Dough

$4.00

Oreo - Cookie Dough

$4.00

Reeses Pieces

$4.00

Sugar Cookie - Cookie Dough

$4.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

16.9 ounce

Coffee

$2.00

12 ounce

Cold Brew

$3.50

16 ounce

Juice

$2.50

16 ounce

Milk

$2.00

8 ounce

Soda

$1.50

20 ounce

IZZE Sparkling Water

$1.75

T-shirts

Small T-Shirt

$22.00

Medium T-Shirt

$22.00

Large T-Shirt

$22.00

X-Large T-Shirt

$22.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5903 Goldview Parkway, Unit 103, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

