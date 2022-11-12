Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban Wok Columbia, SC

No reviews yet

1033 Roberts Branch Pkwy, Suite 204

Columbia, SC 29203

Popular Items

WOKIN' COMBO
Rice Noodles - GF, V
Jasmine Rice - GF, V

WOKIN' COMBO - $13.99! Includes: 1 Bowl, 1 Appetizer, 1 Drink - ALL DAY!

Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry! Create Your Own Bowl , Select 4 Piece Edamame Spring Rolls OR Potstickers in our Signature Garlic, Ginger & Soy Sauce and a drink for $13.99! WOK YOUR WAY!
WOKIN' COMBO

$13.99

Includes 1 Create Your Own Entree, your choice of a 4 piece chicken potsticker or edamame spring roll appetizer with our Signature Garlic, Ginger & Soy (Tamari) Dipping Sauce and a beverage! ONLY $13.99 and available EVERY DAY, ALL DAY!

APPETIZERS

Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls - V

$9.99

Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls and your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!

Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

$9.99

6 Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!

Traditional Wings

$13.99

10 Traditional Wings in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces! WINGS WOK STYLE!

Boneless Wings

$13.99

10 Boneless Wings in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces! WINGS WOK STYLE!

Agave, Ginger, & Sriracha Fried Rice w/ Chicken - GF

$9.99

Sweet hint of Agave nectar with a hint of heat from Ginger & Sriracha fried rice with chicken! WOK YOUR WAY

Jalapeno Fried Rice - GF, V

$9.99

Urban Wok's Signature Fried Rice! Jalapeños, red onions, minced garlic and mixed in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Tamari Sauce w/ Jalapeño green hot sauce! WOK YOUR WAY! - Medium!

Edamame Stir Fry - GF, V

$9.99

Edamame stir fried in our Garlic, Ginger, and Soy Signature Sauce! Packed w/ Protein and Flavor! WOK YOUR WAY!

Spicy Chicken Wonton Miso Soup

$9.99

Chicken & Cilantro Wontons in a savory & spicy Miso, Tamari, Garlic & Ginger broth! WOK YOUR WAY!

Chick Pea Protein Bowl - GF, V

$9.99

Chick Peas with red onions, jalapeño, bean sprouts and stir fried in our Signature Tikka Masala Sauce. Drizzled with Korean Gochujang and garnished w/ green onions! WOK YOUR WAY!

PARTY TRAY APPETIZERS

New at Urban Wok! WOK PARTY PLATTERS! Wings, Potstickers and/or Spring Rolls with your choice of our Global Signature Dipping Sauces! WOK YOUR PARTY!
Edamame Spring Rolls - 24 CT

$19.99

Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls and your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!

Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers - 24 CT

$19.99

Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!

Wings WOK Style - 24 CT

$32.99

Traditional or Boneless Wings in the Wok! Choose Agave, Caribbean Jerk, Korean BBQ or Ginger & Sriracha or Sesame Buffalo Signature Wing Sauces! Comes w/ blue cheese & celery.

Combo Party Tray - 24 CT

$29.99

8 Chicken Potstickers, 8 Spring Rolls & 8 Wings with your choice of our Signature Wing and Dipping Sauces. WOK YOUR WAY!

CREATE YOUR OWN STIR FRY BOWL

Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry! Create your very own stir fry with Signature Sauces inspired by flavors from around the world. All of our Signature Sauces are gluten free, vegan and made in house daily. Add a hot sauce for that extra level of heat! WOK YOUR WAY!
Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice - GF, V

Jasmine Rice - GF, V

White, long-grain variety of rice - GF

Brown Rice - GF, V

Brown whole-grain rice - GF

Udon Noodles - V

Udon is a thick wheat flour noodle

Rice Noodles - GF, V

Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles

Yakisoba is a thin wheat flour noodle.

Zucchini Noodles - GF, V

$4.00

PRE-CREATED FAVORITES