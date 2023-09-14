Popular Items

Food

Starters

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$7.00

Deep fried rice paper, vegetables, and vermicelli. Served with housemade sweet and sour sauce. (4)

Cheese Rolls

$7.00

Cream chesse roll, deep fried, and served with housemade sweet and sour sauce. (5)

Shrimp Rolls

$9.00

Deep fried rice paper, shrimp, vegetables, and vermicelli. Served with housemade sweet and sour sauce. (4)

Thung Thong (Money Bags)

$10.00

Deep fried rice paper filled with minced pork, shrimp, and vegetables. Served with housemade sweet and sour sauce. (5)

Satay (Chicken)

$12.00

Grilled chicken skewers with cucumber relish, peanut sauce, and toast. (5)

Satay (Shrimp)

$13.00

Grilled pork belly skewers with cucumber relish, peanut sauce, and toast. (3)

Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Fresh lettuce served with a ground chicken and vegetable filling with a housemade herb vinaigrette

Soft Roll

$8.00

Fresh spring mix served in a soft rice paper with a housemade peanut dressing. (3)

Tod Mun Pla

$9.00

Thai style fish cake mixed with red curry, long beans, and kaffir lime leaves served with a housemade cucumber relish (3)

Mixed Thai Sausage

$9.00

A variety of thai mixed sausages served with peanuts, ginger, shallots, lime, and thai peppers with a red chili sauce.

Moo Dad Daew (Jerky)

$9.00

Thai style pork jerky with sriracha sauce.

Son in Law Eggs

$8.00

Deep fried eggs served in a tamarind glaze. (3)

Roti with Massaman Sauce

$7.00

Flat bread served with curry.

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Fried firm bean curd with sweet and sour peanut sauce.

Tulip Dumplings

$8.00

Minced ground pork and mixed vegetablesin a wonton wrapper served with a sweet soy and tamarind sauce.

Chicken Bites

$9.00

Thai style fried chicken nuggets, served with fried taro, and sweet mayo sauce

Corn Fritters

$8.00

Fried sweet corn mixed with red curry paste. Served with cucumber relish.

Gai Tod Samun Plai (Chicken wings)

$12.00

Thai style chicken wings, served with jaew sauce and sticky rice.

Esarn Sausage

$9.00

Traditional Thai style sausage served with sriracha sauce

Spicy edamame

$7.00

Edamame tossed in house seasoning.

Soups

Tom Yum

$8.00

Classic Thai lemongrass soup, served with vegtables, mushrooms, kaffir lime, thai peppers, and cilantro.

Tom Yum Bowl

$12.00

Classic Thai lemongrass soup, served with vegtables, mushrooms, kaffir lime, thai peppers, and cilantro.

Tom Kha

$8.00

Thai style coconut soup, vegetables, mixed mushroom, roasted pepper and galangal.

Tom Kha Bowl

$12.00

Thai style coconut soup, vegetables, mixed mushroom, roasted pepper and galangal.

Poh Tak (Seafood Soup)

$18.00

Spicy seafood soup with shrimp, mussles, scallops, squid, and mushrooms.

Tom Saap

$13.00

Spicy and sour soup with fresh herbs and roasted rice.

Khao Tom (Rice soup)

$12.00

Thai style rice soup with chicken broth, ginger, preserved cabbages, scallions, and garlic.

Wonton Tom Yum

$15.00

Pork and shrimp wontons, mixed vegetables in a hot and spicy soup.

Salad

Papaya Salad

$11.00

Green papaya, carrots, long beans, tomatoes, peanuts, mixed in a thai citrus dressing.

Larb

$13.00

Minced meat with shallots, lime, mint, onion, cilantro, and thai chili served with lettuce.

Nuar Nam Tok (Thai Roasted Rice and Beef Salad)

$16.00

Grilled beef, shallots, cilantro, mint, roasted rice, and lime juice.

Khao Nam Tod

$13.00

Crispy herb rice, fermented pork, ginger, cilantro, onuon, roasted peanuts, and fresh chili pepper.

Yum Nuar (Beef and Cucumber Salad)

$16.00

Thai style beef salad with cucumbers, cilantro, shallots, and thai chili.

Yum Woon Sen

$16.00

Glass noodle salad with shrimp, minced chicken, cilantro, and lime dressing.

Yum Talay (Thai Seafood Salad)

$17.00

Seafood salad with tomatoes, shallots, mint, thai chili, and a lime dressing.

House Salad with Peanut Dressing

$7.00

Noodles

Classic Pad Thai

$13.00

Stir-fried rice noodles, vegetables, tamarind sauce, eggs, bean sprouts, chives, tofu, and peanuts.

Pad Kee Mao

$13.00

Flat rice noodles with garlic, onlion, bell peppers, corn, mushrooms, and basil.

Pad See Ewe

$13.00

Flat rice noodles with chinese broccoli, broccoli, eggs, and sweet soy sauce.

Pad Woon Sen

$13.00

Stir-fried glass noodles with eggs, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, and scallions.

Khao Soi

$13.00

Chiangmai style egg noodle curry soup with mustard greens, shallots, fried noodles, and a boiled egg.

Rice

Krapow Kai Down

$13.00

Famous Thai Style Street Food. Stir-fried meat with thai basil, bell peppers, onions with a fried egg on top of jasmine rice.

