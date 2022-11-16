  • Home
Urban Wok - Maple Grove - Arbor Lakes Maple Grove

No reviews yet

11656 Elm Creek Blvd N

Maple Grove, MN 55369

Order Again

WOKIN' COMBO - $13.99! Includes: 1 Bowl, 1 Appetizer, 1 Drink - ALL DAY!

Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry! Create Your Own Bowl , Select 4 Piece Edamame Spring Rolls OR Potstickers in our Signature Garlic, Ginger & Soy Sauce and a drink for $13.99! WOK YOUR WAY!
WOKIN' COMBO

WOKIN' COMBO

$13.99

Includes 1 Create Your Own Entree, your choice of a 4 piece chicken potsticker or edamame spring roll appetizer with our Signature Garlic, Ginger & Soy (Tamari) Dipping Sauce and a beverage! ONLY $13.99 and available every day from 11am-3pm.

APPETIZERS

Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls - V

Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls - V

$9.99

Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls and your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!

Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

$9.99

6 Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$13.99

10 Traditional Wings in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces! WINGS WOK STYLE!

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.99

10 Boneless Wings in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces! WINGS WOK STYLE!

Agave, Ginger, & Sriracha Fried Rice w/ Chicken - GF

Agave, Ginger, & Sriracha Fried Rice w/ Chicken - GF

$9.99

Sweet hint of Agave nectar with a hint of heat from Ginger & Sriracha fried rice with chicken! WOK YOUR WAY

Jalapeno Fried Rice - GF, V

Jalapeno Fried Rice - GF, V

$9.99

Urban Wok's Signature Fried Rice! Jalapeños, red onions, minced garlic and mixed in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Tamari Sauce w/ Jalapeño green hot sauce! WOK YOUR WAY! - Medium!

Edamame Stir Fry - GF, V

Edamame Stir Fry - GF, V

$9.99

Edamame stir fried in our Garlic, Ginger, and Soy Signature Sauce! Packed w/ Protein and Flavor! WOK YOUR WAY!

Spicy Chicken Wonton Miso Soup

Spicy Chicken Wonton Miso Soup

$9.99

Chicken & Cilantro Wontons in a savory & spicy Miso, Tamari, Garlic & Ginger broth! WOK YOUR WAY!

Chick Pea Protein Bowl - GF, V

Chick Pea Protein Bowl - GF, V

$9.99

Chick Peas with red onions, jalapeño, bean sprouts and stir fried in our Signature Tikka Masala Sauce. Drizzled with Korean Gochujang and garnished w/ green onions! WOK YOUR WAY!

CREATE YOUR OWN STIR FRY BOWL

Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry! Create your very own stir fry with Signature Sauces inspired by flavors from around the world. All of our Signature Sauces are gluten free, vegan and made in house daily. Add a hot sauce for that extra level of heat! WOK YOUR WAY!
Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice - GF, V

Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice - GF, V

Jasmine Rice - GF, V

Jasmine Rice - GF, V

White, long-grain variety of rice - GF

Brown Rice - GF, V

Brown Rice - GF, V

Brown whole-grain rice - GF

Udon Noodles - V

Udon Noodles - V

Udon is a thick wheat flour noodle

Rice Noodles - GF, V

Rice Noodles - GF, V

Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles

Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles

Yakisoba is a thin wheat flour noodle.

Zucchini Noodles - GF, V

Zucchini Noodles - GF, V

$4.00

PRE-CREATED FAVORITES

Garlic, Ginger Beef & Broccoli - GF

Garlic, Ginger Beef & Broccoli - GF

$12.99

Brown rice, tender marinated steak with broccoli, carrots, purple cabbage, snow peas and crimini mushrooms! Stir fried in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce! Served with Korean Gochujang Hot Sauce on the side! GF Tamari

Lemongrass Mango Sweet & Sour Shrimp - GF

Lemongrass Mango Sweet & Sour Shrimp - GF

$12.99

Rice noodles and marinated shrimp stir fried with snow peas, green onions, carrots, bok choy and pineapples! Stir fried in our Signature Lemongrass Mango Sweet and Sour Sauce!

Waikiki Surf & Turf - GF

Waikiki Surf & Turf - GF

$12.99

Rice Noodles, shrimp, steak with red onions, jalapeños, pineapple and bahn mi in our Signature Hawaiian BBQ Sauce! HANG TEN & WOK YOUR WAY!

Wokin' Cantina - GF

Wokin' Cantina - GF

$12.99

Jasmine Rice, marinated chicken stir fried with red onions, green onions, & jalapeños. Tossed in our Signature Coriander/Cumin, Lime and Tamari Sauce! Served with Habanero Hot Sauce on the side!

KID CREATIONS

Kid Meal Garlic, Ginger & Soy

Kid Meal Garlic, Ginger & Soy

$6.99

URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Jasmine Rice, chicken with carrots, broccoli and bean sprouts in our Garlic, Ginger and Soy Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!

Kid Meal Tropical Pineapple

Kid Meal Tropical Pineapple

$6.99

URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Brown Rice, chicken with carrots, snap peas and carrots in our Tropical Pineapple Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!

Kid Meal Orange Citrus

Kid Meal Orange Citrus

$6.99

URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Rice noodles and chicken with carrots, pineapple and bean sprouts in our Orange Citrus Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Water

$1.99
Diet Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.49
Sprite

Sprite

$2.49
Coke

Coke

$2.49
Arizona Arnold Palmer

Arizona Arnold Palmer

$2.49
Spring Grove Local Sodas

Spring Grove Local Sodas

$2.99
Sparkling Ice Flavored Sparkling Waters

Sparkling Ice Flavored Sparkling Waters

$2.49

DESSERTS

APPLE PIE EGG ROLLS

APPLE PIE EGG ROLLS

$5.00+

Apple Pie Egg Rolls with powdered sugar, cinnamon and caramel drizzled on top! AMAZING!

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME SPRING ROLLS - 24 CT

$29.99

Vegetable spring rolls with edamame and your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!

CHICKEN & VEGETABLE POTSTICKERS - 24 CT

$29.99

Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!

WINGS WOK STYLE - 24 CT

WINGS WOK STYLE - 24 CT

$39.99

Traditional Wings or Boneless in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces! WINGS WOK STYLE!

COMBO PLATTER - 24 CT

$34.98

8 Chicken Potstickers, 8 Spring Rolls & 8 Wings with your choice of our Signature Wing and Dipping Sauces. WOK YOUR WAY!

ENTREES

Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry! Choose 1 Base, 1 Protein, up to 5 Veggies. Select one of our Signature Sauces and add a hot sauce for an extra kick! WOK YOUR WAY!

1/2 PAN - FEEDS 8-12

$89.99

Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry! Choose 1 Base, 1 Protein, up to 5 Veggies. Select one of our Signature Sauces and add a hot sauce for an extra kick! WOK YOUR WAY!

FULL PAN - FEEDS 20-24

$179.99

Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry! Choose 1 Base, 1 Protein, up to 5 Veggies. Select one of our Signature Sauces and add a hot sauce for an extra kick! WOK YOUR WAY!

CREATE YOUR OWN - SINGLE CUSTOMIZED MEALS

$16.99

Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry! Choose 1 Base, 1 Protein, up to 5 Veggies. Select one of our Signature Sauces and add a hot sauce for an extra kick! WOK YOUR WAY!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry: Fresh, Fast, & Flavorful! WOK YOUR WAY!

11656 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove, MN 55369

