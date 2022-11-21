Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Urban Taco Venice

review star

No reviews yet

1617 S US41 Byp

Unit 1

Venice, FL 34293

Order Again

Popular Items

BOWL
TACO
BURRITO

CLOSED SUNDAYS

We are closed on Sundays - online ordering not available for Sunday orders. Thanks!

We are closed on Sundays - No online orders on Sunday.

TACOS

BUILD YOUR OWN TACOS
TACO

TACO

$3.95

Build your own taco with choice of toppings (choose up to 5) and choice of sauce

URBAN TACO

$3.95

Taco with slow roasted pork carnitas, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, fresh house made pico de galls, and urban guac sauce

KICKIN SHRIMP TACO

$3.95

Taco with battered and fried Gulf shrimp topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and Urban Taco Kickin' Sauce Shrimp not Gluten Free!

BAJA FISH TACO

$3.95

Taco with seasoned sautéed fish, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and garlic cilantro sauce

BURRITOS

BUILD YOUR OWN BURRITO
BURRITO

BURRITO

$9.45

Build your own grilled burrito - your choice of grain, bean, protein, cold ingredients (choose up to 6), plus sauce and add-ons

CLASSIC BURRITO

$9.45

Classic burrito made with a grande 12" flour tortilla, ground beef, white rice, pinto beans, fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, house made roasted corn salsa, and sour cream sauce. Rolled up and hot pressed! Bueno!

URBAN BURRITO

$9.45

Fresh made burrito on a large flour tortilla with slow roasted carnitas, white rice, black beans, fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and Urban Guac sauce - rolled and hot pressed to perfection! Bueno!

VEGGIE BURRITO

$9.45

Veggie burrito made with a large flour tortilla, fresh sautéed veggies (peppers & onions), white rice, black beans, fresh iceberg lettuce, house made pico de gallo, roasted corn salsa, and our fresh guacamole. Rolled and pressed on our grill. Perfecto!

BOWLS

BUILD A BOWL
BOWL

BOWL

$9.95

Build a bowl with choice of grain, beans, protein, cold ingredients (choose up to 6), plus sauce and add ons

URBAN BOWL

$9.95

Bowl with slow roasted pork carnitas, white rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, jack cheese, fresh made house pico de gallo, and Urban Guac sauce.

KETO BOWL

$11.90

Bowl with the perfect blend of Keto friendly ingredients - Fresh arugula as the base, topped with grilled Mojo chicken, sauteed veggies, harvest tomatoes, feta cheese, house made pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole. Look at you eatin' healthy!

MAMA BOWL

$11.90

Mama's perfect bowl - organic quinoa, black beans, grilled Mojo chicken, arugula, feta cheese, roasted corn salsa, fresh pico de gallo, pickled onions, and house made guacamole! Mama Mia!

SALADS

SALAD

SALAD

$9.95

Fresh made salad - choose your lettuce base, protein, plus toppings (choose up to 7) and dressing sauce

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$11.90

Perfectly made taco salad - shredded lettuce, grilled Mojo chicken, cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, mild salsa, garlic cilantro sauce, topped with fresh house guacamole and crushed fried corn tortilla chips. Add some fresh jalapenos to kick it up a bit! Ole!

QUESADILLAS

BUILD A QUESADILLA
QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$8.95

Build your own cheese quesadilla with choice of protein, cold ingredients (choose up to 6), plus sauce and add-ons

URBAN QUESADILLA

$8.95

Large flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, slow roasted carnitas, black beans, pico de gallo, roasted corn salsa, and Urban Guac sauce. Grilled and sliced to perfection. Yeah, it's good!

JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.95

Plain and simple - a large grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese. Grilled to perfection.

NACHOS

NACHOS

$8.95

Build your own nachos - made with house cut fried corn chips, melted queso, fresh made guacamole, sour cream, and topped with your choice of protein, beans, cold toppings (choose up to 4), and sauce

URBAN NACHOS

URBAN NACHOS

$8.95

Nachos with ground beef, queso blanco, pico, guacamole, and sour cream

KIDS

KIDS TACO MEAL

$5.95

Kids taco meal includes a small order of chips, and a kids taco. Choice of chicken or ground beef. Taco topped with lettuce and cheese.

KIDS QUESADILLA MEAL

$5.95

Kids quesadilla meal includes a small order of chips, and a small quesadilla. Choice of chicken or beef.

KIDS NACHOS MEAL

$5.95

Fried tortilla chips loaded with ground beef and queso

KIDS BOWL MEAL

$6.95

Kids bowl meal includes a small order of chips and a kids bowl. Bowl includes white rice, black beans, chicken or ground beef, plus lettuce and cheese.

VEGETARIAN and GLUTEN FREE

GLUTEN ALLERGY - Select Corn Tortilla Gluten Allergy on Tacos

GLUTEN ALLERGY - Tortilla Chips - NOTE:

Our fresh fried corn tortilla chips ARE naturally gluten free! Cut and fried in-house from fresh locally made corn tortillas. However - they ARE fried in oil with non gluten free items (fried ice cream and churros). Please note if you have a gluten allergy or sensitivity!

GLUTEN ALLERGY - Shrimp are fried in a flour batter. Not recommended

SIDES

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.40

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips plus a side of house salsa

CHIPS & QUESO

CHIPS & QUESO

$4.90

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips plus a side of Urban taco creamy queso

CHIPS & GUAC

CHIPS & GUAC

$4.95

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips plus a side of house made fresh guacamole

FRESH CHIPS

$1.95

Order of fresh fried tortilla chips (does NOT include Queso, Salsa, etc.)

SIDE OF SALSA

SIDE OF SALSA

$1.45
LARGE SALSA

LARGE SALSA

$2.45

A large order of our house salsa

SIDE OF PICO

SIDE OF PICO

$1.95

Side of fresh house made pico de gallo

LARGE PICO DE GALLO

$2.95

A large order of our fresh house made pico de gallo.

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$2.95

Side of fresh house made guacamole

LARGE GUACAMOLE

$5.95

Lots of guacamole!

SIDE OF QUESO

SIDE OF QUESO

$2.95

Side of fresh house made queso blanco

SIDE CORN SALSA

SIDE CORN SALSA

$1.45
BEANS & RICE

BEANS & RICE

$2.45

Side of beans and rice - choice of beans and grain

SIDE OF BLACK BEANS

SIDE OF BLACK BEANS

$1.45
SIDE OF PINTO BEANS

SIDE OF PINTO BEANS

$1.45
SIDE OF WHITE RICE

SIDE OF WHITE RICE

$1.00

SIDE OF BROWN RICE

$1.00

SIDE OF QUINOA

$1.00

SIDE OF SAUCE

$1.00

Side of your choice of Urban Taco signature sauces

DESSERTS

CHURROS

CHURROS

$5.95Out of stock

BEVERAGES

BOTTLE - WATER

BOTTLE - WATER

$1.95

20oz bottle of Zephyrhills Florida spring water

MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$2.45Out of stock

LARGE PARTY OPTIONS

Large party menu in process - but we have options ready to go! Contact us!

Give us a call or shoot us an email - venice@UrbanTacoFL.com!

We have large party options for your next party, company meeting, family gathering, or event!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Venice Urban Taco is currently without water and power from Hurricane Ian. We hope to have both restored and be back open as soon as possible! Our thoughts and prayers are with our entire community as we all deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian!

Location

1617 S US41 Byp, Unit 1, Venice, FL 34293

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Urban Taco image

