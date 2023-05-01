  • Home
Urban Wok - Brookhaven 705 Town Blvd NE, Suite R415

No reviews yet

705 Town Blvd NE, Suite R415

Atlanta, GA 30319

APPETIZERS

Vegetable Spring Rolls - V

Vegetable Spring Rolls - V

$7.99

Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls and your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!

Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

$7.99

6 Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$11.99

10 Traditional Wings in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces! WINGS WOK STYLE!

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.99

10 Boneless Wings in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces! WINGS WOK STYLE!

Agave, Ginger, & Sriracha Fried Rice w/ Chicken - GF

Agave, Ginger, & Sriracha Fried Rice w/ Chicken - GF

$7.99

Sweet hint of Agave nectar with a hint of heat from Ginger & Sriracha fried rice with chicken! WOK YOUR WAY

Jalapeno Fried Rice - GF, V

Jalapeno Fried Rice - GF, V

$7.99

Urban Wok's Signature Fried Rice! Jalapeños, red onions, minced garlic and mixed in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Tamari Sauce w/ Jalapeño green hot sauce! WOK YOUR WAY! - Medium!

Edamame Stir Fry - GF, V

Edamame Stir Fry - GF, V

$7.99

Edamame stir fried in our Garlic, Ginger, and Soy Signature Sauce! Packed w/ Protein and Flavor! WOK YOUR WAY!

Spicy Chicken Wonton Miso Soup

Spicy Chicken Wonton Miso Soup

$7.99

Chicken & Cilantro Wontons in a savory & spicy Miso, Tamari, Garlic & Ginger broth! WOK YOUR WAY!

Chick Pea Protein Bowl - GF, V

Chick Pea Protein Bowl - GF, V

$7.99

Chick Peas with red onions, jalapeño, bean sprouts and stir fried in our Signature Tikka Masala Sauce. Drizzled with Korean Gochujang and garnished w/ green onions! WOK YOUR WAY!

CREATE YOUR OWN STIR FRY BOWL

Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry! Create your very own stir fry with Signature Sauces inspired by flavors from around the world. All of our Signature Sauces are gluten free, vegan and made in house daily. Add a hot sauce for that extra level of heat! WOK YOUR WAY!
Jasmine Rice - GF, V

Jasmine Rice - GF, V

White, long-grain variety of rice - GF

Brown Rice - GF, V

Brown Rice - GF, V

Brown whole-grain rice - GF

Udon Noodles - V

Udon Noodles - V

Out of stock

Udon is a thick wheat flour noodle

Rice Noodles - GF, V

Rice Noodles - GF, V

Out of stock
Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles

Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles

Yakisoba is a thin wheat flour noodle.

Zucchini Noodles - GF, V

Zucchini Noodles - GF, V

$4.00
Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice - GF, V

Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice - GF, V

$4.00

PRE-CREATED FAVORITES

Garlic, Ginger Beef & Broccoli - GF

Garlic, Ginger Beef & Broccoli - GF

$12.99

Brown rice, tender marinated steak with broccoli, carrots, purple cabbage, snow peas and crimini mushrooms! Stir fried in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce! Served with Korean Gochujang Hot Sauce on the side! GF Tamari

Waikiki Surf & Turf - GF

Waikiki Surf & Turf - GF

$12.99

Rice Noodles, shrimp, steak with red onions, jalapeños, pineapple and bahn mi in our Signature Hawaiian BBQ Sauce! HANG TEN & WOK YOUR WAY!

Wokin' Cantina - GF

Wokin' Cantina - GF

$12.99

Jasmine Rice, marinated chicken stir fried with red onions, green onions, & jalapeños. Tossed in our Signature Coriander/Cumin, Lime and Tamari Sauce! Served with Habanero Hot Sauce on the side!

Lemongrass Mango Sweet & Sour Shrimp - GF

Lemongrass Mango Sweet & Sour Shrimp - GF

$12.99

Rice noodles and marinated shrimp stir fried with snow peas, green onions, carrots, bok choy and pineapples! Stir fried in our Signature Lemongrass Mango Sweet and Sour Sauce!

KID CREATIONS

Kid Meal Garlic, Ginger & Soy

Kid Meal Garlic, Ginger & Soy

$6.99

URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Jasmine Rice, chicken with carrots, broccoli and bean sprouts in our Garlic, Ginger and Soy Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!

Kid Meal Tropical Pineapple

Kid Meal Tropical Pineapple

$6.99

URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Brown Rice, chicken with carrots, snap peas and carrots in our Tropical Pineapple Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!

Kid Meal Orange Citrus

Kid Meal Orange Citrus

$6.99

URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Rice noodles and chicken with carrots, pineapple and bean sprouts in our Orange Citrus Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Water

$1.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.49
Sprite

Sprite

$1.49
Coke

Coke

$1.49
San Pellegrino Sparkling

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$1.99

Family Style Meals (Feeds 6-8)

Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry! Choose 1 Base, 1 Protein, up to 5 Veggies. Select one of our Signature Sauces and add a hot sauce for an extra kick! WOK YOUR WAY!

1/2 PAN - FEEDS 6-8

$89.99

Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry! Choose 1 Base, 1 Protein, up to 5 Veggies. Select one of our Signature Sauces and add a hot sauce for an extra kick! WOK YOUR WAY!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry: Fresh, Fast, & Flavorful! WOK YOUR WAY!

705 Town Blvd NE, Suite R415, Atlanta, GA 30319

