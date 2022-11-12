Urban Wok Columbia, SC
1033 Roberts Branch Pkwy, Suite 204
Columbia, SC 29203
Popular Items
WOKIN' COMBO - $13.99! Includes: 1 Bowl, 1 Appetizer, 1 Drink - ALL DAY!
APPETIZERS
Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls - V
Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls and your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!
Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers
6 Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!
Traditional Wings
10 Traditional Wings in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces! WINGS WOK STYLE!
Boneless Wings
10 Boneless Wings in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces! WINGS WOK STYLE!
Agave, Ginger, & Sriracha Fried Rice w/ Chicken - GF
Sweet hint of Agave nectar with a hint of heat from Ginger & Sriracha fried rice with chicken! WOK YOUR WAY
Jalapeno Fried Rice - GF, V
Urban Wok's Signature Fried Rice! Jalapeños, red onions, minced garlic and mixed in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Tamari Sauce w/ Jalapeño green hot sauce! WOK YOUR WAY! - Medium!
Edamame Stir Fry - GF, V
Edamame stir fried in our Garlic, Ginger, and Soy Signature Sauce! Packed w/ Protein and Flavor! WOK YOUR WAY!
Spicy Chicken Wonton Miso Soup
Chicken & Cilantro Wontons in a savory & spicy Miso, Tamari, Garlic & Ginger broth! WOK YOUR WAY!
Chick Pea Protein Bowl - GF, V
Chick Peas with red onions, jalapeño, bean sprouts and stir fried in our Signature Tikka Masala Sauce. Drizzled with Korean Gochujang and garnished w/ green onions! WOK YOUR WAY!
PARTY TRAY APPETIZERS
Edamame Spring Rolls - 24 CT
Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls and your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!
Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers - 24 CT
Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!
Wings WOK Style - 24 CT
Traditional or Boneless Wings in the Wok! Choose Agave, Caribbean Jerk, Korean BBQ or Ginger & Sriracha or Sesame Buffalo Signature Wing Sauces! Comes w/ blue cheese & celery.
Combo Party Tray - 24 CT
8 Chicken Potstickers, 8 Spring Rolls & 8 Wings with your choice of our Signature Wing and Dipping Sauces. WOK YOUR WAY!
CREATE YOUR OWN STIR FRY BOWL
Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice - GF, V
Jasmine Rice - GF, V
White, long-grain variety of rice - GF
Brown Rice - GF, V
Brown whole-grain rice - GF
Udon Noodles - V
Udon is a thick wheat flour noodle
Rice Noodles - GF, V
Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles
Yakisoba is a thin wheat flour noodle.