Basil Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried meat with thai basil, onion, bell peppers, and thai chili with a fried egg.

Khao Pad

$13.00

Thai style fried rice eggs, onions, tomatoes, scallions, and carrots.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Thai style pineapple fried rice with curry, carrots, raisins, cashew nuts, and pineapple.

Khao Mun Gai

$13.00

Thai style steamed chicken with farlic rice serced with ginger soy dressing and ginger-chicken broth.

Kratium Prik Thai

$13.00

Stir-fried garlic, black peppers, and cilantro. Served with steamed rice and a fried egg.

Khao Kai Jaew

$9.00

Thai style crispy and puffy omelet served over rice with cucumbers and sriracha sauce.

Stir-fried

Pad Prik Khing

$11.00

Stir-fried sweet red curry paste, long beans, green beans, and kaffir lime leaves.

Pad Ginger

$12.00

Stir-fried ginger, mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, and green onions.

Pad Woon Sen

$12.00

Stir-fried glass noodles with eggs, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, and scallions.

Pad Med Ma Muang (Cashew "Chicken")

$13.00

Lightly fried protein with cashew nuts, sweet chili paste, onions, and scallions.

Pad Makua Yao

$10.00

Stir-fried eggplant and thai basil in a garlic soy sauce.

Pad Broccoli

$10.00

Stir-fried broccoli with sweet soy sauce.

Pad Kana

$10.00

Stir-fried chinese broccoli with oyster sauce.

Curry

Green Curry

$13.00

Green chili paste with bamboo shoots, eggplants, and kaffir lime leaves.

Massaman Curry

$13.00

Sweet massaman curry paste with potatoes, carrots, onions, and peanuts.

Panang Curry

$13.00

Sweet red curry paste with sugar snap peans, and kaffir lime leaves.

Red Curry

$13.00

Red curry paste with bamboo shoots, green beans, eggplant, and kaffir lime leaves.

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Yellow curry paste with potatoes, carrots, and onions.

Grilled

Tiger Cry

$21.00

Thai style grilled steak (10 oz.) served with papaya salad, jaew sauce, and sticky rice.

Thai Style Lamb Chops

$23.00

Satay style lamb chops with peanut sauce, cucumber relish. Or Esarn Style Lamb Chops with Papaya Salad, jaew sauce, and sticky rice.

Moo Ping

$12.00

Chargrilled pork marinated in coconut based palm sugar served with sticky rice and jaew sauce.

Seafood

Pla Tod Kamin (30 min.)

$22.00

Deep fried whole fish of your choice with house special sauce, 3 flavor sauce, or ginger sauce.

Pla Neung Manow (30 min.)

$18.00

Steamed fish filet with bok choy, steamed in a thai citrus sauce.

Chu Chee Salmon

$19.00

Panang curry Salmon filet served with asparagus and steamed jasmine rice.

Seafood Pad Cha

$21.00

Stir-fried whole peppercorn with shrimp, scallop, cuttlefish, and mussels.

Krapow Talay

$21.00

Thai basil stir-fried with softshell crab, fish, shrimp, scallops, and cuttlefish.

Soft Shell Crab Pad Yellow Curry

$21.00

Deep fried softshell crab stir-fried with yellow-curry, eggs, onion, bell peppers, chinese celery, and green onions.

Green Curry Crab Cakes

$15.00

Housemade crab cakes served with a green curry dressing.

Vegetables

Steamed Chinese Broccoli

$7.00

Stir-fried Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Galam Plee Tod Nam Pla

$9.00

Stir-fried cabbage with dried shrimp.

Pad Pak Buong

$12.00

Stir-fried morning glory with garlic and thai pepper.

Stir Fried Mixed Mushrooms

$10.00

Side

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Rice Berry

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Roti

$3.00

Vermicelli

$3.00

Egg Noodles

$5.00

Peanut Sauce (1 oz.)

$0.75

Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Steamed Chinese Broccoli

$8.00

Eggplant With Basil

$9.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Soup, Salad And Spring Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Desserts

Sticky Rice and Mango

$7.00

Icecream

$5.00

Taro Black Rice Pudding

$7.00

Cheesecake with Thai Tea Caramel Sauce

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Mixed Seasonal Fruit

$7.00

Nutella coconut Roti w/ Ice cream

$10.00

Lunch Main

LS1 Wonton Tom Yum

$12.00

LS2 Urban Thai Salad

$13.00

LS3 Krapow Kai Down

$12.00

LS4 Gai Pad Med Ma Muang

$13.00

LS5 Classic Pad Thai

$12.00

LS6 Pad Kee Mao

$12.00

LS7 Pad See Ewe

$12.00

LS8 Khao Pad

$12.00

LS9 Basil Fried Rice

$12.00

LS10 Urban Thai Wings

$13.00

LS11 Kratium Prik Thai

$12.00

LS12 Pad Prik Khing

$12.00

LS13 Pad Ginger

$12.00

LS14 Pad Broccoli

$12.00

LS15 Khao Kai Jeaw

$10.00

CLS1 Red Curry

$12.00

CLS2 Green Curry

$12.00

CLS3 Yellow Curry

$12.00

CLS4 Massaman Curry

$12.00

CLS5 Panang Curry

$12.00