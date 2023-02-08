Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban Wings - Piedmont Ave

1825 PIEDMINT AVE NE,

atlanta, GA 30324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bone In Wings

6 pc Bone In Wings

$8.99

10 pc Bone In Wings

$12.99

15 pc Bone In Wings

$18.99

20 pc Bone In Wings

$23.99

30 pc Bone In Wings

$34.99

40 pc Bone In Wings

$44.99

Boneless Wings

6 pc Boneless Wings

$7.99

10 pc Boneless Wings

$10.99

15 pc Boneless Wings

$15.99

20 pc Boneless Wings

$19.99

30 pc Boneless Wings

$28.99

40 pc Boneless Wings

$37.99

Tenders

3 pc Chicken Tenders

$7.99

6 pc Chicken Tenders

$13.99

10 pc Chicken Tenders

$22.99

15 pc Chicken Tenders

$29.99

20 pc Chicken Tenders

$38.99

30 pc Chicken Tenders

$55.99

Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Panko Shrimp

6 pc Panko Shrimp

$8.99

10 pc Panko Shrimp

$12.99

15 pc Panko Shrimp

$17.99

20 pc Panko Shrimp

$21.99

30 pc Panko Shrimp

$29.99

Vegan Wings

4 pc Vegan Wings

$8.99

8 pc Vegan Wings

$17.99

12 pc Vegan Wings

$24.99

16 pc Vegan Wings

$29.99

20 pc Vegan Wings

$36.99

30 pc Vegan Wings

$49.99

Vegan Tenders

6 pc Vegan Tenders

$16.99

10 pc Vegan Tenders

$26.99

15 pc Vegan Tenders

$36.99

20 pc Vegan Tenders

$44.99

30 pc Vegan Tenders

$59.99

3 pc Vegan Tenders

$8.99

Vegan Nuggets

40 pc Vegan Nuggets

$37.99

6 pc Vegan Nuggets

$6.99

10 pc Vegan Nuggets

$8.99

15 pc Vegan Nuggets

$13.99

20 pc Vegan Nuggets

$18.99

30 pc Vegan Nuggets

$28.99

Regular Sides

Regular Fried Green Tomato

$5.99

Regular Spicy Cheese Curd

$5.99

Regular Fried Mushrooms

$4.99

Regular Fried Green Beans

$4.99

Regular Fried Asparagus

$5.99

Regular Tater Tots

$3.99

Regular Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Regular Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.99

Regular Sweet Corn Nuggets

$3.99

Regular Onion Rings

$3.99

Regular Jalapeno Bites

$5.99

Regular Carrots

$2.99

Regular Celery

$2.99

Regular Curly Fries

$2.99

Regular Waffle Fries

$2.99

Regular Crinkle Fries

$2.99

Regular Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.99

Regular fried pickle fries

$5.99

Full Sides

Full Fried Green Tomato

$7.99

Full Spicy Cheese Curd

$7.99

Full Fried Mushrooms

$6.49

Full Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Full Fried Asparagus

$7.99

Full Tater Tots

$5.99

Full Mozzarella Sticks

$6.49

Full Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.99

Full Sweet Corn Nuggets

$5.99

Full Onion Rings

$4.69

Full Jalapeno Bites

$7.99

Full Carrots

$3.79

Full Celery

$3.79

Full Curly Fries

$4.99

Full Waffle Fries

$4.99

Full Crinkle Fries

$3.99

Full Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.99

Full Fried Pickle Fries

$7.99

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake

$5.99

Beignets

$4.99

Oreo Churro

$4.99

Cookie

$1.99

Cakes

$4.99

King Of Pops

$2.99

Drinks

Soda

$1.99

Water

$2.49

Glass Bottles

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.99

Catering Wings

50 pc Bone In Wings

$54.99

75 pc Bone In Wings

$79.99

100 pc Bone In Wings

$99.99

Catering Boneless Wings

50 pc Boneless Wings

$47.99

75 pc Boneless Wings

$67.99

100 pc Boneless Wings

$89.99

Catering Chicken Tenders

40 pc Chicken Tenders

$72.99

50 pc Chicken Tenders

$87.99

75 pc Chicken Tenders

$129.99

100 pc Chicken Tenders

$169.99

Catering Vegan Wings

40 pc Vegan Wings

$64.99

50 pc Vegan Wings

$79.99

Catering Panko Shrimp

40 pc Panko Shrimp

$47.99

50 pc Panko Shrimp

$49.99

75 pc Panko Shrimp

$69.99

100 pc Panko Shrimp

$94.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Have you tried the latest wing spot in ATL? We are Urban Wings! Specializing in savory wings with endless mixtures of flavors and you can even create your own special sauce. Call it what you like, Urban Wings specially specializes in WINGS and AMAZING SIDES to go along with it! Not to mention we also offer tasty wing vegan friendly options. We value local eats, wing fan friendships, customer satisfaction, and friendly faces. Looking forward to creating wing memories with everyone!

Location

1825 PIEDMINT AVE NE,, atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

